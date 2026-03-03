Brit Hume HUMILIATES Chuck Todd and Chris Cillizza As Only HE Can for Claiming to Speak for Conservatives

What a DICK! Jonathan Turley OWNS Richard Blumenthal With His OWN Words for...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on March 03, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

There's a reason neither Chuck Todd nor Chris Cillizza has a real job.

Ok, so that means, but c'mon with this nonsense. JD Vance's presidential aspirations are dead? What now?

Advertisement

Watch this:

Let's not pretend either of these doorknobs knows a thing about how and what conservatives or Republicans think. They likely rely on tired stereotypes and lazy labels because God knows neither of them would want to actually spend time learning about what it is we stand for and believe in.

Brit Hume, of course, said this far better than we can:

Bingo.

They are CLUELESS about what we think and how we feel but are front and center to babble and rant about it for the dozen or so people who still listen to them.

Fair point.

