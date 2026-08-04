CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Talks Turkey With Anti-Thanksgiving Francesca Hong, Gets Served DSA Word Salad

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member Francesca Hong is vying for the Democrat Party gubernatorial nomination in Wisconsin. Her DSA background already tells us she is going to have insane and anti-American viewpoints and political positions. Hong has come under fire for a since-deleted social media post where she said America should cancel Thanksgiving. On Monday, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Hong if she still supported ending the cherished holiday.

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Collins: Do you still believe that Thanksgiving should be canceled? Hong: I'm a chef, and one of the first meals that I made for the community when I was 16 was a Thanksgiving meal. But Thanksgiving is also a time that's incredibly painful for many people in our communities. And so I think there, I wanted to make sure that people understood that there are multiple views, but views can evolve. And the position that I'm running for right now, and I think my background as a chef will actually help me become a better governor that's able to bring more people to the table.

Here’s Hong forgoing a thinking cap in favor of a chef one instead. (WATCH)

Collins: Do you still believe that Thanksgiving should be canceled?



Hong: I'm a chef, and one of the first meals that I made was for the community when I was 16 was a Thanksgiving meal. But Thanksgiving is also a time that's incredibly painful for many people in our communities.… pic.twitter.com/Kd5kBZMxZS — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2026

That was a whole lot of words with no answer to be found. It was nice of Collins to let Hong go without pushing her to answer the question.

Hong has leftists worried about their chances with a candidate that is so obviously crazy and unqualified to be governor.

I support her and hope she wins but this answer is bizarre. Like, wtf are you talking about? Just say “hey, it was a dumb thing said at a time when tensions were high. I don’t believe that now.” Or say hey I still believe that. This answer was nonsense. — BrandenL9 (@BrandenL09) August 4, 2026

I can’t believe how bad she is. How the f—k did she get to be the frontrunner? It took Wisconsin Dems 15 yrs to claw their way back to power & now they’re going to throw it away. The only good thing about her loss will be that it’ll help discredit leftist candidates in 2028. — Ariel Gonzalez (@ArielGonzalez_1) August 4, 2026

Are we supposed to still believe that Francesca Hong is even remotely normal? She's a walking, talking stereotype of the kind of Madison Democrat that Wisconsin Republicans have caricatured for decades. She will lose in November. I don't get what primary voters are thinking. pic.twitter.com/9MkVjuVj0c — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) August 4, 2026

They’re not thinking, which is what Democrats often do when nominating candidates and eventually voting for them.

The leftist cope is real. Hong has many of them deflecting by throwing out the obligatory ‘but Trump!’ that we’ve become so accustomed to.

CNN cares more about 5 years old tweets then the Republican nominee being an election denier, pedophile protector and advocates throwing people off of health care. What are we doing here? — Stephen Regolizio (@sregolizio) August 4, 2026

We aren’t electing somebody who is grievously offended by every American holiday. Spoiler alert — Jordan Klein (@dodgersjordan) August 4, 2026

Some leftists think Hong is too anti-American even for them.

But don't forget she’s a chef; that's got to count for something, right?

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For Thanksgiving, she serves word salad — Gene Killian (@genethelawyer) August 4, 2026

Well, she certainly has the non-answer part of the job down, doesn't she — Patrick Swizzle (@PatrickSwizzle) August 4, 2026

So in other words, she does believe it should be canceled — Truth1999 (@Truth__1999) August 4, 2026

That’s a terrible answer. The answer is no, of course Thanksgiving shouldn’t be cancelled. These DSA candidates are going to go down in flames. — The Voice of Reason (@ReasonedVoice74) August 4, 2026

This woman is the single worst statewide candidate I’ve ever seen democrats put up. This is just beyond belief — Jordan Klein (@dodgersjordan) August 4, 2026

Hopefully she will lose badly and give sane people one more thing to be grateful for on Thanksgiving.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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