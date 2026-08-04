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CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Talks Turkey With Anti-Thanksgiving Francesca Hong, Gets Served DSA Word Salad

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:50 AM on August 04, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member Francesca Hong is vying for the Democrat Party gubernatorial nomination in Wisconsin. Her DSA background already tells us she is going to have insane and anti-American viewpoints and political positions. Hong has come under fire for a since-deleted social media post where she said America should cancel Thanksgiving. On Monday, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Hong if she still supported ending the cherished holiday.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Collins: Do you still believe that Thanksgiving should be canceled?

Hong: I'm a chef, and one of the first meals that I made for the community when I was 16 was a Thanksgiving meal. But Thanksgiving is also a time that's incredibly painful for many people in our communities. And so I think there, I wanted to make sure that people understood that there are multiple views, but views can evolve. And the position that I'm running for right now, and I think my background as a chef will actually help me become a better governor that's able to bring more people to the table.

Here’s Hong forgoing a thinking cap in favor of a chef one instead. (WATCH)

That was a whole lot of words with no answer to be found. It was nice of Collins to let Hong go without pushing her to answer the question.

Hong has leftists worried about their chances with a candidate that is so obviously crazy and unqualified to be governor.

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They’re not thinking, which is what Democrats often do when nominating candidates and eventually voting for them.

The leftist cope is real. Hong has many of them deflecting by throwing out the obligatory ‘but Trump!’ that we’ve become so accustomed to.

Some leftists think Hong is too anti-American even for them.

But don't forget she’s a chef; that's got to count for something, right?

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Hopefully she will lose badly and give sane people one more thing to be grateful for on Thanksgiving.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CNN COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY KAITLAN COLLINS SOCIALISM

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