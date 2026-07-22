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WNBA Bombshell: Gorgeous, Hilarious Sophie Cunningham Drops Truth Bomb: No Men in Women's Sports

justmindy
justmindy | 10:05 AM on July 22, 2026
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Sophie Cunningham is a WNBA player who also happens to be beautiful and hilarious. She has inspired many memes. Her haters call her 'MAGA Barbie'. She says she has no interest in politics, except for one topic ... women's sports and protecting it. 

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Let's call her what she is ... HERO!

She's literally the total package. Beautiful, fit, athletic, funny and brilliant. 

Go buy your Cunningham jerseys. Brave woman!

Yet a huge win for biological girls who deserve the chance to compete against other women. 

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May other women follow in her footsteps.

Young women need more role models like Sophie!

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Participating in mental illness is not loving. 

Being real is strange in today's world. 

Pray for Cunningham. The Left will do their best to cancel her. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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SPORTS TEXAS TITLE IX TRANSGENDER USA

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