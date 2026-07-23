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Pointing the Way: Sophie Cunningham Inspires More Young Girls to Stand Up for Women's Rights

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Julio Cortez


There's no question that Sophie Cunningham has firmly established herself as the most prominent figure in the WNBA not named Caitlin Clark. What began as a hilarious meme soon became something far more lasting and significant for the future of women's sports when Cunningham stated to ESPN in no uncertain terms that men do not belong in women's sports, bathrooms, or locker rooms.  

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Even better, when the woke trans mob came after her, as we all knew they would, Cunningham did not back down. Instead, she doubled down with a classic line: 

'I said what I said.'

Deal with it. 

But throughout our coverage over the past several years of heroes defending women's rights, from JK Rowling, Paula Scanlon, and Riley Gaines in the early days to Cunningham just this week, one thing has always been true: the scourge of men violating women in sports and locker rooms will only end when young women refuse to go along with it.

After Cunningham's firm stance on the issue, we are beginning to see that the lasting impact of her stance will not only be her words, but—more importantly—the girls she is inspiring to stand up and refuse to be erased. 

In the wake of her ESPN interview, we've already seen two new young heroes who have been reinvigorated to—in the words of Captain America—plant themselves like a tree beside the river of truth and tell the whole world, 'No! YOU move!'

Yesterday, a young high school athlete named Briley Lechner, who has almost no following on X, went viral with a lengthy post thanking Cunningham and asserting that she will not be shamed into silence. 

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... have your voice on this treated like it’s hateful. It isn’t. Wanting a fair game and a private locker room was never hate. It’s just the truth, and I’m done being afraid to say it. 

Thank you, Sophie, for going first. You made it easier for the rest of us.

Those who have been in the trenches of the fight to protect women's rights have heard of Lechner before yesterday. She has joined groups like Moms For Liberty in the past to speak up for herself and other young girls. But the fact that she explicitly thanked Cunningham for giving her and other young women courage was noteworthy.

Lechner's post caught the attention of many people, including the founder of XX-XY Athletics, Jennifer Sey. 

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That is HUGE. It will give Lechner an even bigger platform to make her voice heard. 

And she was not alone. 

Another 16-year-old high school athlete, Ella Frei, was inspired by Cunningham to demand that her school board comply with Title IX. 

Like Lechner, Frei is not new to this fight. Earlier this year, she filed a federal lawsuit against her school district in Wisconsin over this issue.

But also like Lechner, her voice is becoming so much louder after the example that Cunningham set. Frei thanked the WNBA star for giving her the courage to keep fighting.

This morning, both Lechner and Frei were invited on Fox and Friends to speak about their experiences and those of other young athletes like Payton McNabb who have been forced to compete against males. 

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Afterward, Lechner shared her reaction: 

This is why Cunningham's resolute stance is so important. It will inspire not only Lechner and Frei, but legions of young athletes just like them.

No girl should have to fight this battle. But we are grateful for the ones who are. And we know many more are going to join the fight. 

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All Lechner, Frei, and other girls want is to be able to determine their own future and not have it stolen from them by men in dresses and other adults who try to bully them into silence. 

Their courage will beat the cowards in the trans mob every time. 

This is the reason Cunningham transcended her sport this week and became an icon for young girls everywhere. Just like Gaines, Scanlon, McNabb, and others before her. 

We don't care about the meltdowns—except to make fun of them. 

Let the unhinged TAs and their lackeys in the legacy media screech. 

We hope Cunningham's famous point becomes the finger that launched a thousand Briley Lechners and a thousand more Ella Freis. 

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J.K ROWLING RILEY GAINES TITLE IX TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

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