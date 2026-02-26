Rashida Tlaib Didn't Think We'd Find Out What She Chanted at SOTU - Deaf Peeps Just Proved Her WRONG

If you watched any of Trump's SOTU, you likely saw both Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib acting like the unhinged, hate-filled, crazed hyenas they really are. And while we're not at all surprised to find out what Tlaib (and likely Omar as well) was chanting while other elected officials chanted USA, we can't help but wonder if these two awful broads will suffer any sort of consequences for their actions.

Advertisement

They know their party is behind the KKK, right?

With @lolajl , that's three Deaf people confirming that Rashida Tlaib did chant "KKK" when everyone else was chanting "USA."



This should be a bigger deal... https://t.co/fmm1ZMZzfB pic.twitter.com/tulwcKSdJy — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 25, 2026

We know. None of you is surprised by this.

When does Johnson get around to censuring her? And Omar? It's shocking that there don't seem to be any consequences for representatives acting this way during the SOTU. Far too many of them have forgotten they are there to represent their constituents, not themselves.

Then again, this was the same thing for all the a-hole Democrats who bailed; they forgot their actual jobs.

Wouldn't it be amazing if voters held them accountable for that?

human lip readers might be the best paying job within the next 5 years 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yw5hDKFWQ0 — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) February 25, 2026

I am deaf and that's what I saw too. — Red Bird (@SherryTurn3r) February 26, 2026

Told you guys. They would know.

They have no shame… — sarah (@drsarah) February 26, 2026

When you never have any consequences, it's easy to have no shame.

============================================================

Related:

Stephen Miller TORCHES Obama Hack Jon Favreau in BRUTAL Smackdown About Dems Putting Illegals FIRST

OOF! X Ratios TF Out of Miles Taylor for Trying to Taunt Trump With Dems' BIG, Fancy SOTU Rebuttal Event

Trans-Flag Flying Lefty Melts DOWN in Weepy Blog Because Hockey Is MANLY and Patriotic Again (No, Really)

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was

VA Republican Wren Williams Just GOES OFF on Democrats in Session and HOT DAMN, This Is AMAZING (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.