'He's DEFINITELY Flailing': CNN's Harry Enten Just TORCHED Gavin Newsom's 2028 Ambitions and OOF (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on February 24, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Gavin Newsom's horrible, terrible, no-good, very-bad week just keeps getting worse. And what makes it even funnier and more entertaining is that he's doing this all on his own. 

Seriously. Republicans haven't had ot lift a finger to make him look like the out-of-touch, privileged, racist Democrat he really is.

Gavin only has himself to blame. And it's starting to impact his chances for 2028.

Hey, don't take our word for it, take Harry Enten's:

Post continues:

... the Democratic side."

"Down he goes. He's definitely flailing... it also seems to me people are a little less interested in Gavin Newsom than they used to be."

Ruh-roh.

Well, it's the truth.

Also, a really good point; it's not like California has thrived under Newsom's leadership. 

Quite the opposite, even.

How long before he throws in the towel? Or before the part throws in the towel on him? We shall see.

