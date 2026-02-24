Former WaPo Hag Claims WNBA Gets More Viewers Than NHL in Big Gotcha, BUT There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Ugh, as a woman, this editor really hates it when other women make women in general look stupid. Like, why do this?

Honestly, that this country can't get together and celebrate a huge win is so depressing ... not everything has to be a damn fight. Unless, of course, you're former WaPo (says a lot, right) journo, Sally Jenkins, who thought her WNBA argument was a big ol' gotcha.

WNBA Viewership in US last season: 960,000+ per game.

NHL Viewership: 440,000 per game. — Sally Jenkins (@SallyJenki) February 23, 2026

Narrator: It's not a gotcha.

Hockey gets millions of views in Canada- average viewership is more like 2.7 million. NHL merch also generates and absurd amount of money - like more than the entire W’s value. — piercheney (@LVpolitic) February 24, 2026

Raise your hand if you even forget the WNBA is a thing.

Lmfao - it’s crazy how much people that cover sports hate athletes and sports. — Joey Snipes (@joeysnipes19) February 24, 2026

Estimated revenue for the NHL at $6.8 billion and no teams operating at a loss.



Estimated revenue for WNBA at $700 million and the entire league has been subsidized to cover their $50 million annual loss.



Anything else you wanna know? — amez808 (@amez808) February 24, 2026

This is like comparing the MLB to the NFL.



Just ignorance on display. — StopmakingupLies (@808sandTacos) February 24, 2026

True, but when you realize where she used to work, it all makes sense in some sad way, ya' know?

Are we to assume that she’s so maddened by sexiest rage that she doesn’t understand what she’s writing…….or is she just a liar? — Satanás (@smejk70030) February 24, 2026

Ooh, ooh, BOTH!

And what is your point? The value of the entire WNBA is less than the average value of one NHL team. — Thomas McCorry (@tomcpa75) February 23, 2026

GIRL POWER.

Sally, do the profit/loss statement for the leagues next please. Then add the context of comparing local ratings to national ratings. Then add attendance comparisons. Then add which league is fully subsidized by a parent organization. You know, journalism stuff https://t.co/DrEhIEekPa — John Kincade (@JohnKincade) February 24, 2026

Oh, whoops.

