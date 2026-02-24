'He's DEFINITELY Flailing': CNN's Harry Enten Just TORCHED Gavin Newsom's 2028 Ambitions and OOF (Watch)

Gavin Newsom's horrible, terrible, no-good, very-bad week just keeps getting worse. And what makes it even funnier and more entertaining is that he's doing this all on his own.

Seriously. Republicans haven't had ot lift a finger to make him look like the out-of-touch, privileged, racist Democrat he really is.

Gavin only has himself to blame. And it's starting to impact his chances for 2028.

Hey, don't take our word for it, take Harry Enten's:

CNN's Harry Enten just ROASTED Gavin Newsom's 2028 ambitions "He's definitely flailing":



"This is just a downright clown car at this point on the Democratic side."



"This is just a total clown car. It is a total mess. There is no clear front-runner at this particular point on… pic.twitter.com/TYijTMGKWt — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) February 24, 2026

Post continues:

... the Democratic side." "Down he goes. He's definitely flailing... it also seems to me people are a little less interested in Gavin Newsom than they used to be."

Ruh-roh.

Harry called the Dems a clown car pic.twitter.com/HbnOLzGt5b — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) February 24, 2026

Well, it's the truth.

Even CNN can’t launder the optics on Newsom anymore. You don’t get to run for President while your home state looks like a case study in crime, cost of living, and regulatory rot. Sell it somewhere else. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 24, 2026

Also, a really good point; it's not like California has thrived under Newsom's leadership.

Quite the opposite, even.

How long before he throws in the towel? Or before the part throws in the towel on him? We shall see.

============================================================

