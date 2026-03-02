Marco Rubio Lays WASTE to Democrats Crying Because Trump 'Did Not Notify Congress' About Iran (Watch)

Marco Rubio has had it with Democrats and Leftists pretending the Trump administration did something wrong by striking Iran and taking out Khamenei.

What's great about Rubio is when he finally loses his patience with stupid, he's still sharp as a tack.

Watch this:

🚨 BREAKING: Sec. Marco Rubio is on FIRE right now



"Why not notify Congress?!"



RUBIO: "We can't notify 535 members of Congress. Vote on whatever they want. There's NO law saying we have to do that."



"We did notify the Gang of 8...NO LAW requires the president! NO presidential… pic.twitter.com/nrtf9sWNFt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 2, 2026

Post continues:

"We did notify the Gang of 8...NO LAW requires the president! NO presidential administration has ever accepted the War Powers Act as Constitutional! That said, we followed the notifications of 48 hours [after]." "I've done more Gang of 8 briefings than I got in 4 years of Biden! I was in the Gang of 8. We complied with the law and we will CONTINUE to comply with it." Marco is crushing it.

As usual.

🚨🚨Senior Trump Administration officials telling me that credible intelligence indicated Iran planned preemptive missile strikes against US military targets in the region, and against civilian targets as well. Failure to act would’ve resulted in mass US casualties. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 28, 2026

Democrats have spend years trying to convince Americans that we are the villains, so we're not exactly surprised they're on the wrong side of the Iran strikes.

Heck, can any of you remember when they were on the right side?

We can't either.

