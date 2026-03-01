Let's GO! Scott Jennings Is DONE Letting CNN Spin Trump's Iran Strikes As...
Marco Rubio EXPERTLY Schools Every Single Dem and Nutball Lefty/Groyper WHINING About Iran Strike (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on March 01, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just delivered a masterclass in Middle East realpolitik, calmly laying out exactly how the Iranian regime has pulled the strings on nearly every terrorist proxy, proxy war, and regional meltdown for decades.

With the mullahs’ decades-long campaign of chaos finally met with decisive action, Rubio’s no-nonsense explanation is reminding everyone why the recent strike wasn’t just justified, it was overdue by several decades.

Watch:

Oh, to have been a fly on Obama's wall yesterday.

Good point.

Let's GO! Scott Jennings Is DONE Letting CNN Spin Trump's Iran Strikes As a BAD THING and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
It's amazing how Rubio makes time for so many side gigs. Heh.

And we are all here FOR IT.

