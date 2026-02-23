WHOA. She's RIGHT! What Nicki Minaj Noticed About Gavin Newsom's RACIST Comments Will...
Kash Patel DROPPING WaPO Journo Pushing Lie About His USA Celebration With Just 2 Screenshots Is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on February 23, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Left and the mainstream media (same thing, really) have been losing their ever-loving minds over the fact that FBI Director Kash Patel DARED celebrate with Team USA Hockey after their tremendous, magnificent, fantastic, superior, stupendous win.

If only we all had this much time to make up crap to be outraged about.

Especially when it's all being pushed by journos who aren't telling the whole story.

Luckily, unless you're the journalists getting busted here, Patel was more than happy to share the screenshots proving what we all knew was the reality of his being there.

There's also this:

That's another thing - they want to pretend like this wasn't done out in the open for everyone to see. We suppose it's not much of a SCANDAL if Patel wasn't trying to hide it.

Heh.

Basically. Yeah.

So ... more fake news. 

But you all knew that.

