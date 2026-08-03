The Guardian: Sophie Cunningham Is Anti-Black

As Twitchy reported earlier, Martina Navratilova of all people told The Telegraph that it had the wrong headline, and the WNBA's Sophie Cunningham is not anti-trans for not wanting men playing in women's sports. The wrong headline? "Basketball's new anti-trans Maga poster girl."

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Sophie Cunningham’s ‘firecracker’ stance against men in women’s sports has caught Donald Trump’s eye



🔗 https://t.co/kWUM5R6IzQ pic.twitter.com/jiIrgLAVRT — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 1, 2026

That doesn't make her anti-trans or MAGA—that's pure clickbait.

Speaking of U.K. media, The Guardian told The Telegraph, "Hold my beer," and published a piece about how Cunningham is both anti-trans and anti-black.

Howard Bryant, the author of "The Heritage: Black Athletes, A Divided America," apparently has a bug up his butt about Cunningham—"she of the viral finger-point which has been adopted as a symbol of the white animosity toward the WNBA culture"— getting involved in politics, when conservatives balked when Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the National Anthem. Watch how Bryant just throws "anti-black" into the mix:

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has spent 40 years in the National Football League unknown except for his defensive schemes, but last week opened his press remarks mocking the congressional testimony of Dr Anthony Fauci, jokingly invoking the Fifth Amendment before taking questions. Apropos of nothing, President Trump publicly surmised that LeBron James might be a racist. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is now in the act, accepting the role as the right’s anti-Black, anti-transgender culture war ambassador, the role originally intended for Caitlin Clark. … Cunningham is well positioned to thrive in this new world. Just as Clark’s long-range shooting made the W accessible to the men who either ridiculed or ignored women’s sports, so too does Cunningham’s barstool friendliness. With mainstream money comes the mainstream language – and its accompanying racism and misogyny. Her whiteness sells. Her whiteness and straightness in a time of nationwide anti-blackness and homophobia sell even more. Cunningham doesn’t fight it. She bathes in it.

Found the racist.

The Guardian says Sophie Cunningham is racist because she thinks men shouldn’t play in girls sports



Can someone please explain this to me like I’m 5? pic.twitter.com/tBbfp1BH8Z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 3, 2026

Hating Sophie Cunningham has become the latest form of virtue signaling through vicious, ad hominem attacks. This is from the Guardian's Howard Bryant: "Sophie Cunningham is now ... accepting the role as the right’s anti-Black, anti-transgender culture war ambassador."... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2026

...It is reminiscent of the campaign against J.K. Rowling. Now Cunningham must be painted as a racist hater simply because she believes that transgender athletes endanger women's sports and female athletes. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2026

The writer of that piece, Howard Bryant, is a race baiter who works for NPR. He also hates women and got arrested in a parking lot for assaulting his (white) wife.https://t.co/oBKeBtjeLV — Miss Havisham (@MissHavisham10) August 3, 2026

Huh. According to The Boston Globe, in February 2011, then-ESPN senior writer Bryant was arrested in Buckland, Massachusetts, and charged with domestic assault and battery (related to an incident involving his then-estranged wife, Veronique), plus assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. He's served as the sports correspondent for NPR's Weekend Edition since 2006.

"because we constantly get completely bodied in the comments" pic.twitter.com/P7J7oqCVol — Cucci-Stenck Productions (@BiggerValbowski) August 3, 2026

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Trash writing, with no basis in fact, from the Guardian. Color me shocked. 😂 — Lisa (@politeracy) August 3, 2026

Sophie is exposing the Left as terrible people, and changing themselves to not be terrible is very hard work, so instead they try to stick bad words on Sophie. The words don't have to make sense. If they say them enough, the words will start sticking. — Cat Sox (@FirstSoxTheCat) August 3, 2026

So "The Guardian" ( @guardian @guardiannews ) does not know the difference, and can not distinguish between, RACE and GENDER?



So leftists have moved from being unable to define what a woman is, to not knowing what race is as well.



Got it. pic.twitter.com/wAC0WVVKTY — NoRegretVet (@JohnnyBoi116127) August 3, 2026

The left is up to its usual tactics: Character assassination.



They will grab labels and just throw them at you.



No proof necessary. — MaxPeepo (@max_peepo) August 3, 2026

"Anti black"?



So, white Americans who are "anti black" pursue careers in black America's favourite sport where they are guaranteed to be around black people daily do they?



Weirdo leftists really should get a grip 🙄 — Rob 🚜 (@yawn_really) August 3, 2026

This is how your word things when there's nothing to actually say but you need some rage bait — hank mardukas (@hankmardukas80) August 3, 2026

Yes, The Guardian has no idea what racism is. — James (@JamesBl85882280) August 3, 2026

Stupid people used to try to hide their ignorance. Old news companies are helping stupid people remove all doubt of their ignorance. — Dennis Peterson (@Dpete9Peterson) August 3, 2026

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You can’t explain idiocy. It simply is what it is. There is no evidence Sophie even sees race as an issue. There is lots of counter evidence. — Thomas John (@ThomasJohn65936) August 3, 2026

Anti-black? Please. She is one of the few celebrated women athletes and they can't help but attack her. Their motives are obvious and deplorable. — Terry547 (@Terry5471) August 3, 2026

She's racist for raising an index finger. She's racist for even thinking about raising a finger. Coming soon: she's racist for having a finger. — James Brunette (@brunette350) August 3, 2026

Sure, everything is racist. — Fred Simon (@FredSimonTLM) August 3, 2026

So, a black man can just drop in there that Cunningham is "anti-black" with no supporting evidence whatsoever, and The Guardian will publish it.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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