Eric Swalwell Tries Picking a Fight With Dave Portnoy Over Operation Epic Fury and Was THAT Ever STOOOPID

Full disclosure, we don't always agree with Dave Portnoy.

Heck, we don't really agree with anyone 100% of the time, but maybe Scott Jennings ... ahem.

But this post right here, about Trump addressing the nation regarding the Iranian strikes? Bravo!

I always laugh at yo-yo’s who don’t have the 1st clue what information the President had that forced this decision. Even politicians who despise him but were briefed on the situation seem to agree with this operation. I guess lotta podcasters know better. 😂. Gotta keep the… — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 28, 2026

Post continues:

Gotta keep the lights on somehow. Borderline traitors if you ask me. Iran is a terror nation with a long history of some of the worst human rights atrocities in the world. Nobody disputes that fact. They hate Americans. They hate Israel. They hate all Jews. They hate the West. They would kill us all if given the chance. They just murdered tens of thousands of their own people. The rest of the Middle East is on our side. The Iranian people are on our side. It isn’t that complicated to support our Troops and our country this morning. We are on the right side here. God Bless America.

Uh-oh, Portnoy said God Bless America.

Eric Swalwell can't have THAT:

Stick to sports. You’re at least half-right there.



Your whiny-ass ain’t going to an Iran battlefield anytime soon. It’ll be poor kids from where I grew up. Life must be pretty comfy in your suite. Stick to judging your favorite pizzas. The adults will sort out the wars. https://t.co/skTPqEeBal — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 1, 2026

Not sure if Swalwell realized what he was doing or how bad this would go for him, but then again, maybe he did. Maybe he wants any and all attention, even the bad kind. He's not doing all that well in his run for governor of California ... just saying.

Portnoy fired back:

Hey Eric I’d never heard of you but quick google search said you were literally removed from House Intelligence Committee for having your office infiltrated by a Chinese spy named Fang Fang😭😭 Can’t even make it up. Maybe sit out the National Security lectures. Politicians man🫣 https://t.co/IbG52pNNHt — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 1, 2026

And fin.

