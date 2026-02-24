Enough NAZI Crap! Tom Nichols Wrecked for REPULSIVE Atlantic Piece That Endangers ALL...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Can’t Read? He Has a Funny Way of Showing It
Weepy Dem: Crockett Vs. Talarico Primary Is a Choice Between the Black Candidate...
VIP
HuffPo Turned Off By Patriotic Displays From One Country In The Olympics. You'll...
‘Crazy Talk!’ Tim Burchett Schools Bernie Sanders on How Simple It Is to...
VIP
Lawyer Hopes Dead Man's Family Opens an Investigation Into His 'Lynching'
Dyslexia Diss: Newsom’s Comms Director Launches F-BOMB at Journalist Seeking Learning Disa...
David Hogg Brought Up to Speed About Fast and Furious Scandal
Congresswoman Says Advice to Drink Whole Milk Is ‘White Supremacy Dog Whistling’
NBC Affiliate Shares Harrowing Story of an ICE Agent Pushing a Megaphone Out...
Rep. Jason Crow Says ICE Agents Are Parading Around in Commando Cosplay
NYC Mayor Mamdani's Excuse for 'Photo ID to Shovel Snow' Hypocrisy Is OFF...
Rep. Ilhan Omar's SOTU Guest Is Activist Who Went Viral for Being Dragged...
Officer Who Arrested Laken Riley's Killer Speaks at White House Event Honoring Angel...

Former WaPo Hag Claims WNBA Gets More Viewers Than NHL in Big Gotcha, BUT There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on February 24, 2026
Meme

Ugh, as a woman, this editor really hates it when other women make women in general look stupid. Like, why do this?

Honestly, that this country can't get together and celebrate a huge win is so depressing ... not everything has to be a damn fight. Unless, of course, you're former WaPo (says a lot, right) journo, Sally Jenkins, who thought her WNBA argument was a big ol' gotcha.

Advertisement

Narrator: It's not a gotcha.

Raise your hand if you even forget the WNBA is a thing.

True, but when you realize where she used to work, it all makes sense in some sad way, ya' know?

Ooh, ooh, BOTH! 

Recommended

Enough NAZI Crap! Tom Nichols Wrecked for REPULSIVE Atlantic Piece That Endangers ALL Republicans
Sam J.
Advertisement

GIRL POWER.

Oh, whoops.

============================================================

Related:

Enough NAZI Crap! Tom Nichols Wrecked for REPULSIVE Atlantic Piece That Endangers ALL Republicans

GOBSMACKED! WATCH Bill Maher's Face As He Learns How UNPOPULAR Pete Buttigieg Is With Black Dems (Watch)

We've Seen MANY Posts Backfire Over The Years but THIS Anti-Trump List Post From Stephen King Is a DOOZY

WHOA. She's RIGHT! What Nicki Minaj Noticed About Gavin Newsom's RACIST Comments Will 'Haunt Him FOREVER'

Kash Patel DROPPING WaPO Journo Pushing Lie About His USA Celebration With Just 2 Screenshots Is GLORIOUS

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BILL MAHER GAVIN NEWSOM SPORTS USA WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Enough NAZI Crap! Tom Nichols Wrecked for REPULSIVE Atlantic Piece That Endangers ALL Republicans
Sam J.
David Hogg Brought Up to Speed About Fast and Furious Scandal
Brett T.
‘Crazy Talk!’ Tim Burchett Schools Bernie Sanders on How Simple It Is to Get His Birth Certificate
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Weepy Dem: Crockett Vs. Talarico Primary Is a Choice Between the Black Candidate and the One Who Can Win
Warren Squire
NBC Affiliate Shares Harrowing Story of an ICE Agent Pushing a Megaphone Out of His Face
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Enough NAZI Crap! Tom Nichols Wrecked for REPULSIVE Atlantic Piece That Endangers ALL Republicans Sam J.
Advertisement