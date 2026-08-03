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Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone ‘Security’ Threatens Nick Sortor’s Life: 'There's a Whole Team of Us'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on August 03, 2026
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

In case you missed the original incident, a career criminal with a lengthy rap sheet named Corey Ruiz was shot and killed by Madison, Wisconsin police after he pulled out a knife and attacked an officer after a brief chase through some backyards. Black Lives Matter and its allies have, with the help of city salt trucks, blocked off the intersection where Ruiz was shot and have made it both a memorial site and an encampment, surrounded by makeshift barriers and boards with nails hammered into them.

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They're calling it CRAZ—the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone—after CHOP, the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest in Seattle that took over six city blocks and a police precinct. Seattle's mayor finally sent in the bulldozers after enough people had been shot and killed.

Nick Sortor, who was assaulted and robbed of his camera by Somalis in Minneapolis in January, has some nerve-wracking video of the CRAZ mob trying to kick him out of their autonomous zone and threatening his life if he didn't leave.

For some reason we can't embed Sortor's post, but it reads:

BREAKING: Black Lives Matter rioters in the new “Autonomous Zone” in Madison, Wisconsin tell me they will KlLL ME if I don’t immediately leave

Only problem is, they were BLOCKING me from getting into my vehicle

THIS IS NOT AMERICA.

I can’t think of a better example of what it’s like being an independent reporter in a blue city nowadays.

I literally have to beg for mercy while people threaten to kiII me.

And for the record: Madison, Wisconsin police have been INCREDIBLY helpful tonight. MUCH better than any other blue city police force I’ve ever dealt with.

So this isn’t on them. They need additional resources. Which is why I’m calling for federal government to get involved.

ALLOWING VlOLENT ANARCHISTS TO TAKE OVER SEVERAL CITY BLOCKS SHOULD NEVER BE TOLERATED ANYWHERE IN AMERICA

“HURRY UP AND LEAVE BEFORE YOUR LIFE ENDS OUT HERE. THERE’S A WHOLE TEAM OF US.”

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It does sound like it is on the police to arrest the people making the threats and blocking the intersection.

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And the Democratic frontrunner for governor has called to defund the police.

***

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BLACK LIVES MATTER LAW AND ORDER RIOTS WISCONSIN

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