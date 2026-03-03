DHS Says It Won't Comply With Denver's New Ban on Law Enforcement Agents...
ICE SHREDS 'Asinine, Legally Illiterate' Abigail Spanberger for Putting Violent Illegal Over Virginians

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:35 PM on March 03, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

When Abigail Spanberger 'won' the election in November 2024, we were pretty sure it would be a disaster for Virginians. And yes, we put the word won in quotation marks because we know it drives our haters crazy ...

But honestly, even we've been surprised by how blatantly hateful she is of her own constituents, especially when it comes to protecting them from illegal aliens.

Which is ironic, given that she's been babbling about how her main focus is keeping Virginians safe. *DERP*

ICE is even less impressed with her than we are:

Post continues:

... illegal aliens, and state officials like Spanberger are REQUIRED to honor ICE detainers. 

Only a month into being governor, and she’s protecting illegal alien murderers. Disgusting.

C'mon, we knew she would be bad, but wow, she's SO BAD.

Like so so SO bad.

This has to be a joke, right?

Of course she is.

She knows who her voters really are.

Yeah, it's a disaster. Especially when you know the attorney in that area has already let this monster out numerous times before.

That is the Democrat way, after all.

