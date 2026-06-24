Senate Hopeful Seth Moulton Melts Down, Smacks Reporter’s Phone When Asked About Endorsing Graham Platner

Seth Moulton is currently in the House of Representatives, and he is running for Senate. He is also a very angry man.

.@sethmoulton lashes out and knocks down phone when asked whether he endorses Platner pic.twitter.com/mz1xli9QnV — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) June 24, 2026

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Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton has a MAJOR meltdown and smacks a reporter's phone when pressed about his support for Graham Platner. pic.twitter.com/FBuW1bRkU2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 24, 2026

Why would he need to knock a phone down just because he was asked about his feelings on Graham Platner? That seems extreme.

He goes full aggro after being asked if he supports the aggro candidate in Maine https://t.co/7h8siHKvOp — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 24, 2026

The look in his eyes was pure evil.

Wow. https://t.co/3X1RqTumS6 — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) June 24, 2026

Seth Moulton is out here assaulting people when asked about Graham Platner. https://t.co/A8Rx4PaA8f — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 24, 2026

It's such an extreme reaction to a harmless question.

uh oh



is this assault or battery in this jurisdiction? https://t.co/HejiRJlR6S — 𝕯ug (@DugShrugged) June 24, 2026

That's a great question.

Dem candidate for senate in Massachusetts https://t.co/ED2DxstOpz — Michael (@MpPx111) June 24, 2026

This is a U.S. Representative in Congress. A very violent person who represents the same type of people.

Things are not looking good for Democracy. https://t.co/m7W8rO1Gul — 🇺🇸RickyDon'tPlayThat⭐️ (@forestviewUSA24) June 24, 2026

He's also running for Senate.

The entire Dem establishment is feeling the heat and acting out. https://t.co/MyHkhSVTGY — Keith Appell (@KeithAppell) June 24, 2026

Seth is violent, he must be catching a whiff of the blue porta-potty water and he's getting himself all worked up — Nick (@Nicky2Putts) June 24, 2026

Bless his heart.

.@brianstelter will you be covering this sitting Rep attacking journalists like this? Will @mkraju be roaming the halls to see what his colleagues say about this? — Michael Watson (@watsonmd) June 24, 2026

Will they follow him around incessantly?

He suddenly realized to be a Democrat you have to hate Jewish people and Israel.

Assault and battery.



Arrest him. — WellKnitTech (@WellKnitTech) June 24, 2026

@sethmoulton are those cross-sex hormones making you cranky? — Rocco Tommaso (@RoccoTommaso02) June 24, 2026

Maybe he's going full Democrat and he's going to start proclaiming he's a woman.

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Estrogen injections aren't good for men. — Progressive New England (@ClownParty0000) June 24, 2026

Never can tell with today's Democrats.

Seems like a stable person.. — Smoke McGoat ( Blocked by DNC Kyle Clark) (@PobetsStonks) June 24, 2026

What a little punk. — Daytripper20 (@Day_Tripper20) June 24, 2026

@sethmoulton and the rest of the Democrat party are too scared of the DSA that they can't call them out for their Nazi tattoos, anti-semitism, and most of all, their hatred of the U.S.A. pic.twitter.com/AAliGvXJaa — JJC (@JJ3000) June 24, 2026

The Commies have him shaking in his boots. He is lashing out at the wrong people.

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