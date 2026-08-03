Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone ‘Security’ Threatens Nick Sortor’s Life: 'There's a Whole Team of Us'

In case you missed the original incident, a career criminal with a lengthy rap sheet named Corey Ruiz was shot and killed by Madison, Wisconsin police after he pulled out a knife and attacked an officer after a brief chase through some backyards. Black Lives Matter and its allies have, with the help of city salt trucks, blocked off the intersection where Ruiz was shot and have made it both a memorial site and an encampment, surrounded by makeshift barriers and boards with nails hammered into them.

Advertisement

They're calling it CRAZ—the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone—after CHOP, the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest in Seattle that took over six city blocks and a police precinct. Seattle's mayor finally sent in the bulldozers after enough people had been shot and killed.

Nick Sortor, who was assaulted and robbed of his camera by Somalis in Minneapolis in January, has some nerve-wracking video of the CRAZ mob trying to kick him out of their autonomous zone and threatening his life if he didn't leave.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. Leftists formed a BLM autonomous zone in Madison, Wisconsin and threatened to KlLL Nick Sortor



“Leave before your life ends out there. There’s a whole team of us!” 🤯



Raid the entire place NOW! Law and order must prevail! https://t.co/kmE4WzwHfX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 2, 2026

For some reason we can't embed Sortor's post, but it reads:

BREAKING: Black Lives Matter rioters in the new “Autonomous Zone” in Madison, Wisconsin tell me they will KlLL ME if I don’t immediately leave Only problem is, they were BLOCKING me from getting into my vehicle THIS IS NOT AMERICA. I can’t think of a better example of what it’s like being an independent reporter in a blue city nowadays. I literally have to beg for mercy while people threaten to kiII me. And for the record: Madison, Wisconsin police have been INCREDIBLY helpful tonight. MUCH better than any other blue city police force I’ve ever dealt with. So this isn’t on them. They need additional resources. Which is why I’m calling for federal government to get involved. ALLOWING VlOLENT ANARCHISTS TO TAKE OVER SEVERAL CITY BLOCKS SHOULD NEVER BE TOLERATED ANYWHERE IN AMERICA “HURRY UP AND LEAVE BEFORE YOUR LIFE ENDS OUT HERE. THERE’S A WHOLE TEAM OF US.”

It does sound like it is on the police to arrest the people making the threats and blocking the intersection.

They also sprayed vomit on me and my vehicle before damaging the left front quarter panel.



Doctors and engineers, im sure. pic.twitter.com/RFJR1mS8BN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 2, 2026

Holy crap dude, please stay safe.



These people are lawless and violent, there's no telling what they will do to you.



Stay strapped. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) August 2, 2026

The police and mayor are allowing this. — Kate (@kate_p45) August 2, 2026

Complete anarchy. Praying for your safety. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) August 2, 2026

If the local authorities can not handle the situation, call in the national guard. If the governor won’t call in the national guard, the federal government needs to begin invoking the insurrection act — Masshopper (@Masshopper34) August 2, 2026

Wisconsin: call out the National Guard and take back your capital. — MartynSpeck (@SpeckMartyn) August 2, 2026

Wow! The important thing is that you and Karlyn @DrKarlynB made it out of an extremely volatile situation safely.



The aggressors at the CRAZ are dangerous, and the city needs to do its job & allow the cops there to do what's required to start making arrests! This is not a joke. — Far Left Clips, anti-communist (@MarxistClips) August 2, 2026

Shouldn't we be sending in the national guard to be dealing with violent anarchists, isn't that the point of the national guard? These people aren't revolutionaries, they're violent thugs and extremists. And should be dealt with accordingly. — Fal 💫 (@Falenweigh) August 2, 2026

Advertisement

Unbelievable that they are able to harass you so openly without consequence.

Where were the police that you so kindly defended? — Carolyn Harding (@D41Carolyn) August 3, 2026

“A whole team.” This isn’t a random group of like-minded crazies. This is a coordinated, well-funded effort that needs to be shut down. — Chix.44Magnum (@sprtngmama) August 2, 2026

No better proof of what will happen if these people get any power. They don't hate the police they want to be the police — Skeeter (@skeeterhawkins) August 2, 2026

And the Democratic frontrunner for governor has called to defund the police.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.