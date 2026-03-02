YIIIKES: Check Out Ben Rhodes' Timeline As He Continues His Descent Into MADNESS Over Operation Epic Fury

The more we read Ben Rhodes' timeline over the past few days as he gradually descends into madness over Operation Epic Fury, the more his Obama-administration-gifted nickname makes sense.

They called him Hamas.

No. Seriously.

Seems he really doesn't like Israel, so you know he's lost his mind over the joint efforts of America and Israel to end Islamic terror in the region. And oh yeah, killing Khamenei was pretty awesome too...

Unless, of course, you're Ben Rhodes.

"This was a decision made by one man with no legal basis, little public support and no coherent explanation of an endgame." https://t.co/pA6PAfyzG1 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 2, 2026

Little public support? Is this guy high? Maybe he should check in with ACTUAL IRANIANS.

The price of this war is something that demands a lot more scrutiny. https://t.co/1xkXp2EbId — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 1, 2026

What? Like the billions of dollars his boss sent to the terrorists?

"This is normalizing chaos. Because he cannot actually deal with the problems in your life." https://t.co/2zzNBp4iob — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 1, 2026

No, this is Trump ending chaos.

FYI, chaos is one of the Democrats' big 'hot words' for this election season.

Among all the risks, one certainty is that U.S. taxpayers are spending tens of billions of dollars on something they overwhelmingly oppose. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

Bro, sit TF down after how much your boss spent.

Some Democrats have been very strong in their opposition to this illegal and unnecessary war. Here is one powerful example. https://t.co/yO0ZcBsV9p — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

Most Democrats have whined that we took out their fren, Khamenei.

True.

A war that has no domestic or international legal basis. A war that Americans do not support. A war in response to no imminent threat. A pointless war. https://t.co/V2D2icIOQy — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

We won't even bother with this one.

Trump's second term has been the worst case scenario. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

Which means Trump is only getting better and better.

This is not self defense. https://t.co/78CNEnsqBB — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

It is.

The American people don't want this war. https://t.co/I0WxCSpJeV — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

We do.

Trump and Netanyahu seem to be totally unconcerned about the human beings - on all sides - who will suffer. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

No, that would be the Democrats who were more than happy to leave a terrorist in charge of the country.

He said this one more than once.

What is being pre-empted? Netanyahu has wanted this for many years. https://t.co/88pts1eVyc — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

There it is ... Benny is no fan of Netanyahu.

Then again, neither was his boss.

The fact that Congress is voting next week on a war that is already - despite a massive buildup for weeks - tells you everything about how broken our system is. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

Uh huh.

"Endless wars are incompatible with democracy. Ultimately, we must choose one or the other." https://t.co/RtuP3TFg6m — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

We're not a democracy, brospeh.

Trump lied about being against forever wars, he broke the most basic promise he made to his own supporters. There is no reason this war had to happen. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 28, 2026

Obama lied about billions going to the people of Iran.

"What’s striking about this potential war is that Trump isn’t even going through the motions of cooking up a pretext." https://t.co/BUX8Z5Y4Rh — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 26, 2026

Because the pretext has been there for half a century, nimrod.

