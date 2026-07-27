Daily Beast Panics: WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Has MAGA Mindset

The Daily Beast just reported Sophie Cunningham, the bombshell WNBA basketball player who defended the right of women to have their own athletic competitions, is of a 'MAGA mindset'. What does that even mean?

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She believes in America First and loves her country? Oh, no!

The WNBA star, who created a firestorm over her comments about transgender athletes, appears to be of MAGA mindset.

https://t.co/qyGrMD8WER — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 27, 2026

Sophie Cunningham appears to be of MAGA mindset. The WNBA star, who created a firestorm over her comments about transgender athletes, has also shared videos promoting anti-immigration and other right-wing sentiments. The Indiana Fever guard reposted a video on TikTok, where she has 3.2 million followers, captioned: “the illegal immigrant conversation confuses me so much.” The re-posted creator, who also included the hashtags “MAGA” and “conservatives,” blasted undocumented people for not “following rules” and argued that those who enter the United States illegally do not deserve sympathy. “You shouldn’t have f—ing came here to begin with,” the creator, who identifies as “Matrix,” said. Cunningham, 29, also reposted a video that declared “rap is demonic,” “being promiscuous leads to regret,” and referred to “modern tv” as “propoganda.”

So, she believes our country should have borders and legal immigration only, women should not have to compete against men, and thinks athletes representing America at international competitions should be proud of their country. That's the big scandal? Please!

Oh noes, she doesn't want men playing women's sports so she's totally MAGA.- said the simpleton using a hammer because of trying to make everything a nail https://t.co/N6O1vxAm70 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 27, 2026

Even if she is MAGA, they are pretty mainstream beliefs.

Oh noes!



Maybe you should think about why you guys are pushing her into that mindset. https://t.co/KZuqV0GURj — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 27, 2026

So MAGA is just a thing that leftists call people who don't agree with them, I guess.



Always has been, I guess https://t.co/gAFNLNvuAQ — Corn Woman 🌽 (@WomanCorn) July 27, 2026

She went against the Trans lobby. They will do everything they can to ruin her.

“star” is doing A LOT of heavy lifting in this phrase. https://t.co/jH0JJd08rS — Jasmyn Wimbish (@JasmynWimbish) July 27, 2026

They can't handle she is brilliant and talented. This person is a 'sports journalist' and doesn't believe Cunningham qualifies as a star.

Interesting to see a female sports journalist degrade a female athlete.

Just like JK Rowling, famous Trump fan. — Connor McCloud (@ConnorMcCloud1) July 27, 2026

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They tried to cancel her too.

today I learned



MAGA = sane — Supreme Leader in waiting Dennis (@Buzzsaws1990) July 27, 2026

Bingo!

I don’t think her position related to trans athletes playing high school sports makes her MAGA. I think you would be surprised by the number of progressives who do not think she was off with her comments. Likely particularly true for parents of and coaches of female athletes. — Bill D PGH (@dollarpgh) July 27, 2026

It makes her an advocate for young women. That's admirable, actually.

Why are you trying to bully her? — Jan van Hogspeuw (@hogspeuw) July 27, 2026

They want to silence her.

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