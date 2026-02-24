OOF! X Ratios TF Out of Miles Taylor for Trying to Taunt Trump With Dems' BIG, Fancy SOTU Rebuttal Event

It's fascinating that any Democrat thinks Trump will care if they don't show up for his State of the Union this evening. Perhaps they have forgotten that it's not about them, it's about the American people.

To be fair, we're not exactly surprised that they forget it's not all about them ...

Take for example their big EXTRAVAGANZA event that will be going on during tonight's SOTU.

Democrats in Congress are planning to skip Trump’s speech tonight in droves.



We are holding a rebuttal event by the White House that’s now sold out.



So I need to put this in terms Donald Trump will understand: our crowd size is bigger than yours. pic.twitter.com/hZ9UwxIMl8 — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) February 24, 2026

Sold out? Are they selling tickets?

Weird.

It's a DUD-STUDDED event too:

Acosta? Swalwell? BAHAHAHA

So, the only thing your party is capable of at this point is...checks notes...temper tantrums.



By all means, run on that in November. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 24, 2026

That's all they've ever done.

So sad.

Yep. @SpeakerRyan and @LeaderJohnThune should definitely start passing some bills during or immediately following the State of the Union while the President is still on the Hill to sign them. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) February 24, 2026

That would be smart.

Hahaha, you guys have commies going to your commie fest held out in the cold while we have the US men's hockey team.



Also, if your crowd size is bigger than ours, why did we get more votes? — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) February 24, 2026

They will all be watching Trump from where they are - you know they will. So they can REBUT him or something.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

