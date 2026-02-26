Nancy Pelosi Wants to Make It Clear She Was NOT in Congress for...
Stephen Miller TORCHES Obama Hack Jon Favreau in BRUTAL Smackdown About Dems Putting Illegals FIRST

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on February 26, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

If you watched Trump's SOTU on Tuesday, you know Democrats really and truly made asses of themselves, especially when they refused to stand for supporting legal Americans over illegals.

They basically handed Republicans a very powerful ad for the upcoming midterms.

Stephen Miller summed it up perfectly:

It was so perfect, in fact, that it triggered Obama Bro Jon Favreau.

Democrats made it a thing, Jon.

And it's clearly hitting home because otherwise he wouldn't have chirped up.

Miller responded:

It's true. They were super proud of making Americans pay more in taxes ... but not so much about supporting them.

There's Jon, making it personal because he can't debate the facts. Typical of an Obama bro.

Most Obama lackeys are sociopaths. 

Fair.

See>

Yup.

You can tell Jon is losing the debate because once again, he's trying to make it personal.

But TRUMP.

That's the thing. The Trump administration has literally offered to pay illegals to go home; they've offered to pay their way AND help them come back legally. Notice the toads on the Left like Jon never bring that up.

Gosh, wonder why.

