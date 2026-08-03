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The Guardian: Sophie Cunningham Is Anti-Black

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on August 03, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy reported earlier, Martina Navratilova of all people told The Telegraph that it had the wrong headline, and the WNBA's Sophie Cunningham is not anti-trans for not wanting men playing in women's sports. The wrong headline? "Basketball's new anti-trans Maga poster girl."

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That doesn't make her anti-trans or MAGA—that's pure clickbait.

Speaking of U.K. media, The Guardian told The Telegraph, "Hold my beer," and published a piece about how Cunningham is both anti-trans and anti-black.

Howard Bryant, the author of "The Heritage: Black Athletes, A Divided America," apparently has a bug up his butt about Cunningham—"she of the viral finger-point which has been adopted as a symbol of the white animosity toward the WNBA culture"— getting involved in politics, when conservatives balked when Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the National Anthem. Watch how Bryant just throws "anti-black" into the mix:

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has spent 40 years in the National Football League unknown except for his defensive schemes, but last week opened his press remarks mocking the congressional testimony of Dr Anthony Fauci, jokingly invoking the Fifth Amendment before taking questions. Apropos of nothing, President Trump publicly surmised that LeBron James might be a racist. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is now in the act, accepting the role as the right’s anti-Black, anti-transgender culture war ambassador, the role originally intended for Caitlin Clark.

Cunningham is well positioned to thrive in this new world. Just as Clark’s long-range shooting made the W accessible to the men who either ridiculed or ignored women’s sports, so too does Cunningham’s barstool friendliness. With mainstream money comes the mainstream language – and its accompanying racism and misogyny. Her whiteness sells. Her whiteness and straightness in a time of nationwide anti-blackness and homophobia sell even more. Cunningham doesn’t fight it. She bathes in it.

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Found the racist.

Huh. According to The Boston Globe, in February 2011, then-ESPN senior writer Bryant was arrested in Buckland, Massachusetts, and charged with domestic assault and battery (related to an incident involving his then-estranged wife, Veronique), plus assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. He's served as the sports correspondent for NPR's Weekend Edition since 2006.

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So, a black man can just drop in there that Cunningham is "anti-black" with no supporting evidence whatsoever, and The Guardian will publish it. 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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