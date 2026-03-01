Marco Rubio EXPERTLY Schools Every Single Dem and Nutball Lefty/Groyper WHINING About Iran Strike (Watch)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just delivered a masterclass in Middle East realpolitik, calmly laying out exactly how the Iranian regime has pulled the strings on nearly every terrorist proxy, proxy war, and regional meltdown for decades.

With the mullahs’ decades-long campaign of chaos finally met with decisive action, Rubio’s no-nonsense explanation is reminding everyone why the recent strike wasn’t just justified, it was overdue by several decades.

Watch:

Secretary Rubio does a great explaining how Iran has been behind almost every problem in the Middle East.



The attack was justified.



pic.twitter.com/EiLkxAMlAn — Cryptid Politics (@CryptidPolitics) March 1, 2026

Oh, to have been a fly on Obama's wall yesterday.

This is what many folks don't get. "What about problems here in America?" ...Iran was causing or making a lot of them worse. — Scott Jordan (@scottcjordan) March 1, 2026

Yeah. Iran’s regime has been a cancer with tentacles.



Proxies hitting Israel and its neighbors. Terror plots on European soil. Drones and tech feeding Russia’s war on Ukraine.



So no, I’m not losing sleep for the regime.



The real test is what comes after the strike. Do we have… — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) March 1, 2026

Good point.

Trump and Netanyahu are actively telling the Iranian rookie that they will have to take back their own country. — Cryptid Politics (@CryptidPolitics) March 1, 2026

The New Supreme Leader of Iran 🇮🇷



Ayatollah Rubiomeini pic.twitter.com/6WvYeOGS5l — jeff (@Jeff_BigBalz) March 1, 2026

It's amazing how Rubio makes time for so many side gigs. Heh.

They found out!! Rubio is on a mission and all for it!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Kona Patriot (@KonaPatriot808) March 1, 2026

And we are all here FOR IT.

