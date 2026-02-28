US-Israel Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran; Operation Epic Fury

Operation Epic Fury was launched in the very early morning hours today (February 28), involving coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel against targets in Iran.

Advertisement

Israel described its parallel effort as 'The Roar of the Lion' or similar, with coordination between the two allies.

OPERATION EPIC FURY 🇺🇸 — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) February 28, 2026

The operation began with airstrikes on Iranian military and security installations, including sites linked to leadership figures such as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other high-level targets. Reports indicate the first strikes hit areas near Khamenei's compound in Tehran, as well as facilities associated with Iran's Parliament, National Security Council, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), missile programs, and nuclear-related infrastructure.

President Trump announced the start of 'major combat operations' in a video message, stating the goal was to eliminate threats from Iran's nuclear ambitions and other capabilities seen as endangering the U.S., its allies, and regional stability. He also reminded the world that Iran is the major funder of terrorism, including Hamas and their horrific actions against Israel.

President Donald J. Trump on the United States military combat operations in Iran: pic.twitter.com/LimJmpLkgZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 28, 2026

The strikes follow a period of 'heightened tensions', including Trump's ultimatum for Iran to abandon its nuclear program, and came amid reports of Iranian missile attacks on U.S. bases in the region.

The reactions on X are mixed, of course, but the majority support the president's actions and the people of Iran, who have desperately tried to free themselves from their terrorist leaders and the Islamic theocracy.

If you are outraged at “Operation Epic Fury” but you said nothing when Obama and Hillary regime changed Gaddafi for no good reason whatsoever, you are a hack. pic.twitter.com/6ziwr36KPj — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) February 28, 2026

Operation Epic Fury.



President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region.



God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) February 28, 2026

God bless the United States, indeed.

We will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

###