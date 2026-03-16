Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Came 'SO Close to a Full Confession' While Panicking About the SAVE Act

The Democrats are still quite freaked out by any thought about the SAVE America Act passing Congress and being signed by President Trump, and once in a while they make the reason for the Left's discomfort quite obvious.

Advertisement

Dem Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz did that very thing on CNN today. Everybody knows why the Democrats oppose voter ID and the SAVE Act but every once in a while one of them basically comes out and says it out loud:

Debbie Wasserman-Schulz makes the case that the SAVE America Act is meant to prevent people from voting for Democrats:



"This is about one thing; ensuring that it is much harder for people who are unlikely to go to the polls and vote for Republicans."



Oh. pic.twitter.com/kYuv7AS2iT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2026

Yeah, we know, DWS!

And did you notice a certain word that she used instead of "citizens"?

“people” (she used this specific term twice) of course means non-citizens.



They continually say the quiet part out loud. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 16, 2026

This was a revealing clip. Needs more eyes on it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2026

Definitely.

So close to a real confession! 😂🤣 — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 16, 2026

Too bad DWS didn't have a Colonel Jessup moment and just yell it out loud and proud.

Have you ever noticed how the Democrats like to say that America should do things more like European and other countries EXCEPT NATIONAL VOTER ID REQUIREMENTS!?

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections all while all but admitting that they're trying to not make it more difficult for illegals to vote.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!