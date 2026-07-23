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Dems Have a SERIOUS Scumbag Problem: WI Dem Gov Candidate’s Fake X Account Discovered and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on July 23, 2026
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Just when Wisconsin’s already chaotic Democratic primary for governor seemed like it couldn’t get any messier, NBC News (yes, NBC News!) dropped a report linking Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley—who just re-entered the race after a short exit—to a years-old burner X account called “Dirt McGirk.” 

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Yeah.

We made the same exact face you're making right this minute. And then we laughed, a lot.

The handle, which Crowley acknowledges setting up, features a string of crude, obnoxious posts taking aim at women, racial groups, and the LGBTQ community. 

And here we thought Democrats were the tolerant ones. Huh.

Guess not.

From our sister site, RedState:

As it turns out, there is another Democrat contender for public office who it was just recently discovered has some Platneresque problems of his own. For establishment Democrats, the timing couldn't be worse because - as RedState reported - the supposedly "electable" candidate, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, was convinced to re-enter the Wisconsin governor's race just days ago after previously dropping out. 

Why did they get him to jump back into the race? Because Democrat Party leaders in the Badger State were terrified DSA state Rep. Francesca Hong, who is gaining in popularity among Democrat voters, would win the August 11 primary - and then lose to GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-07), the Trump-backed presumptive GOP nominee. And former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the other Dem candidate in the race after current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez exited under a cloud of campaign finance questions, is considered "too progressive."

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But don't worry, you guys. He claims the account was shared and he didn't write that stuff. Sure.

YIIIIIKES.

We see what they did here.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY WISCONSIN LGBTQ+

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