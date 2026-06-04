NYT Bombshell: Platner's Exes Reveal Assaults, Dominance Rape Fantasies, 'Hatchet Wounds,' & Nazi Tattoo

There are even more Graham Platner allegations emerging and this dude has some serious issues. These are the most serious accusations to date.

NYT just dropped a new Platner story.https://t.co/xp52i0h3cB — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 4, 2026

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This article is based on interviews with more than two dozen people, including six women who had been romantically involved with Mr. Platner. The Times spoke with friends or acquaintances of several of the women, reviewed contemporaneous text and social media messages and saw some of Ms. Fifield’s diary entries. Mr. Platner declined to be interviewed for this article. The women who described difficult relationships with Mr. Platner knew him at different points of his life. Ms. Fifield said she dated him starting when they were both in their late 20s in Washington, during a time Mr. Platner has described as challenging. Ms. Racicot knew him in Maine when they were in their mid-30s and he was living in Sullivan, Maine, and working on his oyster farm. The third woman, a Democrat from Maine who spoke on the condition of anonymity, had a long-distance relationship with Mr. Platner on and off for years, as recently as 2016. The three described him in similar terms. Spending time with him could be exhilarating, they said. But they also recounted patterns of heavy drinking and womanizing. Asked to sum up how he treated her, the third woman said she felt like “collateral damage to the world that is his.”

Basically, three of his ex-girlfriends said he scared them at times, drank way too much, said really strange things, was enamored with violence and in one case, was physically violent.

Mr. Platner could be rough with her, Ms. Fifield said, particularly when they were drinking, leaving her shaken and sometimes afraid. In the interviews, Ms. Fifield grappled with how to process her experiences. She was quick to note that he “never hit me, he never punched me.”



But she said he regularly grabbed her by the shoulders — sometimes hard enough to leave marks — and, on one occasion, yanked her out of a cab by her wrist after an argument when she wanted to stay in the car. During one argument, she recalled, he twisted her arm behind her back, shoved her into a bedroom and held the door closed from the other side so she couldn’t get out, telling her to remain there until she was “calm.” Eventually, Ms. Fifield said, she fell asleep and left the next morning. “It hurt,” she said. But she added: “It didn’t cause an injury, it didn’t break my arm.”

The sad part is none of this is shocking.

He had what she described as a “warrior ethos” and would fantasize about killing people he deemed a threat, she said. She said he told her that rape was about power. It was something that stuck with her through the years, Ms. Fifield said. “He said this a lot: If anybody ever broke in here, I would rape them,” she recalled, saying that he added that it would not be in “a sexual way, not in a gay way.” “He was like, I would rape them to show them that I’m dominant,” she said. Asked about those remarks, a Platner campaign official did not dispute them.

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This is the part where the peek into his brain is alarming.

A couple takeaways...Platner allegedly referred to women as "hatchet wounds" (crude remark re: their physical anatomy) and allegedly said if anyone ever broke into his home he would rape them to assert dominance, but "not in a gay way". Platner campaign doesn't dispute the… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 4, 2026

He really hates women.

The impact of the relationship on Ms. Fifield’s life lingered for years, she said. She referred to him in a diary entry in June 2016 as “the most toxic literally abusive man on earth who destroyed my life.” Those close to her encouraged her to move on: “DO NOT CALL GRAHAM,” a friend messaged her that year. Ms. Fifield, who is affiliated with Independent Women, a conservative group, insisted that her political beliefs had nothing to do with her choice to come forward. She worked briefly on Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign and before that for the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Ms. Fifield said she had not been paid by any campaign or political entity since Ms. Haley’s campaign. Mr. Platner’s campaign said in a statement, “Let’s be very clear: This is a lifelong G.O.P. operative who’s dedicated her career to electing Republicans.”



Ms. Fifield said she had no connection to the campaign of Senator Susan Collins, Mr. Platner’s likely Republican opponent. She acknowledged that Independent Women had been supportive of Ms. Collins but said she had not been active with the organization recently.

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Fifield is a Republican, but has not worked in any significant way in politics for several years and is not affiliated with the Collins campaign.

“It was not until I started hearing from reporters and D.C. insiders that I realized this tattoo resembled a Nazi symbol,” Mr. Platner told Politico in a statement in October. “I absolutely would not have gone through life having this on my chest if I knew that — and to insinuate that I did is disgusting.”



Ms. Fifield called that a lie. Mr. Platner, she said, knew when they were dating years ago that the tattoo was a Nazi symbol, and that he called it “my Totenkopf.” “I would never have known what that was,” she said. “He would joke about it being a Nazi tattoo.” Ms. Fifield said he told her that he and other members of his unit selected the tattoo because “they were like a death unit, they were killers,” and saw a parallel between their unit and the Nazi Schutzstaffel, or S.S., unit, that used the skull-and-crossbones image. “They literally, deliberately, selected it because it was relevant to their military unit,” she said. Mr. Platner “strongly disputes” Ms. Fifield’s account of what he knew about the tattoo and what he told her, his campaign said. His campaign noted that he had not hidden his tattoo since receiving it, taking off his shirt in photos, at the beach and at the gym.



“I’ve lived my entire life like a regular person with a skull and crossbones on their chest,” he said on a liberal podcast in October, after showing video of him dancing shirtless at his brother’s wedding. “At no point in this entire experience of my life did anybody ever once say, ‘Hey, you’re a Nazi.’” In a private chat group last summer, months before Mr. Platner acknowledged the tattoo himself, Ms. Fifield told friends that her ex-boyfriend-turned-Senate candidate “has a Nazi tattoo on his chest.” “It’s a Totenkopf,” she told them on Aug. 20, according to a screenshot she shared with The Times. “An actual one.”

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Fifield also says Platner knew his tattoo was a Nazi tattoo and told her as much. She even shared this with her friends in a group chat before Platner's campaign took off. She shared that group chat with the NYT.

I was working on a fake excerpt from the Graham Platner article but I don’t think I can top this pic.twitter.com/pPModSXHFM — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 4, 2026

Yes, this is real and his campaign did not dispute it.

If this were levied against a Republican candidate, every Democrat would call it what it is: assault. pic.twitter.com/AfkuBDHxFt — Caitlin Legacki (@caitleg) June 4, 2026

NYT: Graham Platner referred to women as “hatchet wounds,” a crude term for female anatomy. — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 4, 2026

The New York Times has a report detailing the physical assault of a young woman at the hands of Graham Platner.



Yet inexplicably the NYT merely describes it as "unsettling behavior."



Repeat after me: Graham Platner assaulted Lyndsey Fifield. pic.twitter.com/sOxWCWdhmr — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 4, 2026

Platner could have manhandled my mother and kept her locked up and I'd still vote for him.https://t.co/hUOJ8K80Wh — Holden (@Holden114) June 4, 2026

Platner campaign admitting he said he would rape men, but “not in a gay way.” pic.twitter.com/xd1ZdsgvxY — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) June 4, 2026

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Needless to say, this guy is sick.

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