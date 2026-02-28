4-D Chess? Professor Cleveland Makes an Interesting Observation About the Timing of the...
Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote...
BREAKING: Ayatollah Khamenei DEAD, Body Found; Update: Reportedly Trump Has Seen the Photo
Poor Bill Kristol: Watching Trump Topple Dictators He's Fantasized About for Decades
Jonathan Turley Reality Checks Dems Claiming Trump Launched Illegal, Unconstitutional Stri...
Rashida Tlaib Echoes Iranian Regime Propaganda on School Strike, Sparks Calls for Deportat...
Dem House Candidate (and JFK's Grandson) Hopes Trump's Iran Strikes Bring a Regime...
Jackson Hinkle Wonders Why Trump Bombs Iran When He Could Just Bomb LA...
VIP
It Appears That Iran Now Has Its Own Version of 'Baghdad Bob'
Schrödinger's Despot: Is the Ayatollah Khamenei Dead?
'Any Updates?' Chuck Schumer's Post Last Year Accusing Trump of Being Weak on...
'Obama Crew Weeps for the Mullahs': Ben Rhodes Says Trump's Second Term Is...
VIP
Did Trump Say Our Goal in Iran Was Regime Change? Not so Fast...
Biden's Border Security Lie Was Such a Whopper That Not Even a Crowd...

EPIC Post Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Explain War Powers Act to Mouth-Breathing Democrats

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on February 28, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

If we had a nickel for every single Democrat (and sadly far too many people on the Right) losing their minds over Operation Epic Fury we'd have a ton of nickels.

Advertisement

Maybe two tons.

And it's obvious either they don't understand the War Powers Act OR they don't want their supporters to understand the War Powers Act.

Luckily, Mike Lawler was good enough to break out the puppets and crayons and explain it to them:

Post continues:

... unless Congress declares war.

In this instance, Congress was notified in advance and briefed before the strike on Iran. A full classified briefing will be forthcoming.

Now, Congress can pass a concurrent resolution ordering the troops be withdrawn at anytime, which is what Massie and Khanna are trying to do.

But under Article II and as Commander in Chief, the President has the authority to act. The notion that this strike is illegal or that the President needed Congress’ authority is wrong.

Furthermore, Biden and Obama conducted numerous strikes in numerous countries without Congress and none of the people screaming now, seemed to have any objections.

For historical context, Congress has not declared war since WWII.

Recommended

Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote to the Squad Member
Sam J.
Advertisement

And boom.

So, we get it. Democrats (and Thomas Massie for some reason) are looking to score cheap political points because ... say it with us ... ORANGE MAN BAD.

============================================================

Related:

CBS News' Anti-ICE DACA Headline Is a DOOZY Especially Once You See How Badly They Buried the Lede

Josh Shapiro Proves Once Again That Democrats Don't Believe in Adulting. Period.

WHOA: Hillary Clinton's Non-Answer Under Oath About Epstein Sure Sounds Like She Threw Bill Under the Bus

DataRepublican PERFECTLY Breaks Down Why Republicans Are Slow-Walking the SAVE Act in MUST-Read Thread

And BOOM: Dana Loesch UNLOADS on Candace Owens Simp Accusing Her and Others of Being Paid 'Opposition'

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote to the Squad Member
Sam J.
BREAKING: Ayatollah Khamenei DEAD, Body Found; Update: Reportedly Trump Has Seen the Photo
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley Reality Checks Dems Claiming Trump Launched Illegal, Unconstitutional Strikes on Iran
Doug P.
Rashida Tlaib Echoes Iranian Regime Propaganda on School Strike, Sparks Calls for Deportation
justmindy
Poor Bill Kristol: Watching Trump Topple Dictators He's Fantasized About for Decades
justmindy
Schrödinger's Despot: Is the Ayatollah Khamenei Dead?
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Masih Alinejad Takes Ilhan Omar APART by Sharing Letter Wounded Iranian Woman Wrote to the Squad Member Sam J.
Advertisement