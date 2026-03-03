Iranian-American Journo Masiah Alinejad Has a DIRECT MESSAGE Just for Kamala Harris and HOT DAMN (Watch)

It's fascinating watching the world figure out how full of crap American Democrats really are. Americans? We've known they're fakes and liars for a long time, but the rest of the world? Some of them are just now learning that the kind and tolerant talking points are all just an act.

Especially Democrats like Kamala Harris, who have spent years pretending to care about women and women's issues.

But who are now coming out against Trump's actions to stop one of the most dangerous and oppressive regimes to women the world has ever known.

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad just went OFF on Kamala, with a direct message to her and only her.

Watch:

My direct message to you, @KamalaHarris



Who are you?



No, honestly. Who are you? A Democrat who built a career talking about women’s rights, yet stayed silent when more than 30,000 people were massacred.



Now suddenly you’ve found your voice?



Thanks to @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/eDSyIEsavo — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 3, 2026

'Who are you?' she asks.

Good question. We're not entirely sure Kamala even knows who she is. Or what she is. Or what it is she stands for. All she really knows is that she opposes Trump. That's it. And it's starting to bite her (and other Democrats) right on the backside.

Kamala is a clown, not even a high ranking one. — Idiocracy Was Prophecy (@shansen008) March 3, 2026

Wow Masih thanks for calling out @KamalaHarris , with Kamala it’s obvious it’s about virtue signaling & personal gain and it is never about true women’s rights…. pic.twitter.com/FuLou8LPGi — GW (@GW61048508) March 3, 2026

Not even a little bit.

It's true, you know.

I lived through the most brutal Communist regime. I know what I am talking about.



Kamala Harris is a Communist.



Tim Walz is a Communist.



The Democratic Party is a Communist Party!! https://t.co/o39UH0871i — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) September 30, 2024

She’s always been an idiot. pic.twitter.com/0HsJsA9igN — Captain James Heise (@OvertempMarine) March 3, 2026

'Nuff said.

