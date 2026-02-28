Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over...
New Kansas Anti-Transgender Driver’s License Law Has Some Saying ‘Go West, Young Them!’
Heated Rivalry Stans Discover Real Hockey Players Aren't Their Fanfic Boyfriends — Cry...
Ilhan Omar Claims US 'Loves' Striking Muslims During Ramadan—Gets Fact-Checked Into Oblivi...
Nice Business You've Got There... Be a Shame If Democrats 'Broke It Up'...
From NPR's Own Mouths (and Blood Tests): Extremely Low Testosterone – No Wonder...
'Queen' of Bobsled Kaillie Humphries Crowns Trump Support: Defends Women's Sports and Shut...
VIP
We Owe Charlie Kirk Better: Honoring His Legacy Instead of Betraying It
Mexican Cartels Terrified of Trump: On-the-Ground Reality in Mexico Shows Panic Overblown,...
Merger Madness: Brian Stelter Laughably Describes CNN As ‘Balanced and Fact-Based’ News Ne...
Hey Look! That Thing Dems Say Never Happens (Voter Fraud) Happened AGAIN Multiple...
Peddling ‘Pedo’: Rachel Maddow and Other Media Hacks Toss Their So-Called Principles to...
Republican Senators Slow Walking the SAVE Act Get a Rude Awakening
Meteorologist Rains on Al Gore's 'Inconvenient Truth' Anniversary Parade With Some Inconve...

US-Israel Launches Major Airstrikes on Iran; Operation Epic Fury

Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:00 AM on February 28, 2026
AP Photo

Operation Epic Fury was launched in the very early morning hours today (February 28), involving coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel against targets in Iran. 

Advertisement

Israel described its parallel effort as 'The Roar of the Lion' or similar, with coordination between the two allies.

The operation began with airstrikes on Iranian military and security installations, including sites linked to leadership figures such as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other high-level targets. Reports indicate the first strikes hit areas near Khamenei's compound in Tehran, as well as facilities associated with Iran's Parliament, National Security Council, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), missile programs, and nuclear-related infrastructure. 

President Trump announced the start of 'major combat operations' in a video message, stating the goal was to eliminate threats from Iran's nuclear ambitions and other capabilities seen as endangering the U.S., its allies, and regional stability. He also reminded the world that Iran is the major funder of terrorism, including Hamas and their horrific actions against Israel.

Recommended

Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over American Citizens
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The strikes follow a period of 'heightened tensions', including Trump's ultimatum for Iran to abandon its nuclear program, and came amid reports of Iranian missile attacks on U.S. bases in the region.

The reactions on X are mixed, of course, but the majority support the president's actions and the people of Iran, who have desperately tried to free themselves from their terrorist leaders and the Islamic theocracy.

God bless the United States, indeed.

We will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

###

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over American Citizens
Warren Squire
Ilhan Omar Claims US 'Loves' Striking Muslims During Ramadan—Gets Fact-Checked Into Oblivion
justmindy
Heated Rivalry Stans Discover Real Hockey Players Aren't Their Fanfic Boyfriends — Cry Harder
justmindy
New Kansas Anti-Transgender Driver’s License Law Has Some Saying ‘Go West, Young Them!’
Warren Squire
Nice Business You've Got There... Be a Shame If Democrats 'Broke It Up' for Backing Trump
justmindy
From NPR's Own Mouths (and Blood Tests): Extremely Low Testosterone – No Wonder They Sound Like That
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trio of Democrat Senators Double Down on Making Illegal Aliens 'Numero Uno' Over American Citizens Warren Squire
Advertisement