YIIIKES: Check Out Ben Rhodes' Timeline As He Continues His Descent Into MADNESS Over Operation Epic Fury

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on March 02, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

The more we read Ben Rhodes' timeline over the past few days as he gradually descends into madness over Operation Epic Fury, the more his Obama-administration-gifted nickname makes sense.

They called him Hamas.

No. Seriously.

Seems he really doesn't like Israel, so you know he's lost his mind over the joint efforts of America and Israel to end Islamic terror in the region. And oh yeah, killing Khamenei was pretty awesome too... 

Unless, of course, you're Ben Rhodes.

Little public support? Is this guy high? Maybe he should check in with ACTUAL IRANIANS.

What? Like the billions of dollars his boss sent to the terrorists?

No, this is Trump ending chaos.

FYI, chaos is one of the Democrats' big 'hot words' for this election season.

Bro, sit TF down after how much your boss spent.

Most Democrats have whined that we took out their fren, Khamenei.

True.

We won't even bother with this one.

Which means Trump is only getting better and better.

It is.

We do.

No, that would be the Democrats who were more than happy to leave a terrorist in charge of the country.

He said this one more than once.

There it is ... Benny is no fan of Netanyahu.

Then again, neither was his boss.

Uh huh.

We're not a democracy, brospeh.

Obama lied about billions going to the people of Iran.

Because the pretext has been there for half a century, nimrod.

============================================================

