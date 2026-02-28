EPIC Post Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Explain War Powers Act to Mouth-Breathing Democrats

If we had a nickel for every single Democrat (and sadly far too many people on the Right) losing their minds over Operation Epic Fury we'd have a ton of nickels.

Maybe two tons.

And it's obvious either they don't understand the War Powers Act OR they don't want their supporters to understand the War Powers Act.

Luckily, Mike Lawler was good enough to break out the puppets and crayons and explain it to them:

Since many of my Democrat colleagues don’t seem to understand the War Powers Act, it’s very simple:



The President must notify Congress within 48 hours of deploying troops or commencing an attack. The President must then withdraw troops within 60-90 days, unless Congress declares… — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) February 28, 2026

Post continues:

... unless Congress declares war. In this instance, Congress was notified in advance and briefed before the strike on Iran. A full classified briefing will be forthcoming. Now, Congress can pass a concurrent resolution ordering the troops be withdrawn at anytime, which is what Massie and Khanna are trying to do. But under Article II and as Commander in Chief, the President has the authority to act. The notion that this strike is illegal or that the President needed Congress’ authority is wrong. Furthermore, Biden and Obama conducted numerous strikes in numerous countries without Congress and none of the people screaming now, seemed to have any objections. For historical context, Congress has not declared war since WWII.

And boom.

So, we get it. Democrats (and Thomas Massie for some reason) are looking to score cheap political points because ... say it with us ... ORANGE MAN BAD.

