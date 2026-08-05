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SO Genuine! Francesca Hong's Slam on Thanksgiving Clearly Wasn't Polling Well for Her Campaign

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on August 05, 2026
Twitter

Next Tuesday is the Wisconsin primary, and the frontrunners in each party are Republican Tom Tiffany and socialist whacko Democrat Francesca Hong. 

Hong has so far been a gift to her likely GOP opponent in that he's been making campaign pledges based on her previous posts and remarks disparaging Thanksgiving, Christmas and even seemingly the 4th of July. Oh, and Valentine's Day too. 

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Here are Hong's previous remarks about Thanksgiving that have made the rounds. 

Recently CNN's Kaitlan Collins performed a random act of journalism and challenged Hong on those remarks, and a massive word salad was served in response

However, some internal polling must have caught the attention of Hong's campaign, because try not to get whiplash from this one-eighty. 

Yep, that's the new angle. 

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HAHAHA!

She's SO authentic. 

Watching these DSA lunatics pivot from the primaries to trying to come across as pro-America patriots during the general should be both entertaining and pathetic. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and win governorships so lunatic leftists like Hong end up controlling states. 

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS KAITLAN COLLINS WISCONSIN

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