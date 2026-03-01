Khamenei Post From Mid-February Talking Smack About the United States and Our Military Has NOT Aged Well

In the history of all posts on X that have not aged well, this may indeed be the one that has aged the worst in all of X time. Sure, we've covered some crazy bad posts over the years, and many of them have been about how poorly they aged, but this one from Khamenei himself (or whoever was writing his posts for him) ... wowza.

This has gone past wowza into super wowza, even.

If we could present an award to people for posts that really did not go well, we would give Khamenei one.

You know, if he weren't dead.

The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world. The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 17, 2026

Gosh, if Khamenei weren't dead, we bet he'd be REALLY embarrassed by this post.

Heh.

And yes, you will likely see a trend from this writer when it comes to bringing up the fact that Khamenei is dead. Dead dead dead.

Circling back? — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 1, 2026

This didn’t age well. — Misha Fitton, Turtle Island CTO* 🐢 (@MishaTurtleX) February 28, 2026

Not even a little bit.

Or not...... — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) February 28, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

How’d that work out for you? — Brooke (@FaithOverFear47) March 1, 2026

Best oops maybe ever.

