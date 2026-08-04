Worst ... Dad ... EVER! Seth Moulton Throws His Daughters Under the Bus to Bow to the Trans Mob



A couple of years ago, we almost might have defended Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton as one of the few remaining sane Democrats in Washington.

Oh, sure. He's a far-leftie, but as the scourge of men invading women's sports was being exposed in 2024, Moulton offered a normal opinion on the issue that any father of girls would and should have:

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'I have two little girls, I don't want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I'm supposed to be afraid to say that,' Moulton told The Times.

What father could ever feel differently?

But the legacy media labeled this comment 'controversial.' And the trans mob came for him just like they are coming for Sophie Cunningham today.

For a while, Moulton stood his ground regarding his position. Then he realized that he'd like to be a Senator instead of a Congressman. Since Moulton launched his Senate bid, he has embraced the leftist lunatic that was always within him, including fake, profane outrage when ICE killed a man who tried to run over federal agents and fantasizing about executing Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Moulton even violently attacked a reporter just because he was asked about his support of that Nazi tattoo guy in Maine.

But through all of it, we thought at least Moulton would continue to support his daughters.

Nope. Last night, in a debate against incumbent Sen. Ed Markey, Moulton happily threw his own children under the bus to bend the knee to the trans mob. Watch:

Seth Moulton apologizes to the far-Left for saying he doesn’t want men in girls’ sports.



Q: "You said 'I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over...by a male or formerly male athlete'..."



MOULTON: “To the trans community…I’m sorry if my comments hurt you.” pic.twitter.com/dZAMvkVqu5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2026

Sorry, girls. Daddy's got an election to win. You must now risk your safety on the playing field and share a bathroom with mentally ill, autogynephilic men.

We know what some people will say after watching that clip.

'It's selectively edited. It was cut off before we could hear his entire answer.'

Not in this case. Moulton's staff posted an even lengthier clip from his own account, and—believe it or not—it gets even worse for his poor daughters:

If you're in the trans community or you're a trans kid feeling the weight of the Trump administration and the Supreme Court, you matter. You're valued, and I will always have your back. pic.twitter.com/zSKXnbjAop — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 3, 2026

Moulton will always have the back of 'trans kids' (a fictional category that does not exist).

His own kids? Yeah, not so much.

What happened to you? Are you not made of sterner stuff, if only to protect your own daughters?



Female-only sports & spaces hurts no one. Your position is both morally bankrupt and politically untenable. pic.twitter.com/Ka4na92XK0 — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) August 4, 2026

What happened is that Moulton is a coward.

He could learn something from Cunningham. When the mob came for her, her response was 'I said what I said.'

And she doesn't even have any daughters (though young girls absolutely love her for her courage).

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What a coward https://t.co/1zOzmuFYYS — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 4, 2026

Throwing his own girls under the bus to pander to perverted men for votes. Coward. https://t.co/BA9fBbhYJe — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) August 4, 2026

Gutless. Spineless. Utterly craven.

There's another word we had in mind for Moulton, but it's a little NSFW. We trust Twitchy readers know how to read lips,though:

@sethmoulton your wife and daughters must be so proud of you 👏 pic.twitter.com/x28brO4fyL — LP (@ladp216) August 4, 2026

Yep. That's the word.

We're not sure how Moulton can even face his daughters after stabbing them in the back like that. He never even mentioned them once in his 'apology.'

Can a man be a b****? — Jon AweXome - Memento Mori 💀🌹 🇺🇲 (@RealStarMan) August 4, 2026

We're pretty sure Moulton just proved that a man indeed can.

Though we use the word 'man' quite liberally in his case.

Congratulations, @sethmoulton, you just sold out your daughters’ protections playing sports. What happened? Did you recently receive bottom surgery to have your cajones removed? Weak coward. — Strawberry Fields 🇺🇸🗽 (@Strawberry_Flds) August 4, 2026

If he ever had any in the first place.

In other words @sethmoulton is perfectly fine with his daughters being run over by male athletes. Not exactly the Father of the Year material... https://t.co/xW7nYoiiPF — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 4, 2026

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Is there a last place prize in the Father of the Year awards? If so, Moulton has a lock on that one.

🤣 So, he does want his little girls run over? https://t.co/N39bm96Fx4 — Behind the Curtain w/ Joe (@The_Mean_One20) August 4, 2026

Dinner tonight in the Moulton household is going to be ... awkward.

Moulton: My daughter??? Pfft, who cares about my daughter, right hahaha? Anyway i will now bend the knee to less than 1% of the population or my communist party will excommunicate me like swalwell. https://t.co/VhrcGMtjwv — Texas man (@ClankerViceroy) August 4, 2026

Bending the knee is not a good look Seth https://t.co/KrniMQweyg — Catherine (@Catheri28663564) August 4, 2026

Selling out his family for political power is peak Democrat. The ends always justifies the means. https://t.co/pBQncxog25 — Max Diesel (@MaxDieselRI) August 4, 2026

It makes sense in a pathetic way.

The Democrat Party is being overrun by communists. And Communism demands loyalty to the party over loyalty to family.

We feel sorry for Moulton's poor children that their father so eagerly sacrificed them on the altar of cultural Marxism.

And all for a primary election that he is almost certainly going to lose to Markey anyway. Badly.

Hope it was worth it.





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