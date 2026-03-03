Eric Swalwell Tries Picking a Fight With Dave Portnoy Over Operation Epic Fury and Was THAT Ever STOOOPID

Iranian Women Celebrating FREEDOM Take Nasty, 'Antisemitic Karen' Slut-Shaming Them As HOO...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on March 03, 2026
Meme screenshot

Full disclosure, we don't always agree with Dave Portnoy.

Heck, we don't really agree with anyone 100% of the time, but maybe Scott Jennings ... ahem.

But this post right here, about Trump addressing the nation regarding the Iranian strikes? Bravo!

Post continues:

Gotta keep the lights on somehow. Borderline traitors if you ask me.   Iran is a terror nation with a long history of some of the worst human rights atrocities in the world.  Nobody disputes that fact. They hate Americans.  They hate Israel.  They hate all Jews.  They hate the West.  They would kill us all if given the chance.  They just murdered tens of thousands of their own people. The rest of the Middle East is on our side.  The Iranian people are on our side.  It isn’t that complicated to support our Troops and our country this morning.  We are on the right side here. God Bless America.

Uh-oh, Portnoy said God Bless America.

Eric Swalwell can't have THAT:

Not sure if Swalwell realized what he was doing or how bad this would go for him, but then again, maybe he did. Maybe he wants any and all attention, even the bad kind. He's not doing all that well in his run for governor of California ... just saying.

Portnoy fired back:

And fin.

============================================================

