WNBA Bombshell: Gorgeous, Hilarious Sophie Cunningham Drops Truth Bomb: No Men in Women's Sports

Sophie Cunningham is a WNBA player who also happens to be beautiful and hilarious. She has inspired many memes. Her haters call her 'MAGA Barbie'. She says she has no interest in politics, except for one topic ... women's sports and protecting it.

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Sophie Cunningham just became one of the first current American female pro athletes to come out against men playing in women’s sports in an @espn profile article. Good for her. Rock star. Many others should follow. She’s the anti-Megan Rapinoe. pic.twitter.com/U170TUK3BN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 22, 2026

Let's call her what she is ... HERO!

She's literally the total package. Beautiful, fit, athletic, funny and brilliant.

God bless at @sophaller what a profile in courage https://t.co/FJK795wvjN — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) July 22, 2026

Go buy your Cunningham jerseys. Brave woman!

This is a disaster for they/them https://t.co/vmigdjnHba — Serf (@RoyalSerf) July 22, 2026

Yet a huge win for biological girls who deserve the chance to compete against other women.

Just when you thought Sophie Cunningham couldn’t be any cooler…. https://t.co/VOThz5XQb0 — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) July 22, 2026

Girls across America have been waiting for female pro athletes brave enough to speak for them—who remember how they came to be pros in the first place.



Finally, those girls have a few real role models. Brava, Sophie. https://t.co/635kkOaJEz — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) July 22, 2026

May other women follow in her footsteps.

We'll take her over that sexist bish megan rapinoe any day!! https://t.co/usIx1LsUb2 pic.twitter.com/yUxTS15K3L — Thats Nice,Hon! (@ThatsniceH) July 22, 2026

Hey @sophaller 👋



We’re headed to Dallas this October for the 2026 @Moms4Liberty Joyful Warriors Summit- and we’d love to have you join us.



You’ve built a reputation for saying what you think, being a voice for common sense and standing for truth even when it gets everyone… https://t.co/uNBx3Kaq1Q — Jamie Hinkle (@jamiehinkle_) July 22, 2026

Young women need more role models like Sophie!

“But also think that with that love is extending truth”



Sophia Cunningham is 100% correct. Affirming delusion is not love. https://t.co/kq5fXjARYm — Protecting Texas Children (@protect_txchild) July 22, 2026

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Participating in mental illness is not loving.

Sophie is correct. Dudes (even delusional ones) should not be playing in women’s sports. https://t.co/1membj4uUZ — Greg (@gbm4byu) July 22, 2026

Mizzou fans have loved her forever. She just seems so real. What you see is what you get. Glad others are now enjoying. https://t.co/chXqFaoldj — Travis Smith (@thebarbarian23) July 22, 2026

Being real is strange in today's world.

This should not even be marginally controversial....but of course the bad guys will spin this as some sort of shot across the bow in a larger culture war.... https://t.co/v3Zp1dXbiM — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) July 22, 2026

Pray for Cunningham. The Left will do their best to cancel her.

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