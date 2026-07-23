Dems Have a SERIOUS Scumbag Problem: WI Dem Gov Candidate’s Fake X Account Discovered and HOOBOY

Just when Wisconsin’s already chaotic Democratic primary for governor seemed like it couldn’t get any messier, NBC News (yes, NBC News!) dropped a report linking Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley—who just re-entered the race after a short exit—to a years-old burner X account called “Dirt McGirk.”

Advertisement

Yeah.

We made the same exact face you're making right this minute. And then we laughed, a lot.

The handle, which Crowley acknowledges setting up, features a string of crude, obnoxious posts taking aim at women, racial groups, and the LGBTQ community.

And here we thought Democrats were the tolerant ones. Huh.

Guess not.

Scoop: WI Dem Gov candidate David Crowley once set up an X burner account called 'Dirt McGirk' that made crude references about women and LGBTQ.



He says he shared account & didn't write the controversial messages.



w/@BenjaminGoggin @abedelman https://t.co/5XKnrLIPdZ — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) July 22, 2026

From our sister site, RedState:

As it turns out, there is another Democrat contender for public office who it was just recently discovered has some Platneresque problems of his own. For establishment Democrats, the timing couldn't be worse because - as RedState reported - the supposedly "electable" candidate, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, was convinced to re-enter the Wisconsin governor's race just days ago after previously dropping out. Why did they get him to jump back into the race? Because Democrat Party leaders in the Badger State were terrified DSA state Rep. Francesca Hong, who is gaining in popularity among Democrat voters, would win the August 11 primary - and then lose to GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-07), the Trump-backed presumptive GOP nominee. And former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the other Dem candidate in the race after current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez exited under a cloud of campaign finance questions, is considered "too progressive."

But don't worry, you guys. He claims the account was shared and he didn't write that stuff. Sure.

Some messages on the account Crowley launched: “That’s just NASTY!!!” “I wouldn’t f– her with YOUR d–!!!!” #slapyourself”



“only n— like you have #gaythoughts LOL fuggin tamberine player LOL” One post states: “#confession I’ve never boink a white woman!! Is that bad???” — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) July 22, 2026

And yet another post stated “if you refer *N– & B—* to *Obamas & Michelles... Then You’re #d– ridingobama” — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) July 22, 2026

YIIIIIKES.

Was Dirt McGirk acquainted with Carlos Danger or Pierre Delecto? — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) July 22, 2026

We see what they did here.

===========================================================

Related:

Let Them FIGHT! LGBTQ+ WA Peeps PISSED at Dem for Refusing to Support Them Because it Upsets Muslims

You'll Never GUESS What Obama OPENLY Told Illegals About Voting in 2016 (Ok, You Might) *WATCH*

Elissa Slotkin Explaining WHY Trump Is Super Obsessed With Her Just Goes REALLY REALLY Wrong

ALL the Tea Gets Spilled on X As Rumors of Love Affair Between Opposing Congress Peeps Spread

Advertisement

Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.