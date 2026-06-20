TRAs in Scotland Upset That Men Who Think They're Women Will Be Incarcerated in Men's Prisons

A group called For Women Scotland won an important legal battle this week when a court ruled that men, even those who claim to be women, will be sentenced to men's prisons.

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NEW: For Women Scotland win again! Scottish government's policy of putting men in female prisons ruled unlawful.



Full judgment: https://t.co/1ApTIJfBV2 pic.twitter.com/HqPROAvrsF — Nick Wallis (@nickwallis) June 19, 2026

Imagine fighting, in court, to keep men in women’s prisons. https://t.co/qkqIKLJIoA — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) June 19, 2026

Among those celebrating the win was author J.K. Rowling, who has devoted herself to defending women-only spaces.

A comprehensive win for women. Will the First Minister apologise for the unlawful treatment imposed on female prisoners by his government? @ForWomenScot 👏👏👏https://t.co/3GnmJWi1Gu — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 20, 2026

He's saying it's very complex and he needs to think about it 🙄 — For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) June 20, 2026

‘This is all very complicated. Should we lock up double rapists wearing wigs with a bunch of vulnerable women? People just don’t understand how complex this is. On the one hand, doing so would be inhumane and unlawful. On the other, he’s wearing pink leggings.’ pic.twitter.com/Cwr9IqkoM8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 20, 2026

Rowling has become a villain among the trans rights crowd, and believe it or not, some people were furious about the decision.

This ruling means that when a trans woman commits a crime the punishment is rape.



How gleefully you celebrate the incoming systematic rape of women



TERfs have no soul https://t.co/8wHkNFeRtG — Ava Lovelace 🏳️‍⚧️ (@AvaLovelaceX) June 20, 2026

Lots of rape apologists in the comments — Ava Lovelace 🏳️‍⚧️ (@AvaLovelaceX) June 20, 2026

"Rape apologists."

Most trans-id men are currently held in the male estate in Scotland.



To date, none have reported a rape.



Several of them have committed rape, however. https://t.co/evY2ZuQMAz — For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) June 20, 2026

The trans "women" have been raping actual women when put into women's prisons. — Fookbeden (@fookbeden) June 20, 2026

Maybe you can do the feminist thing and just educate the men in prison that rape is wrong. I’m sure it’s just that they haven’t ever heard that before and need woke feminists like yourself to explain why it’s bad. — Douglas Kimmich (@RatclownAlpha2) June 20, 2026

This ruling means that when a woman commits a crime, the punishment will no longer be potential rape by a man claiming to be a woman. — Not a Fan (@notafano) June 20, 2026

Well to be fair most of you are in prison for sex offences so sympathy is limited — N1313 (@NinaDylanLove) June 20, 2026

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Females should be safe in their own sex based facilities. If males are worried about being safe in theirs they can fight for better protections in their facilities…. Oh or they could stop committing crimes, there is that solution as well. — Truly Ruly (@RulyTruly) June 20, 2026

So a trans woman with a vagina can be placed in a male prison in Scotland.



What are the potential consequences?



Rape? Suicide? Murder? Potentially numerous human rights claims at Strasbourg.



Scotland....you have a problem. — Steph Richards: (She/her) - Say NO to hate. (@PompeySteph) June 20, 2026

Scotland is fixing the problem.

There is no such thing as a man with a vagina. https://t.co/gGdPH58Ov1 — Jean Hatchet (@JeanHatchet) June 20, 2026

But it was perfectly ok for ‘penis people’ to be locked up with ‘vagina people’ before this?

Anyway, I thought it was never about genitals… 🤡🙄 https://t.co/C2hQgSqzUm — Jill Foster (@JournalistJill) June 20, 2026

Scotland got this one right.

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