Stephen Miller TORCHES Obama Hack Jon Favreau in BRUTAL Smackdown About Dems Putting Illegals FIRST

If you watched Trump's SOTU on Tuesday, you know Democrats really and truly made asses of themselves, especially when they refused to stand for supporting legal Americans over illegals.

Advertisement

They basically handed Republicans a very powerful ad for the upcoming midterms.

Stephen Miller summed it up perfectly:

Democrats declared to the world their searing disdain for, and profound disloyalty to, the actual citizens of the United States. They were repeatedly entreated to stand. Over and over. They refused. It was a moment that chills to the bone and which will live for a thousand years. https://t.co/rdjcjZxj0L — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 25, 2026

It was so perfect, in fact, that it triggered Obama Bro Jon Favreau.

It's genuinely so funny how hard they're trying to make this a thing https://t.co/7mIaakgI7R — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 25, 2026

Democrats made it a thing, Jon.

And it's clearly hitting home because otherwise he wouldn't have chirped up.

Miller responded:

Democrats leapt, clapped, hollered and cheered for raising taxes but their legs, hands and voices froze in icy contempt as they glowered at the parents of slain children. Democrats vowed allegiance to invaders over citizens, and this top Dem finds their deadly betrayal hilarious. https://t.co/Y35XjCgHPV — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 25, 2026

It's true. They were super proud of making Americans pay more in taxes ... but not so much about supporting them.

No, I find you hilarious. And I genuinely hope the boss lets you drive the midterm strategy and brings more of your Victorian asylum patient energy into his speeches. https://t.co/t7MKq6F99H — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 25, 2026

There's Jon, making it personal because he can't debate the facts. Typical of an Obama bro.

Jon is a textbook sociopath. He has been given multiple opportunities to show empathy for American moms whose children were raped and murdered by the illegals whose entry he cheered. He refuses. He finds the topic “hilarious.” Jon, one more time: do you grieve for these families? https://t.co/F0IE2wIUZ1 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 25, 2026

Most Obama lackeys are sociopaths.

Fair.

I mean I certainly have sympathy for yours https://t.co/HntJalATBN — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 26, 2026

See>

And there you have it. Jon, a top Democrat strategist, says he feels no sympathy for the American families whose loved ones were raped, tortured and murdered by foreign invaders. He finds comedy in their agony. Sick doesn’t even begin to describe it. His soul is broken. https://t.co/O8MxJzOJ6b — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 26, 2026

Yup.

We can keep playing dumb Twitter games, but you're a government official with the power to free countless American families and children who are suffering in the squalid detention centers where you've illegally jailed them.



Why don't you? https://t.co/RjZz8er2H6 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 26, 2026

You can tell Jon is losing the debate because once again, he's trying to make it personal.

Jon, this is not a game. The monsters Biden let into the country raped and murdered women and children. I’ve asked you multiple times to show some shred of human emotion and you’ve refused. Also: there are no Americans in ICE detention, just illegals who can go home upon request. https://t.co/LAnurFrbTi — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 26, 2026

Advertisement

But TRUMP.

Jon, this is not a game. The monsters Biden let into the country raped and murdered women and children. I’ve asked you multiple times to show some shred of human emotion and you’ve refused. Also: there are no Americans in ICE detention, just illegals who can go home upon request. https://t.co/LAnurFrbTi — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 26, 2026

That's the thing. The Trump administration has literally offered to pay illegals to go home; they've offered to pay their way AND help them come back legally. Notice the toads on the Left like Jon never bring that up.

Gosh, wonder why.

============================================================

Related:

OOF! X Ratios TF Out of Miles Taylor for Trying to Taunt Trump With Dems' BIG, Fancy SOTU Rebuttal Event

Trans-Flag Flying Lefty Melts DOWN in Weepy Blog Because Hockey Is MANLY and Patriotic Again (No, Really)

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was

VA Republican Wren Williams Just GOES OFF on Democrats in Session and HOT DAMN, This Is AMAZING (Watch)

Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a RUDE (Hilarious) Awakening

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.