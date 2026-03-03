ICE SHREDS 'Asinine, Legally Illiterate' Abigail Spanberger for Putting Violent Illegal Over Virginians

When Abigail Spanberger 'won' the election in November 2024, we were pretty sure it would be a disaster for Virginians. And yes, we put the word won in quotation marks because we know it drives our haters crazy ...

Advertisement

But honestly, even we've been surprised by how blatantly hateful she is of her own constituents, especially when it comes to protecting them from illegal aliens.

Which is ironic, given that she's been babbling about how her main focus is keeping Virginians safe. *DERP*

ICE is even less impressed with her than we are:

After this criminal alien serves his sentence for MURDER, Governor Spanberger will release him back out onto Virginia’s streets, saying that ICE needs a signed “judicial warrant” to detain him.



This is asinine and legally illiterate. ICE is empowered by federal law to detain… https://t.co/znsh4gJseq — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 3, 2026

Post continues:

... illegal aliens, and state officials like Spanberger are REQUIRED to honor ICE detainers. Only a month into being governor, and she’s protecting illegal alien murderers. Disgusting.

C'mon, we knew she would be bad, but wow, she's SO BAD.

Like so so SO bad.

This has to be a joke, right?

New: DHS and ICE are slamming Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger for saying they should get a signed judicial warrant if they want a man accused of murdering a woman at a Fairfax County bus stop. DHS says Spanberger is fighting to protect a murderer over American citizens. https://t.co/bntIABnSba pic.twitter.com/Bzrw4O9IBC — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) March 3, 2026

Of course she is.

She knows who her voters really are.

Senator Eric Schmitt RIPS Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger for refusing to cooperate with ICE to deport criminal illegal Abdul Jalloh who has 30+ PRIOR ARRESTS:



"If for some reason this monster gets released, [Spanberger] will not let ICE know when he is being released..." pic.twitter.com/BVGVkkuVWs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2026

Yeah, it's a disaster. Especially when you know the attorney in that area has already let this monster out numerous times before.

Just like a good Democrat. Fools people into thinking they are centrists when they are actually wolves in sheep’s clothing. Independents are like Charlie Brown and Dems are Lucy. pic.twitter.com/I8lFw2kmPj — Bygones_be_Bygones (@BygonesbeBygon7) March 3, 2026

That is the Democrat way, after all.

============================================================

Related:

Iranian-American Journo Masiah Alinejad Has a DIRECT MESSAGE Just for Kamala Harris and HOT DAMN (Watch)

Wait, What?! Bill Clinton Casually Drops YUGE JB Pritzker Epstein Bombshell During His Testimony (Watch)

Advertisement

What a DICK! Jonthan Turley OWNS Richard Blumenthal With His OWN Words for Trashing Trump's Iran Strikes

Brit Hume HUMILIATES Chuck Todd and Chris Cillizza As Only HE Can for Claiming to Speak for Conservatives

SUPER Inconvenient (for Democrats) Obama Video Drops and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Iranian Women Celebrating FREEDOM Take Nasty, 'Antisemitic Karen' Slut-Shaming Them As HOOKERS Apart

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!