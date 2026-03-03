ICE SHREDS 'Asinine, Legally Illiterate' Abigail Spanberger for Putting Violent Illegal Ov...
'Secret' Iran Supreme Leader Meeting Destroyed As Rubio Sets the Record Straight
Wait, What?! Bill Clinton Casually Drops YUGE JB Pritzker Epstein Bombshell During His...
What a DICK! Jonathan Turley OWNS Richard Blumenthal With His OWN Words for...
Megyn Kelly Got Operation Epic Fury in Iran DEAD Wrong
Brit Hume HUMILIATES Chuck Todd and Chris Cillizza As Only HE Can for...
VIP
SUPER Inconvenient (for Democrats) Obama Video Drops and We Are Here FOR IT...
Iranian Women Celebrating FREEDOM Take Nasty, 'Antisemitic Karen' Slut-Shaming Them As HOO...
Eric Swalwell Tries Picking a Fight With Dave Portnoy Over Operation Epic Fury...
Jihadis NEVER Learn: Israel Takes Out Gathering of Islamic Experts Meeting to Select...
WOW: Abigail Spanberger's Admin and VA Democrats ALREADY Have EMBARRASSING Yet DELISH Scan...
Scott Jennings Renders Anti-Trump CNN Panel SPEECHLESS With Straight-Fire Defense of Iran...
Democrat Podcaster Jim Acosta Fears That Republican Scott Jennings Will Soon Have His...
Mark Cuban: Democrat Party Should Shell Out Millions to Hire Mamdani’s Socialist Social...

Iranian-American Journo Masiah Alinejad Has a DIRECT MESSAGE Just for Kamala Harris and HOT DAMN (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:05 PM on March 03, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It's fascinating watching the world figure out how full of crap American Democrats really are. Americans? We've known they're fakes and liars for a long time, but the rest of the world? Some of them are just now learning that the kind and tolerant talking points are all just an act.

Advertisement

Especially Democrats like Kamala Harris, who have spent years pretending to care about women and women's issues.

But who are now coming out against Trump's actions to stop one of the most dangerous and oppressive regimes to women the world has ever known.

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad just went OFF on Kamala, with a direct message to her and only her.

Watch:

'Who are you?' she asks.

Good question. We're not entirely sure Kamala even knows who she is. Or what she is. Or what it is she stands for. All she really knows is that she opposes Trump. That's it. And it's starting to bite her (and other Democrats) right on the backside.

Not even a little bit.

Recommended

Wait, What?! Bill Clinton Casually Drops YUGE JB Pritzker Epstein Bombshell During His Testimony (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's true, you know.

'Nuff said.

============================================================

Related:

Wait, What?! Bill Clinton Casually Drops YUGE JB Pritzker Epstein Bombshell During His Testimony (Watch)

What a DICK! Jonthan Turley OWNS Richard Blumenthal With His OWN Words for Trashing Trump's Iran Strikes

Brit Hume HUMILIATES Chuck Todd and Chris Cillizza As Only HE Can for Claiming to Speak for Conservatives

SUPER Inconvenient (for Democrats) Obama Video Drops and We Are Here FOR IT (Watch)

Iranian Women Celebrating FREEDOM Take Nasty, 'Antisemitic Karen' Slut-Shaming Them As HOOKERS Apart

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY IRAN KAMALA HARRIS WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, What?! Bill Clinton Casually Drops YUGE JB Pritzker Epstein Bombshell During His Testimony (Watch)
Sam J.
What a DICK! Jonathan Turley OWNS Richard Blumenthal With His OWN Words for Trashing Trump's Iran Strikes
Sam J.
Iranian Women Celebrating FREEDOM Take Nasty, 'Antisemitic Karen' Slut-Shaming Them As HOOKERS Apart
Sam J.
Brit Hume HUMILIATES Chuck Todd and Chris Cillizza As Only HE Can for Claiming to Speak for Conservatives
Sam J.
Eric Swalwell Tries Picking a Fight With Dave Portnoy Over Operation Epic Fury and Was THAT Ever STOOOPID
Sam J.
WOW: Abigail Spanberger's Admin and VA Democrats ALREADY Have EMBARRASSING Yet DELISH Scandal Brewing
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, What?! Bill Clinton Casually Drops YUGE JB Pritzker Epstein Bombshell During His Testimony (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement