Here's a Platner Campaign Update That's 'Everything You Need to Know About the Modern Democratic Party'

We've covered a recent New York Times article about Senate Candidate Graham Platner in which women who went out with the Maine Democrat described assaults, rape fantasies (but not in a gay way), a Nazi tattoo, and more.

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One woman's claim in particular was not refuted by the Platner campaign:

A couple takeaways...Platner allegedly referred to women as "hatchet wounds" (crude remark re: their physical anatomy) and allegedly said if anyone ever broke into his home he would rape them to assert dominance, but "not in a gay way". Platner campaign doesn't dispute the… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 4, 2026

We can be reasonably certain that there will be more allegations about Platner, but the Democrats continue to support him because they want to take back the Senate after the midterms.

When it comes to what we've learned about Platner's character, the Left's credo seems to be "he might be a Nazi tattoo-having leftist facing numerous assault allegations, but he's OUR Nazi tattoo-having leftist facing numerous assault allegations."

The New York Times article seems to have even prompted more Democrats to open up their checkbooks:

Graham Platner's campaign announces raising over $200,000 since publication of New York Times article, calling it best day of fundraising since Janet Mills dropped out #MESEN — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) June 6, 2026

We never want to hear another word about "believe all women" from the Left ever again (Fetterman is one of the few Dems willing to call out Platner for what he is).

Graham Platner having his best fundraising day after the NYT reported that he hates and abuses women and was lying about his Nazi tattoo tells you everything you need to know about the modern Democratic party. https://t.co/iYdgxbj9AT — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) June 6, 2026

Yep, and it ain't pretty.

This is the Democrat party.

🤮 https://t.co/iTfECAt9fi — Jodi (@APLMom) June 6, 2026

Guys, there is nothing they can put out about Platner that will deter his supporters. When we learned about Jay Jones texts about shooting a Republican and wishing for his kids to die, I thought for sure THAT would end the campaign.



It didn’t.



They just said, ‘Trump is worse’. https://t.co/o0dtjHSQQE pic.twitter.com/tHobkBbman — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 6, 2026

the Dems love them a Nazi domestic abuser https://t.co/zazpgfDPSo — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) June 6, 2026

That's a fair takeaway.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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