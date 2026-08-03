OK, This (She!) Is INSANE: MAJOR Skeleton Pops Out of WI Gov Dem Frontrunner Francesca Hong's Closet

Just when Wisconsin Democrats thought they’d locked in a progressive (aka COMMUNIST) powerhouse for the governor’s mansion, their frontrunner turns out to be a walking case study in untreated instability: bipolar diagnosis, psych-ward stay, and a plethora of crazy.

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Then again, we suppose one would have to be INSANE to think communism is a good thing.

Right?

Nothing says “steady hand on the budget and the National Guard” quite like a candidate whose own teenage résumé includes a mental breakdown so severe she skipped graduation.

Voters can decide if that’s the kind of lived experience they want calling the shots in Madison—or if it’s time to demand leaders who’ve actually demonstrated they can keep it together.

Democrat frontrunner for Wisconsin governor Francesca Hong was previously hospitalized in a psychiatric ward and admitted to having a mental breakdown, suffering from mental illness, and cutting herself



Should this woman lead Wisconsin?? pic.twitter.com/nROtqWpGmV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2026

Don't get us wrong, we know very well that this sort of story will only inspire Leftist nutballs to support her more ... but we are hoping the sane Democrats who are left, who understand that communism is anti-American and destroying their own party, will figure out that she has NO BUSINESS leading the state of Wisconsin. That being said, Democrats did elect a guy who texted about shooting another man in the head as their AG in Virginia, so we put nothing past them.

Not a damn thing.

She has a chance it's Wisconsin-

They generally have a 6 pack before going to vote — Frank James (@FrankJa33010918) August 2, 2026

Ahem.

Another hate-filled violent anarchist racist treasonous DEMOCRAT nut job running for office! — Mickey Mack (@MackRobby770) August 3, 2026

That's considered a qualification in the modern Democratic Party. Just sayin'.

Its worse.



She doesn't know the difference between frozen custard and ice cream — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 3, 2026

MONSTER!

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