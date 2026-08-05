SO Genuine! Francesca Hong's Slam on Thanksgiving Clearly Wasn't Polling Well for Her Campaign

Next Tuesday is the Wisconsin primary, and the frontrunners in each party are Republican Tom Tiffany and socialist whacko Democrat Francesca Hong.

Hong has so far been a gift to her likely GOP opponent in that he's been making campaign pledges based on her previous posts and remarks disparaging Thanksgiving, Christmas and even seemingly the 4th of July. Oh, and Valentine's Day too.

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Here are Hong's previous remarks about Thanksgiving that have made the rounds.

"Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621."



That's the resurfaced message from Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong as she closes in on the Democratic nomination.



Another old post also has critics talking after Hong said she was on the verge of… pic.twitter.com/RA92kL5jbM — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2026

Recently CNN's Kaitlan Collins performed a random act of journalism and challenged Hong on those remarks, and a massive word salad was served in response.

However, some internal polling must have caught the attention of Hong's campaign, because try not to get whiplash from this one-eighty.

BREAKING: Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong now says Thanksgiving is her "favorite holiday" — after previously calling for its cancellation. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 5, 2026

Yep, that's the new angle.

Francesca Hong WALKS BACK her 2020 tweet in which she wants to cancel Thanksgiving, telling Politico:



"I don't want to cancel it. I actually love it."



🤔 pic.twitter.com/4nVeEAhKOP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2026

HAHAHA!

She's SO authentic.

Francesca Hong: “I don’t want to cancel [Thanksgiving]. I actually love it.” https://t.co/5jtFqEXdvZ pic.twitter.com/3gD4RE4MFb — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 5, 2026

So she went from being anti-American to lying about being anti-American. Smooth transition. — Doctor Who? (@GiacomoJoust) August 5, 2026

Watching these DSA lunatics pivot from the primaries to trying to come across as pro-America patriots during the general should be both entertaining and pathetic.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and win governorships so lunatic leftists like Hong end up controlling states.

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