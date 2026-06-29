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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on June 29, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Grok Imagine)

You probably don't want to hear this, but it's Monday. This is the 13,044th Monday since the founding of the United States of America, which is to say: We've been through a lot.

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Hey, if we survived the first 13,043 Mondays, we're definitely not gonna fail now! Let's continue our revolution against Mondays by starting the day with some laughs at some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on the internet in the past week.

Yep, it's here. Get your 'wake up' beverage of choice and let's go!

If that were a Monday, there wouldn't be a barrel left standing.

LOL! 😂

Dad jokes at this hour? Why not!

LOL.

The 'bird professor'. 😂

Okay, we've got a lot for this next one because we think it's hilarious. One of the funniest new memes emerged this week from the WNBA. We bet you didn't see that one coming, right? Indiana's Sophie Cunningham handled a dustup with an opposing player by simply pointing at her to annoy her.

It was extremely effective, and a new meme was born.

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The whole clip is amusing on its own, but wait till you see what people did with it. 😂

HAHA!

Yeah, we sort of cheated by including that one from the monkey guy. 😂

Bwahaha!

This meme has been going viral for days. 😂

Everyone was getting into it.

LOL. Been there, done that.

Who else has an Amazon cardboard mountain? 😂

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Hey, they can complain when they start paying for them.

YES!!! 😂

That's pretty much how we imagine the Last Supper as well.

LOLOLOL!

Kids have a way of keeping us in check. 😂

We're not sure pointing is good enough for these monsters. LOL.

HAHA! We love it!

This wins the award for most accurate post. 😂

Or anywhere near a food source, for that matter. 😂

People didn't stop there, of course.

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They started getting even more creative, and we love it!

Two of the funniest memes of the year? We think so.

We, too, believe memes are art. 😂

LOLOLOL!

We haven't even scratched the surface. There are SO many of these.

We can only share so many, but if you want to see even more, check out the replies to Sophie in the post above.

Let's move on …

LOL! You've gotta do what you've gotta do with current prices. 😂

We hate when that happens.

Brilliant!

LOLOLOL! Now that's funny.

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HAHAHA!

Celery is only acceptable if sufficiently coated in something good, like peanut butter.

The struggle is real. 😂

In honor of Mel Brooks turning 100, check out our classic comedy selection of the week with these outtakes from his Young Frankenstein of the cast losing it on set.

Happy Birthday, Mel!

You know how you could improve team morale? Stop having meetings on Monday.

Okay, friends. Here's your assignment: Survive this Monday and then start preparing to celebrate the 250th birthday of the greatest nation on Earth. We'll meet you back here next week for some more laughs.

Until we meme again …

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MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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