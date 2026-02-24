Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a RUDE (Hilarious) Awakening

If you're anything like us, you are beyond sick and tired of listening to lefties whine, cry, and complain about Olympic hockey in general. Either they're angry at the men's team for celebrating (and doubly angry about Kash Patel, REEEE), or they're claiming that the women's team are HEROES because they hate Trump.

Or something.

They lie so much, they make up so much insanity, that it's honestly even hard for us to keep up with the BS.

And speaking of BS, there's this:

"By declining the State of the Union visit, the US Women’s Hockey Team refused to capitulate and endorse the party line. They exercised their first amendment right to speak up and speak out against the administration’s horrific human rights violations, embarrassing behavior on… — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 23, 2026

Post continues:

... on the world stage, and complete disregard for freedom and democracy. Their polite 'no thank you' says more than any corporation, or tech billionaire, or media company is willing to say. Amid so much cowardice, it’s those who stood up who will be remembered for meeting the moment. It’s Jimmy Kimmel fighting back. It’s Perkins Coie fighting back. And now, it’s the American women’s gold medal winning hockey team that decided their own dignity was worth more than a fleeting moment of proximity to power."

We're not sure if Cohen started this lie or just fed it, but people are calling all of them out.

But they're not dissing Trump for any of this virtue-signaling nonsense that Cohen seems to think means something.

In fact, the reason they're not showing is pretty boring (which is likely why our pals on the Left are lying):

Stop hijacking this team for your anti-Trump agenda. They can’t go. The NCAA girls have missed almost a month of school and 8 games with their NCAA teams. The PWHL Break is over. Unlike NHL players their teams can’t send charter planes to get them back by game time. They were… https://t.co/EuoBGAejw5 — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) February 24, 2026

Post continues:

... extremely gracious in their statement explaining why they couldn’t come. They are patriots who love their country. Get over your TDS.

And stop using young women for your own repugnant agenda.

