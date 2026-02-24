Lefties RAGE at Governor Abigail Spanberger for Giving Democrats' SOTU Rebuttal From Slave...
Designated Survivor: The New Ultimate Excuse for Skipping Anything – Thanks, Rep. Thompson
Don't Miss Our MASSIVE State of the Union VIP Sale
Trans-Flag Flying Lefty Melts DOWN in Weepy Blog Because Hockey Is MANLY and...
Will Trump Defend the American Dream During His State of the Union Speech?
Mama Hughes Owns the Ice—and the Narrative: 'It's Just About the Country' as...
Jessica Tarlov Rages As USA Men's Hockey Shuts Down Trump-Hating Liberals
Something UNBELIEVABLE Is Happening To NYC Cops Under Mayor Mamdani
OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flu...
VA Republican Wren Williams Just GOES OFF on Democrats in Session and HOT...
Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a...
OMG-LOL! He Went THERE! Gavin Newsom Just Threw the First 2028 Punch ......
VIP
Now, THIS Is Embarrassing: Katie Porter Has Reached PEAK Desperation (Ask Me How...
'He's DEFINITELY Flailing': CNN's Harry Enten Just TORCHED Gavin Newsom's 2028 Ambitions a...

OOF! X Ratios TF Out of Miles Taylor for Trying to Taunt Trump With Dems' BIG, Fancy SOTU Rebuttal Event

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:30 PM on February 24, 2026
imgflip

It's fascinating that any Democrat thinks Trump will care if they don't show up for his State of the Union this evening. Perhaps they have forgotten that it's not about them, it's about the American people.

Advertisement

To be fair, we're not exactly surprised that they forget it's not all about them ...

Take for example their big EXTRAVAGANZA event that will be going on during tonight's SOTU.

Sold out? Are they selling tickets?

Weird.

It's a DUD-STUDDED event too:

Acosta? Swalwell? BAHAHAHA

That's all they've ever done.

So sad.

That would be smart.

Recommended

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was
Sam J.
Advertisement

They will all be watching Trump from where they are - you know they will. So they can REBUT him or something.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

============================================================

Related:

Trans-Flag Flying Lefty Melts DOWN in Weepy Blog Because Hockey Is MANLY and Patriotic Again (No, Really)

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was

VA Republican Wren Williams Just GOES OFF on Democrats in Session and HOT DAMN, This Is AMAZING (Watch)

Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a RUDE (Hilarious) Awakening

OMG-LOL! He Went THERE! Gavin Newsom Just Threw the First 2028 Punch ... at Kamala Harris and WOW (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was
Sam J.
Lefties RAGE at Governor Abigail Spanberger for Giving Democrats' SOTU Rebuttal From Slavery CENTRAL
Sam J.
Designated Survivor: The New Ultimate Excuse for Skipping Anything – Thanks, Rep. Thompson
justmindy
Trans-Flag Flying Lefty Melts DOWN in Weepy Blog Because Hockey Is MANLY and Patriotic Again (No, Really)
Sam J.
Mama Hughes Owns the Ice—and the Narrative: 'It's Just About the Country' as She Shuts Down the Whiners
justmindy
VA Republican Wren Williams Just GOES OFF on Democrats in Session and HOT DAMN, This Is AMAZING (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OOPSIE! Gavin Newsom's Comms Troll ACCIDENTALLY Gives Away How Catastrophic His Racist Flub Really Was Sam J.
Advertisement