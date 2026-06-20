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TRAs in Scotland Upset That Men Who Think They're Women Will Be Incarcerated in Men's Prisons

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 20, 2026
AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

A group called For Women Scotland won an important legal battle this week when a court ruled that men, even those who claim to be women, will be sentenced to men's prisons.

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Among those celebrating the win was author J.K. Rowling, who has devoted herself to defending women-only spaces.

Rowling has become a villain among the trans rights crowd, and believe it or not, some people were furious about the decision.

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"Rape apologists."

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Scotland is fixing the problem.

Scotland got this one right. 

***

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