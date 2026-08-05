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Jumpin' for Jihad: Chris Murphy Is 'All In' for Fake Doctor and Terrorist Sympathizer Abdul El-Sayed

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on August 05, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana


As we learned from the Graham Platner campaign in Maine, Democrats have finally dropped the mask and stopped hiding the fact that the ONLY thing they care about is power. 

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Character does not matter to them ... clearly. Nor does honesty, love of this country, or even being a basically decent human being. 

So, when Abdul El-Sayed was declared the winner of the Michigan Democrat Senate primary early this morning, we knew everyone on the Left would hop on the bandwagon. 

For instance, prepubescent little girl David Hogg called the primary win an 'earthquake.'

But Hogg is basically a pull-string doll. Even after they ousted him for being a white male, whatever talking points the DNC wants him to repeat, he will repeat — with a cringey rhyme in this case. 

Sadly, however, even elected Democrats aren't much better than Hogg at this point. 

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy proved that point today, repeating the lie that El-Sayed is actually a doctor (he has an MD, but never practiced medicine) before doing his best Liz Warren impression by giddily shouting, 'I'm all in for Abdul.'

When Murphy refers to 'the little guy,' is he talking about the Ayatollah Khamenei

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Because that's who El-Sayed stands up for. Certainly not for America or Americans. He called his opponent Haley Stevens 'vile' just because she voted in favor of a House resolution condemning political violence. 

Murphy's craven cheerleading for a nominee who hates America did not go over too well on X. 

Murphy must be most excited about El-Sayed's best-buddy relationship with Hasan Piker, who is on record supporting Mao Zedong and saying that America 'deserved' 9/11. 

Working-class Americans voted for Stevens in Michigan. El-Sayed owes his victory, like Zohran Mamdani in New York, to the immigrant vote and rich liberals who like to cosplay as Communists. 

We're not sure if those same voting blocs can carry El-Sayed to victory in November over Republican Mike Rogers, but we'll just say that the entire state of Michigan isn't New York City. 

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Murphy's thirst for power blinds him to the truth of DSA candidates like El-Sayed. 

They hate him, and will purge him if they ever get the opportunity. 

Democrats created a monster, and they are all now terrified into submission by it. 

Every Democrat who has cheered for El-Sayed, including Murphy and Warren, should be forced to address that question every day from now until November. 

We know the legacy media won't do their jobs, so we'll just have to hound them with the question on social media. 

Just like that. Every day. 

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In fairness, Murphy has never passed that test before, so why should he start now? 

Oops. 

This is not hyperbole. Not anymore. They're putting it right out in the open. 

'All in' means 'all in.' 

This is who Chris Murphy is now, by his own admission. 

============================================

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2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN ABDUL EL-SAYED

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