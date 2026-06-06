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Here's a Platner Campaign Update That's 'Everything You Need to Know About the Modern Democratic Party'

Doug P. | 12:47 PM on June 06, 2026
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We've covered a recent New York Times article about Senate Candidate Graham Platner in which women who went out with the Maine Democrat described assaults, rape fantasies (but not in a gay way), a Nazi tattoo, and more. 

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One woman's claim in particular was not refuted by the Platner campaign:

We can be reasonably certain that there will be more allegations about Platner, but the Democrats continue to support him because they want to take back the Senate after the midterms. 

When it comes to what we've learned about Platner's character, the Left's credo seems to be "he might be a Nazi tattoo-having leftist facing numerous assault allegations, but he's OUR Nazi tattoo-having leftist facing numerous assault allegations." 

The New York Times article seems to have even prompted more Democrats to open up their checkbooks:

We never want to hear another word about "believe all women" from the Left ever again (Fetterman is one of the few Dems willing to call out Platner for what he is). 

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Yep, and it ain't pretty.

That's a fair takeaway. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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