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Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:01 PM on July 21, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Could Democrats be any more out of touch with what everyday Americans want and support? Don't take our word for it, just look at this list of suck that Ro Khanna thinks Democrats should push through if they ever have a majority again.

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Of course, he says WHEN they get control ... we prefer if.

Take a gander at this hot mess.

What?

Pass.

Man, their ideas just suck. No wonder they rely on racism nonsense as much as they do.

Bingo.

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We see what he did here (Khanna's children own golf courses. Seriously).

Ain't that the truth?

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Related:

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch) Sam J.
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