Suck, Suck, and MORE SUCK: Ro Khanna's To-Do List of Socialist Policies Dems Should Push BACKFIRES

Could Democrats be any more out of touch with what everyday Americans want and support? Don't take our word for it, just look at this list of suck that Ro Khanna thinks Democrats should push through if they ever have a majority again.

Advertisement

Of course, he says WHEN they get control ... we prefer if.

Take a gander at this hot mess.

Five things House Democrats are going to do once we have the majority:



Medicare for All

A living wage

Stronger union protections

$10 a day childcare

End aid to Israel pic.twitter.com/KkzxxGYqp3 — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) July 20, 2026

What?

Democrats wiped out a generation of homeowners last time they had power.... lmao pic.twitter.com/5HXeLpfifx — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) July 20, 2026

Pass.

Medicare for All = Socialism

A living wage = no understanding econ 101

Stronger union protections = Gotta keep those union bosses in rolexes

$10 a day childcare = why not make it free? (More socialism)



Either THEY are stupid or they think YOU are. Or both. — Nuanced_Mouse (@Pink_Meeces) July 21, 2026

Man, their ideas just suck. No wonder they rely on racism nonsense as much as they do.

Stop stealing our money, commie. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) July 21, 2026

Thanks for giving us all five more reasons none of you should ever be allowed to be in office! Retard! — ConservativeGurl💗 (@ConservativeCD) July 21, 2026

Bingo.

Make it illegal for those under 18 to own golf courses.



You forgot that one. — Mack Swift (@swifthampton) July 21, 2026

We see what he did here (Khanna's children own golf courses. Seriously).

If it wasn’t for bad ideas, you’d have no ideas at all. — Jeff I (@The_Gooseinator) July 21, 2026

Ain't that the truth?

===========================================================

Related:

Uh-Oh, SHE MAD! United Airlines Agent Calls Passenger RACIST, Threatens to Call ICE on Him (Watch)

YOU'RE the Bully: Seth Dillon Takes Nutty Antisemite APART in Heated Back and Forth Over Candace Owens

Mark Ruffalo Is a Giant, Flaming, Hypocritical A*s Clown (That's It, That's the Headline)

Gosh, That's a SHAME! LOL! Keith Ellison Seriously FLIPS OUT When His Own Party HECKLES Him at Rally

Even Trans Host Can't Stop Making Faces As Trans Dem Ashley Webb Explains How He's MEDICALLY a Woman

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.