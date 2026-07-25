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Sophie Cunningham’s Shoe Line Sells Out After Committing the Sin of Defending Women’s Sports

justmindy
justmindy | 1:42 PM on July 25, 2026
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Today, hero Sophie Cunningham released a new line of athletic shoes.

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You'll remember, Cunningham was one of the first female professional athletes advocating for the protection of women's sports

Clearly, that was a popular sentiment. 

Sophie is not only talented, but she's beautiful and brave.

She also loves her fans.

That's why it's important for sane people to speak up. Stop allowing these fringe groups to terrorize the rest of society.

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Hmmm ... are the women hit by men because they choose to participate in women's boxing 'vulnerable' (that happened at the Paris Olympics). Was the young woman who may have brain damage because a man spiked a volleyball so hard during a women's volleyball game 'vulnerable'? Is there any concern for vulnerable women, or is that reserved for only men who dress up like women?

As evidenced by the fact her shoes sold out today. 

Our modern Lady Liberty.

Literally Aunt Cunning'sam'.

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They know the 'they/thems' are not doing anything athletic.

It's making the haters spiral. 

They have men's!

Continue to support Sophie! Too many people are praying on her downfall. 

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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SPORTS TITLE IX TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

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