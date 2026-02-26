WHOA: Hillary Clinton's Non-Answer Under Oath About Epstein Sure Sounds Like She Threw Bill Under the Bus

As you read Hillary Clinton's Epstein statement, keep in mind that Hill-Dawg was really made most infamous by one of her answers about the four innocent men who were murdered in Benghazi on her watch.

'What difference at this point does it make?'

Yes, she's always been a horrid human being, we're not sure why that would stop now.

Take a look:

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton testified she has no information on Jeffrey Epstein's crimes and that she doesn't recall meeting him.



Clinton appeared before House lawmakers for a closed-door deposition as part of the congressional investigation into Epstein.



She shared her opening… pic.twitter.com/Ao2E1vWNcd — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 26, 2026

Post continues:

... statement which reads, in part:"I had no idea about [Jeffrey Epstein's and Ghislaine Maxwell's] criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that." Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is scheduled to testify tomorrow in the investigation.

Sounds to us like she's more than willing to throw Bubba under the bus. Also, she does not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein? REALLY?

Okay, so if you believe that, isn’t she throwing Bill Clinton under the bus? We know he flew many times and visited the island multiple times. He was very interactive with a child molester.



I don’t think Hillary would care if Bill were convicted for his extramarital affairs. — Noble Road (@noble_road) February 26, 2026

The Classic Clinton “I don’t recall” strategy — OkieGigi (@okiegigi8212) February 26, 2026

do not recall.”



The two most powerful phrases in Washington history.



Epstein really had the most forgettable social circle of all time — nobody remembers him, yet everybody somehow crossed paths. pic.twitter.com/Ntc9XvaTok — kaeo (@perth81th) February 26, 2026

Perhaps, but we all know Bill had more than his fair share of dalliances with Epstein. pic.twitter.com/hc4zT6PKo8 — Last Sane Man Left 📟 (@ericsco21322522) February 26, 2026

It certainly looks like she's giving Bubba up ... we shall see tomorrow when he testifies.

