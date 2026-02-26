Rashida Tlaib Didn't Think We'd Find Out What She Chanted at SOTU - Deaf Peeps Just Proved Her WRONG

Leader John Thune SHREDDED After Republicans Discover What He Made Time for INSTEAD...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on February 26, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

If you watched any of Trump's SOTU, you likely saw both Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib acting like the unhinged, hate-filled, crazed hyenas they really are. And while we're not at all surprised to find out what Tlaib (and likely Omar as well) was chanting while other elected officials chanted USA, we can't help but wonder if these two awful broads will suffer any sort of consequences for their actions.

They know their party is behind the KKK, right?

We know. None of you is surprised by this.

When does Johnson get around to censuring her? And Omar? It's shocking that there don't seem to be any consequences for representatives acting this way during the SOTU. Far too many of them have forgotten they are there to represent their constituents, not themselves.

Then again, this was the same thing for all the a-hole Democrats who bailed; they forgot their actual jobs.

Wouldn't it be amazing if voters held them accountable for that?

Told you guys. They would know.

When you never have any consequences, it's easy to have no shame.

