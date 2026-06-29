Monday Morning Meme Madness

You probably don't want to hear this, but it's Monday. This is the 13,044th Monday since the founding of the United States of America, which is to say: We've been through a lot.

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Hey, if we survived the first 13,043 Mondays, we're definitely not gonna fail now! Let's continue our revolution against Mondays by starting the day with some laughs at some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on the internet in the past week.

Yep, it's here. Get your 'wake up' beverage of choice and let's go!

Sometimes the intrusive thoughts win. pic.twitter.com/WDhqY2L1JE — Klara (@klara_sjo) June 27, 2026

If that were a Monday, there wouldn't be a barrel left standing.

Exactly as Abbott and Costello predicted… it finally happened. pic.twitter.com/D6sGg0PqOZ — Mike Bales 🫡🇺🇸 (@MikeBales) June 23, 2026

LOL! 😂

Dad jokes at this hour? Why not!

LOL.

The 'bird professor'. 😂

Okay, we've got a lot for this next one because we think it's hilarious. One of the funniest new memes emerged this week from the WNBA. We bet you didn't see that one coming, right? Indiana's Sophie Cunningham handled a dustup with an opposing player by simply pointing at her to annoy her.

It was extremely effective, and a new meme was born.

The fact that Sophie triggered almost an entire league with just a simple point of a finger is just crazy motion 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7paK3NxFLC — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) June 27, 2026

The whole clip is amusing on its own, but wait till you see what people did with it. 😂

My wife when she sees me on my phone during the 5 minutes that she is NOT on her phone... https://t.co/nPtTui8NP6 — Keith Poynter (@Villesportslaw) June 25, 2026

HAHA!

The Salvation Army bell ringer when I just want to get into Walmart at Christmas. pic.twitter.com/K9j1Rtea71 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 27, 2026

Yeah, we sort of cheated by including that one from the monkey guy. 😂

My 5 year old to the man dressed like a woman at Olive Garden https://t.co/KlKROcbl6r — PassiveAggressiveIncome (@indexnforgetit) June 25, 2026

Bwahaha!

What the lobsters at Red Lobster see from inside the tank.https://t.co/FfAWQK92yt — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) June 26, 2026

This meme has been going viral for days. 😂

when you spot your mate with no money adding wings to the order pic.twitter.com/R2fLCrAU6z — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) June 25, 2026

Everyone was getting into it.

My wife, showing me where the salsa jar is in the fridge, after I looked for five minutes, and insinuated she was lying: pic.twitter.com/ybN3xRgrUw — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) June 25, 2026

LOL. Been there, done that.

My wife pointing out who’s responsible for collapsing and disposing of the mountain of Amazon boxes in the garage: pic.twitter.com/AXILrHpYpq — Steve (@Steve_Hatch) June 26, 2026

Who else has an Amazon cardboard mountain? 😂

My kids when they can’t find their Chick-fil-A nuggets the next morning pic.twitter.com/CRVwQWIAgw — Chase Swartz (@Chase_Swartz3) June 26, 2026

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Hey, they can complain when they start paying for them.

Me pointing to the server bringing someone else food when they ordered after me pic.twitter.com/b7HGFdwFeE — Henny Holman (@heymrholman) June 25, 2026

YES!!! 😂

Jesus to Judas when he asks who’s gonna betray him pic.twitter.com/t5mRxnyazG — Dustin Nickerson (@DustinNickerson) June 26, 2026

That's pretty much how we imagine the Last Supper as well.

My dog seeing another dog on a walk pic.twitter.com/3WcdAVaGFw — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 26, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Kids when you say the swear word you told them not to say pic.twitter.com/fVmCVexJA3 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) June 25, 2026

Kids have a way of keeping us in check. 😂

seeing someone in the 15 items or less checkout lane with way more than 15 items pic.twitter.com/kxtILN4ayb — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) June 27, 2026

We're not sure pointing is good enough for these monsters. LOL.

When that airport cart goes beeping past you and you make eye contact with the lazy lady on the backpic.twitter.com/iLGJpQqFna — Cliff DeMartino (@Keystone80435) June 26, 2026

HAHA! We love it!

Your sibling when you tell them to stop pointing at you pic.twitter.com/E7RB3fgY0b — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 25, 2026

This wins the award for most accurate post. 😂

My Pug every time I walk into the kitchen pic.twitter.com/fIcZxLmQrr — Mark Sibley (@mnsibley) June 26, 2026

Or anywhere near a food source, for that matter. 😂

People didn't stop there, of course.

Babe Ruth would be so envious! pic.twitter.com/rKYqrAzMB6 — Drew Abernathy (@OvernightHaulin) June 29, 2026

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They started getting even more creative, and we love it!

You’re the greatest meme ever, no you are 😭 pic.twitter.com/98RAH2D6Zi — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) June 28, 2026

Two of the funniest memes of the year? We think so.

Sophie Cunningham is an absolute work of art 🏀🖼️



1. Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci https://t.co/vkJFyv7DBU pic.twitter.com/Vv2DnoDaFl — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) June 27, 2026

We, too, believe memes are art. 😂

This new Sophie Cunningham pointing meme set to the Scorpions - No One Like You gives it a whole different feel 🤓 pic.twitter.com/7fn4zMplLU — Eleven (@random11s) June 28, 2026

LOLOLOL!

If Sophie Cunningham was cast as Supergirl, opening weekend box office would be pointing in a different direction. pic.twitter.com/lUs5Hq3uJG — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) June 28, 2026

We haven't even scratched the surface. There are SO many of these.

We can only share so many, but if you want to see even more, check out the replies to Sophie in the post above.

Let's move on …

LOL! You've gotta do what you've gotta do with current prices. 😂

We hate when that happens.

Brilliant!

LOLOLOL! Now that's funny.

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HAHAHA!

Celery is only acceptable if sufficiently coated in something good, like peanut butter.

The struggle is real. 😂

In honor of Mel Brooks turning 100, check out our classic comedy selection of the week with these outtakes from his Young Frankenstein of the cast losing it on set.

Mel Brooks always said he and the cast of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN had such a good time making the film, they could barely get through any of the takes 😂 I could watch this all day pic.twitter.com/AVV5BrnbFo — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) June 28, 2026

Happy Birthday, Mel!

prepare yourself for Monday 😑



gn 🌙 pic.twitter.com/sMPANOVeKH — ℒ ☘️ (@FletchMatlock) June 29, 2026

You know how you could improve team morale? Stop having meetings on Monday.

Okay, friends. Here's your assignment: Survive this Monday and then start preparing to celebrate the 250th birthday of the greatest nation on Earth. We'll meet you back here next week for some more laughs.

Until we meme again …

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