I Said What I SAID: Sophie Cunningham OWNS Woke Male Journos Asking Her About Men in Women's Sports

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham isn’t backing down one bit, and we love her for it.

After an ESPN profile highlighted her push to keep biological males out of women’s sports and locker rooms in order to protect young girls, the outspoken veteran faced the usual wave of online outrage and accusations of hate.

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On Wednesday, ahead of a game, she calmly reaffirmed her position as pure common sense, stressing the need to safeguard children while making clear she extends love to everyone — but especially to biological women whose hard-won rights and opportunities are on the line.

She said what she said:

#Fever guard Sophie Cunningham on her trans comments in ESPN:



“I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense. … I think it’s really important to protect children.”



“I don’t dislike anyone. … I’m there to love, but I’m also there to love biological women. …” pic.twitter.com/3OrIqoVYrk — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 22, 2026

... but I'm also there to love biological women.

Boo and yah.

Sophie Cunningham gets grilled by WNBA reporters for saying men shouldn’t be able to play women’s sports. Refuses to back down. “I said what I said.” Eloquently defends women’s sports as woke reporters press her. Love all of this. Well done @sophaller. pic.twitter.com/kUjlt8ZZDH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 23, 2026

Love it.

She's a hoss.

Weird…. So there really is intelligent life in the WNBA. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) July 23, 2026

Who knew?

For the record—it’s ok to dislike the lunatics who will inevitably call you every name in the book and then when that doesn’t work, they’ll lie and try to destroy you.



Just let them see that court side vibe.



Be uncancellable! pic.twitter.com/fhz51XSAYC — Shannon Adcock 🇺🇸 (@Shannon_A_IL) July 23, 2026

This this this.

So much this.

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