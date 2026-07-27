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Daily Beast Panics: WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Has MAGA Mindset

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on July 27, 2026
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Daily Beast just reported Sophie Cunningham, the bombshell WNBA basketball player who defended the right of women to have their own athletic competitions, is of a 'MAGA mindset'. What does that even mean? 

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She believes in America First and loves her country? Oh, no!

Sophie Cunningham appears to be of MAGA mindset.

The WNBA star, who created a firestorm over her comments about transgender athletes, has also shared videos promoting anti-immigration and other right-wing sentiments.

The Indiana Fever guard reposted a video on TikTok, where she has 3.2 million followers, captioned: “the illegal immigrant conversation confuses me so much.” 

The re-posted creator, who also included the hashtags “MAGA” and “conservatives,” blasted undocumented people for not “following rules” and argued that those who enter the United States illegally do not deserve sympathy. “You shouldn’t have f—ing came here to begin with,” the creator, who identifies as “Matrix,” said.

Cunningham, 29, also reposted a video that declared “rap is demonic,” “being promiscuous leads to regret,” and referred to “modern tv” as “propoganda.”

So, she believes our country should have borders and legal immigration only, women should not have to compete against men, and thinks athletes representing America at international competitions should be proud of their country. That's the big scandal? Please!

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Even if she is MAGA, they are pretty mainstream beliefs.

She went against the Trans lobby. They will do everything they can to ruin her. 

They can't handle she is brilliant and talented. This person is a 'sports journalist' and doesn't believe Cunningham qualifies as a star. 

Interesting to see a female sports journalist degrade a female athlete. 

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They tried to cancel her too.

Bingo!

It makes her an advocate for young women. That's admirable, actually. 

They want to silence her. 

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