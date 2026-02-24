OMG-LOL! He Went THERE! Gavin Newsom Just Threw the First 2028 Punch ......
Lefties Celebrating US Women's Hockey Team for Dissing Trump Are In for a RUDE (Hilarious) Awakening

Sam J. | 12:50 PM on February 24, 2026
If you're anything like us, you are beyond sick and tired of listening to lefties whine, cry, and complain about Olympic hockey in general. Either they're angry at the men's team for celebrating (and doubly angry about Kash Patel, REEEE), or they're claiming that the women's team are HEROES because they hate Trump.

Or something.

They lie so much, they make up so much insanity, that it's honestly even hard for us to keep up with the BS.

And speaking of BS, there's this:

Post continues:

... on the world stage, and complete disregard for freedom and democracy. Their polite 'no thank you' says more than any corporation, or tech billionaire, or media company is willing to say. Amid so much cowardice, it’s those who stood up who will be remembered for meeting the moment. It’s Jimmy Kimmel fighting back. It’s Perkins Coie fighting back. And now, it’s the American women’s gold medal winning hockey team that decided their own dignity was worth more than a fleeting moment of proximity to power."

We're not sure if Cohen started this lie or just fed it, but people are calling all of them out.

But they're not dissing Trump for any of this virtue-signaling nonsense that Cohen seems to think means something.

In fact, the reason they're not showing is pretty boring (which is likely why our pals on the Left are lying):

OMG-LOL! He Went THERE! Gavin Newsom Just Threw the First 2028 Punch ... at Kamala Harris and WOW (Watch)
Post continues:

... extremely gracious in their statement explaining why they couldn’t come. They are patriots who love their country. Get over your TDS.

And stop using young women for your own repugnant agenda.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

