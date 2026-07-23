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I Said What I SAID: Sophie Cunningham OWNS Woke Male Journos Asking Her About Men in Women's Sports

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on July 23, 2026
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham isn’t backing down one bit, and we love her for it.

After an ESPN profile highlighted her push to keep biological males out of women’s sports and locker rooms in order to protect young girls, the outspoken veteran faced the usual wave of online outrage and accusations of hate. 

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On Wednesday, ahead of a game, she calmly reaffirmed her position as pure common sense, stressing the need to safeguard children while making clear she extends love to everyone — but especially to biological women whose hard-won rights and opportunities are on the line.

She said what she said:

... but I'm also there to love biological women.

Boo and yah.

Love it.

She's a hoss.

Who knew?

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This this this.

So much this.

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