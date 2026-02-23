Kash Patel DROPPING WaPO Journo Pushing Lie About His USA Celebration With Just 2 Screenshots Is GLORIOUS

The Left and the mainstream media (same thing, really) have been losing their ever-loving minds over the fact that FBI Director Kash Patel DARED celebrate with Team USA Hockey after their tremendous, magnificent, fantastic, superior, stupendous win.

If only we all had this much time to make up crap to be outraged about.

Especially when it's all being pushed by journos who aren't telling the whole story.

Luckily, unless you're the journalists getting busted here, Patel was more than happy to share the screenshots proving what we all knew was the reality of his being there.

There's also this:

The funniest thing about the Kash Patel freakout is the nerd reporters saying a source sent them the video.



It was all being streamed live on social media by some of the biggest hockey stars in the country. NBC had cameras in the room. He wasn’t hiding. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 23, 2026

That's another thing - they want to pretend like this wasn't done out in the open for everyone to see. We suppose it's not much of a SCANDAL if Patel wasn't trying to hide it.

It’s illegal for a Director to consume alcohol on foreign lands and you will be arrested…by me. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) February 23, 2026

Heh.

After your incredible months of dedication and hard work, and the incredible results you have to show for it all, it is an absolute JOY to see you having a bit of fun, frivolity, and excitement!! 🇺🇸🥳



Thank you!!! Stay safe!!! — Karen 🙋‍♀️ 🩷 (@i_sing_my_heart) February 23, 2026

Liberals really don't want us bringing out the receipts of people using "tax dollars," because we have them all.



They better sit this one out.



Kash, party on, brother! 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BGo9FALnKa — Nitestalker (@kaydenmichaels) February 23, 2026

Basically. Yeah.

“His office insisted this was strictly a business trip” - BS. That is not what happened. You tried to claim Kash only went to Italy for hockey. I responded 2/19 outlining the meetings we had scheduled and said any other personal expenses would be reimbursed. Here’s the email. https://t.co/zgiK9wAMxd pic.twitter.com/5t8JXk70u5 — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) February 23, 2026

So ... more fake news.

But you all knew that.

