Jumpin' for Jihad: Chris Murphy Is 'All In' for Fake Doctor and Terrorist Sympathizer Abdul El-Sayed



As we learned from the Graham Platner campaign in Maine, Democrats have finally dropped the mask and stopped hiding the fact that the ONLY thing they care about is power.

Advertisement

Character does not matter to them ... clearly. Nor does honesty, love of this country, or even being a basically decent human being.

So, when Abdul El-Sayed was declared the winner of the Michigan Democrat Senate primary early this morning, we knew everyone on the Left would hop on the bandwagon.

For instance, prepubescent little girl David Hogg called the primary win an 'earthquake.'

Abdul's victory is a political earthquake. The many beat the money, and the many will beat Mike Rogers in November https://t.co/f2pnBsjQew — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 5, 2026

But Hogg is basically a pull-string doll. Even after they ousted him for being a white male, whatever talking points the DNC wants him to repeat, he will repeat — with a cringey rhyme in this case.

Sadly, however, even elected Democrats aren't much better than Hogg at this point.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy proved that point today, repeating the lie that El-Sayed is actually a doctor (he has an MD, but never practiced medicine) before doing his best Liz Warren impression by giddily shouting, 'I'm all in for Abdul.'

Excited for Abdul El-Sayed’s victory.



Voters will have a clear choice in Michigan now. A corporate owned, Trump loyalist or a doctor who will stand up for the little guy and will hold Trump and the corporations to account.



I’m all in for Abdul. https://t.co/xs7XIBug6M — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 5, 2026

When Murphy refers to 'the little guy,' is he talking about the Ayatollah Khamenei?

Because that's who El-Sayed stands up for. Certainly not for America or Americans. He called his opponent Haley Stevens 'vile' just because she voted in favor of a House resolution condemning political violence.

Murphy's craven cheerleading for a nominee who hates America did not go over too well on X.

A symptom of TDS is excusing fellow party members who sympathize with terrorists.

Note use of word “excited” He doesn’t grudgingly support a Communist DSA member who holds demonstrably un-American ideals, he’s “excited” like some sort of ghoul. https://t.co/HO9ZQFNDBm — Daniel S. Loeb (@DanielSLoeb1) August 5, 2026

Murphy must be most excited about El-Sayed's best-buddy relationship with Hasan Piker, who is on record supporting Mao Zedong and saying that America 'deserved' 9/11.

If he's God's gift to the working class--why did he do best among the most affluent, more highly educated voters, Senator? https://t.co/BYcf7vB3Ub https://t.co/lvGmkz8sfT — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 5, 2026

Working-class Americans voted for Stevens in Michigan. El-Sayed owes his victory, like Zohran Mamdani in New York, to the immigrant vote and rich liberals who like to cosplay as Communists.

"A doctor who never practiced medicine and is absolute AIDS to Independents or that Mike guy who got half the votes last time."



Lol. Ok. https://t.co/NXAfMy0sHK — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) August 5, 2026

We're not sure if those same voting blocs can carry El-Sayed to victory in November over Republican Mike Rogers, but we'll just say that the entire state of Michigan isn't New York City.

Advertisement

The appeaser always thinks he’ll be eaten last.



But you’re not important enough to rate THAT high…



When their masks come off, you’ll be among the first.



Enjoy. — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) August 5, 2026

Murphy's thirst for power blinds him to the truth of DSA candidates like El-Sayed.

They hate him, and will purge him if they ever get the opportunity.

Good luck with that. pic.twitter.com/9xVTXrt7vG — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 5, 2026

Democrats created a monster, and they are all now terrified into submission by it.

Are you saying America deserved 911 Chris Murphy. Abdul’s friends do. — Theodore (@2_dolla_bills) August 5, 2026

Every Democrat who has cheered for El-Sayed, including Murphy and Warren, should be forced to address that question every day from now until November.

We know the legacy media won't do their jobs, so we'll just have to hound them with the question on social media.

So does a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee think Americans deserved 9/11? https://t.co/LNajMQmpXT — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) August 5, 2026

Do you think America deserved 9-11? Do you want the streets to soak with capitalist blood? Do you blame Israel for Oct. 7?



Every Democrat who endorses El-Sayed MUST be asked these questions.



What do you say, Chris? https://t.co/DFg5CxYqmz — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) August 5, 2026

Just like that. Every day.

Chris, this was the time to have a spine.

You failed. https://t.co/i1p0UuMlzR — Dr. Logan Levkoff (@LoganLevkoff) August 5, 2026

Advertisement

In fairness, Murphy has never passed that test before, so why should he start now?

Oops.

The Democratic Party is the party of Muslim Jihadists pic.twitter.com/R8xiBgR45Z — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 5, 2026

This is not hyperbole. Not anymore. They're putting it right out in the open.

'All in' means 'all in.'

This is who Chris Murphy is now, by his own admission.





============================================

Related:

BOOM! Hawaii Dem Congressional Candidate Gets an Instant FAFO With One Punch (and Then Handcuffs)

Welcome to the Party, Pal: Mark Halperin Suddenly Notices a TEENY Bit of Bias on the Sunday Shows

Worst ... Dad ... EVER! Seth Moulton Throws His Daughters Under the Bus to Bow to the Trans Mob

Beyond Parody: What Was Once a Darkly Hilarious SNL Skit Is Now a Core Tenet of Leftist Ideology

The Commie Doth Protest Too Much: NY Mag Denies That the Democrat Party Is RIFE With Communism

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.