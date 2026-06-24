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Senate Hopeful Seth Moulton Melts Down, Smacks Reporter’s Phone When Asked About Endorsing Graham Platner

justmindy
justmindy | 2:15 PM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Seth Moulton is currently in the House of Representatives, and he is running for Senate. He is also a very angry man.

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Why would he need to knock a phone down just because he was asked about his feelings on Graham Platner? That seems extreme.

The look in his eyes was pure evil.

It's such an extreme reaction to a harmless question. 

That's a great question.

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He's also running for Senate.

Bless his heart. 

Will they follow him around incessantly? 

He suddenly realized to be a Democrat you have to hate Jewish people and Israel. 

Maybe he's going full Democrat and he's going to start proclaiming he's a woman.

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Never can tell with today's Democrats.

The Commies have him shaking in his boots. He is lashing out at the wrong people.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

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