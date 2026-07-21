Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES

Could Democrats be any more out of touch with what everyday Americans want and support? Don't take our word for it, just look at this list of suck that Ro Khanna thinks Democrats should push through if they ever have a majority again.
Of course, he says WHEN they get control ... we prefer if.
Take a gander at this hot mess.
Five things House Democrats are going to do once we have the majority:— Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) July 20, 2026
Medicare for All
A living wage
Stronger union protections
$10 a day childcare
End aid to Israel pic.twitter.com/KkzxxGYqp3
What?
Democrats wiped out a generation of homeowners last time they had power.... lmao pic.twitter.com/5HXeLpfifx— Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) July 20, 2026
Pass.
Medicare for All = Socialism— Nuanced_Mouse (@Pink_Meeces) July 21, 2026
A living wage = no understanding econ 101
Stronger union protections = Gotta keep those union bosses in rolexes
$10 a day childcare = why not make it free? (More socialism)
Either THEY are stupid or they think YOU are. Or both.
Man, their ideas just suck. No wonder they rely on racism nonsense as much as they do.
Stop stealing our money, commie.— Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) July 21, 2026
Thanks for giving us all five more reasons none of you should ever be allowed to be in office! Retard!— ConservativeGurl💗 (@ConservativeCD) July 21, 2026
Bingo.
Make it illegal for those under 18 to own golf courses.— Mack Swift (@swifthampton) July 21, 2026
You forgot that one.
Recommended
We see what he did here (Khanna's children own golf courses. Seriously).
If it wasn’t for bad ideas, you’d have no ideas at all.— Jeff I (@The_Gooseinator) July 21, 2026
Ain't that the truth?
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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
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