Brit Hume HUMILIATES Chuck Todd and Chris Cillizza As Only HE Can for Claiming to Speak for Conservatives

There's a reason neither Chuck Todd nor Chris Cillizza has a real job.

Ok, so that means, but c'mon with this nonsense. JD Vance's presidential aspirations are dead? What now?

Watch this:

Let's not pretend either of these doorknobs knows a thing about how and what conservatives or Republicans think. They likely rely on tired stereotypes and lazy labels because God knows neither of them would want to actually spend time learning about what it is we stand for and believe in.

Brit Hume, of course, said this far better than we can:

Mainstream journalists, current and former, often have trouble correctly imagining the sentiments of conservatives. https://t.co/kYCnp5YT76 — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 2, 2026

Bingo.

They are CLUELESS about what we think and how we feel but are front and center to babble and rant about it for the dozen or so people who still listen to them.

There’s a reason @chucktodd is out of work. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) March 3, 2026

Their hatred of Trump overrides their common sense and analysis. It may be true because Rubio is such an effective leader, and outstanding Secretary of State — Hercule Poirot's Smarter Brother (@SeniorDude14) March 2, 2026

I’m not sure they qualify for either of those first two words — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) March 3, 2026

Fair point.

It's like Chuck Todd & Don Lemon are racing each other to prove their more irrelevant than the other. — Terry Thrams (@TerryThrams) March 3, 2026

They cant seem to escape the bubble, follows them even when they leave pic.twitter.com/7MygHbpias — Rockford Files (@Leave_A_Mesage) March 2, 2026

There's a reason for that.

Two inconsequential people talking.

14,000 podcast just like it.

What a miserable way to end a career — Flying Dog (@HancockPhillip) March 2, 2026

Sad, but very true.

