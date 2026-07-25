Sophie Cunningham’s Shoe Line Sells Out After Committing the Sin of Defending Women’s Sports

Today, hero Sophie Cunningham released a new line of athletic shoes.

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You'll remember, Cunningham was one of the first female professional athletes advocating for the protection of women's sports.

Sophie Cunningham’s Adidas shoes sell out after she went viral for saying “no men in women’s sports.” pic.twitter.com/Lg3td9gNcE — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) July 24, 2026

Clearly, that was a popular sentiment.

As of 10am ET, Sophie Cunningham’s Adidas shoes are completely SOLD OUT in both men’s & women’s sizes 👏



She’s a superstar. https://t.co/xVr18mCoo5 pic.twitter.com/UOjY2KxENY — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 24, 2026

Sophie is not only talented, but she's beautiful and brave.

you guys really showed up! nothing but genuine love for yall💕 https://t.co/2c4nLEeRna — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) July 24, 2026

She also loves her fans.

Right. Tell. me more about how she's in the minority. https://t.co/IW25mb08i4 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 24, 2026

That's why it's important for sane people to speak up. Stop allowing these fringe groups to terrorize the rest of society.

It's kind of incredible to spend years building yourself up as one of the most likeable figures in the WNBA and then burn it all down to pick on a tiny and extremely vulnerable group of young, trans athletes. https://t.co/eqwL2IMPso — Billy Fleming (@JooBilly) July 24, 2026

Hmmm ... are the women hit by men because they choose to participate in women's boxing 'vulnerable' (that happened at the Paris Olympics). Was the young woman who may have brain damage because a man spiked a volleyball so hard during a women's volleyball game 'vulnerable'? Is there any concern for vulnerable women, or is that reserved for only men who dress up like women?

Cunningham is articulating a view that 70-80 percent of Americans share, that reflects the law in many states, and that has been adopted by the IOC and the NCAA. https://t.co/AKHNIU3Gbc — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 24, 2026

As evidenced by the fact her shoes sold out today.

Can @adidas give us an update on when they will be available again? I was going to get some for my daughter’s upcoming volleyball season @sophaller — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) July 24, 2026

Our modern Lady Liberty.

Literally Aunt Cunning'sam'.

Notice only the Men and Women Gender options 🤭 — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) July 24, 2026

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They know the 'they/thems' are not doing anything athletic.

Sophie and Caitlin’s unchecked successes are driving their haters to expose themselves more every day.



Sophie and Caitlin for the win. — Michele Johnson (@joh9056) July 24, 2026

It's making the haters spiral.

I’m a dude and I wanna buy em just to support her 😂 — El Guapo (@BLight21M) July 24, 2026

They have men's!

Good for her. She deserves every bit of success she gets.



Still not a fan of the brand.



They throw women under the bus at every turn. https://t.co/V4klc3SYkq — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 24, 2026

Continue to support Sophie! Too many people are praying on her downfall.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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