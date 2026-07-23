Pointing the Way: Sophie Cunningham Inspires More Young Girls to Stand Up for Women's Rights



There's no question that Sophie Cunningham has firmly established herself as the most prominent figure in the WNBA not named Caitlin Clark. What began as a hilarious meme soon became something far more lasting and significant for the future of women's sports when Cunningham stated to ESPN in no uncertain terms that men do not belong in women's sports, bathrooms, or locker rooms.

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Even better, when the woke trans mob came after her, as we all knew they would, Cunningham did not back down. Instead, she doubled down with a classic line:

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham DEFENDS her statements about keeping males out of female sports



"I said what I said. I think it's kind of common sense... When it comes just to protecting young girls in sport and women in sport, I feel very strongly about that. I think that's why… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 23, 2026

'I said what I said.'

Deal with it.

But throughout our coverage over the past several years of heroes defending women's rights, from JK Rowling, Paula Scanlon, and Riley Gaines in the early days to Cunningham just this week, one thing has always been true: the scourge of men violating women in sports and locker rooms will only end when young women refuse to go along with it.

After Cunningham's firm stance on the issue, we are beginning to see that the lasting impact of her stance will not only be her words, but—more importantly—the girls she is inspiring to stand up and refuse to be erased.

In the wake of her ESPN interview, we've already seen two new young heroes who have been reinvigorated to—in the words of Captain America—plant themselves like a tree beside the river of truth and tell the whole world, 'No! YOU move!'

Yesterday, a young high school athlete named Briley Lechner, who has almost no following on X, went viral with a lengthy post thanking Cunningham and asserting that she will not be shamed into silence.

I’m 16. I play because I love my sport and my team.



Watching @sophaller say it out loud — that girls shouldn’t have to give up fair competition or our privacy — meant more than she’ll ever know. When a WNBA star says it, maybe people finally listen.



I know what it’s like to… pic.twitter.com/kfqC1JtnTH — Briley Lechner (@BrileyLechner) July 22, 2026

... have your voice on this treated like it’s hateful. It isn’t. Wanting a fair game and a private locker room was never hate. It’s just the truth, and I’m done being afraid to say it.



Thank you, Sophie, for going first. You made it easier for the rest of us.

Those who have been in the trenches of the fight to protect women's rights have heard of Lechner before yesterday. She has joined groups like Moms For Liberty in the past to speak up for herself and other young girls. But the fact that she explicitly thanked Cunningham for giving her and other young women courage was noteworthy.

Sophie is the hero we so desperately needed.



“Girls shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

—Sophie Cunningham pic.twitter.com/tpckRtQ3yd — Briley Lechner (@BrileyLechner) July 22, 2026

Lechner's post caught the attention of many people, including the founder of XX-XY Athletics, Jennifer Sey.

@BrileyLechner DM me if you'd like to join our athlete team at @xx_xyathletics — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 22, 2026

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That is HUGE. It will give Lechner an even bigger platform to make her voice heard.

And she was not alone.

Another 16-year-old high school athlete, Ella Frei, was inspired by Cunningham to demand that her school board comply with Title IX.

They taped maps in our hallways telling girls where else to go. We were expected to perform humiliation rituals so the adults wouldn’t have to make a decision. Then they hired lawyers to make our case disappear.



Yesterday, I decided to once again confront my school board. pic.twitter.com/s6v2HlYcvb — Ella Frei (@EllaFrei17) July 21, 2026

Like Lechner, Frei is not new to this fight. Earlier this year, she filed a federal lawsuit against her school district in Wisconsin over this issue.

But also like Lechner, her voice is becoming so much louder after the example that Cunningham set. Frei thanked the WNBA star for giving her the courage to keep fighting.

Sophie Cunningham is at the peak of her career. You can't scroll for 2 mins w/o seeing her.



She has sponsorships, deals, everything to lose.



When ESPN asked her about saving girls sports & protecting our spaces—unlike every other elite female athlete—Sophie told the truth. pic.twitter.com/g9CXrzOPLh — Ella Frei (@EllaFrei17) July 23, 2026

This morning, both Lechner and Frei were invited on Fox and Friends to speak about their experiences and those of other young athletes like Payton McNabb who have been forced to compete against males.

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Afterward, Lechner shared her reaction:

I just got off @foxandfriends — I can't believe that just happened.



I got to sit next to @EllaFrei17, who I've been watching speak for months, and say thank you to @sophaller on national TV.



Thank you to my parents and my family for having my back through all of this. pic.twitter.com/I14B0UVgKN — Briley Lechner (@BrileyLechner) July 23, 2026

This is why Cunningham's resolute stance is so important. It will inspire not only Lechner and Frei, but legions of young athletes just like them.

Young female athletes are showing more courage than many of the adults in the room. Their fight to protect fairness and privacy should never have been necessary. Grateful for voices like @sophaller who stand with them.



We will never stop fighting to protect our girls. https://t.co/wldnwQb0XZ — Sonja Shaw (@realSonjaShaw) July 22, 2026

Adults have failed. No girl should have to be fighting this battle. Shame on every adult that holds men’s fetishes above the safety and dignity of girls.



I’m sorry, Ella and I’m also very proud of you for standing up for yourself and other girls. https://t.co/FABKsZ9xka — Ale (@Alecaticus) July 22, 2026

No girl should have to fight this battle. But we are grateful for the ones who are. And we know many more are going to join the fight.

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When a girl displays courage like this at age 16, she is destined for a great future. https://t.co/0Y6EWeZ7Sb — Bev Jackson (@BevJacksonAuth) July 23, 2026

All Lechner, Frei, and other girls want is to be able to determine their own future and not have it stolen from them by men in dresses and other adults who try to bully them into silence.

Their courage will beat the cowards in the trans mob every time.

You’re bravery is outstanding! God bless you, Ella! — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 22, 2026

You’re very brave Briley, I know that peers can be very cruel when anyone goes against their ideology. You are also an inspiration for your teammates and all the younger girls who look up to you! 😊🙏💕 — Miss Emily 🎗️ (@missemily916) July 23, 2026

This is the reason Cunningham transcended her sport this week and became an icon for young girls everywhere. Just like Gaines, Scanlon, McNabb, and others before her.

We don't care about the meltdowns—except to make fun of them.

Let the unhinged TAs and their lackeys in the legacy media screech.

We hope Cunningham's famous point becomes the finger that launched a thousand Briley Lechners and a thousand more Ella Freis.





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