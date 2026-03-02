Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Don't Scapegoat Immigrants After Mass Shooting by Man from Senegal
Marco Rubio Lays WASTE to Democrats Crying Because Trump 'Did Not Notify Congress' About Iran (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 5:05 PM on March 02, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Marco Rubio has had it with Democrats and Leftists pretending the Trump administration did something wrong by striking Iran and taking out Khamenei.

What's great about Rubio is when he finally loses his patience with stupid, he's still sharp as a tack.

Watch this:

Post continues:

"We did notify the Gang of 8...NO LAW requires the president! NO presidential administration has ever accepted the War Powers Act as Constitutional! That said, we followed the notifications of 48 hours [after]."

"I've done more Gang of 8 briefings than I got in 4 years of Biden! I was in the Gang of 8. We complied with the law and we will CONTINUE to comply with it."

Marco is crushing it.

As usual.

Democrats have spend years trying to convince Americans that we are the villains, so we're not exactly surprised they're on the wrong side of the Iran strikes. 

Heck, can any of you remember when they were on the right side? 

We can't either.

