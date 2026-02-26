Here's Nancy Pelosi's Biggest Complaint About Trump's SOTU ('the Midterm Ads Write Themsel...
WHOA: Hillary Clinton's Non-Answer Under Oath About Epstein Sure Sounds Like She Threw Bill Under the Bus

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on February 26, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

As you read Hillary Clinton's Epstein statement, keep in mind that Hill-Dawg was really made most infamous by one of her answers about the four innocent men who were murdered in Benghazi on her watch.

'What difference at this point does it make?'

Yes, she's always been a horrid human being, we're not sure why that would stop now.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... statement which reads, in part:"I had no idea about [Jeffrey Epstein's and Ghislaine Maxwell's] criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that."

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is scheduled to testify tomorrow in the investigation.

Sounds to us like she's more than willing to throw Bubba under the bus. Also, she does not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein? REALLY? 

It certainly looks like she's giving Bubba up ... we shall see tomorrow when he testifies.

