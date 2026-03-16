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Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Came 'SO Close to a Full Confession' While Panicking About the SAVE Act

Doug P. | 3:12 PM on March 16, 2026
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The Democrats are still quite freaked out by any thought about the SAVE America Act passing Congress and being signed by President Trump, and once in a while they make the reason for the Left's discomfort quite obvious.

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Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz did that very thing on CNN today. Everybody knows why the Democrats oppose voter ID and the SAVE Act but every once in a while one of them basically comes out and says it out loud: 

Yeah, we know, DWS!

And did you notice a certain word that she used instead of "citizens"?

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Definitely.

Too bad DWS didn't have a Colonel Jessup moment and just yell it out loud and proud. 

Have you ever noticed how the Democrats like to say that America should do things more like European and other countries EXCEPT NATIONAL VOTER ID REQUIREMENTS!?

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections all while all but admitting that they're trying to not make it more difficult for illegals to vote.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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