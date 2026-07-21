TICK TOCK! New (DAMNING) D.C. Circuit Court Ruling AGAINST Joe Biden Proves That...
Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame...
Appointed Senator Darline Graham Is Running to Hold Onto SC Senate Seat Once...
'Best Thing Going': Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Socialist Movement in Dem...
VIP
Jennifer Welch Gets a Glow-Up to Debate Trump's Dementia With Scott Jennings
Reading Writing and Revolution: Teachers Union Speeches Give Us The Three Rs
Don Lemon: MAGA Is the Modern-Day Nazi Party ‘Without the Holocaust and All...
Dead Teen Discovered Inside $1M Home of Ayanna Pressley's Ex-Con Husband — Media...
Irony Detectors EXPLODE After Reports About the Only Civilian Injured by Anti-ICE Bomber...
Renter Says She’s the Reason Her Landlord Doesn’t Have to Get a Real...
Rubio Lifts the Veil: Havana Weaponized American Radicals Against Their Own Country for...
VIP
Trillion Dollar Clown Show: 20 percent of College Students Can Barely Read After...
Mehdi Hasan Upset CNN Reported Khamenei Killed Thousands, Then Whitewashed Netanyahu’s Bod...
James Talarico Says No One Should Have to Crowdfund Cancer Care Because Healthcare...

Even Trans Host Can't Stop Making Faces As Trans Dem Ashley Webb Explains How He's MEDICALLY a Woman

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:07 AM on July 21, 2026
AngieArtist

A bizarre (ewwwww) video of Democratic candidate Ashley J. Webb has exploded online, putting the long-shot contender under an even more unflattering spotlight.

Webb, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman from Farmington, describes experiencing a 29-day cycle involving leakage  (sorry, we know, yuck) that doctors supposedly cannot explain. 

Advertisement

The host, who seems as visibly grossed out as we are, really should advise his fellow man to see a doctor if he's leaking this way.

Just sayin'.

Watch:

Ummm ... what?

For many peeps, the viral moments underscore a broader issue with the modern Democratic Party: its willingness to platform candidates whose public personas lean heavily into extreme gender ideology and biologically implausible personal narratives rather than focusing on kitchen-table concerns like inflation, energy costs, or border security.

Democrats really lean into the loonies, you know?

Fair question.

In a serious race against incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, elevating such figures risks turning elections into sideshows.

With the Democratic convention looming on July 25, the attention on Webb provides fresh material for critics who argue the party has lost touch with average voters. Whether the exposure helps or hinders the already uphill campaign, one thing is clear—it has delivered plenty of head-scratching entertainment value in an otherwise crowded and chaotic primary replacement process.

Recommended

Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame for Fiery NYC ICE Attack
Warren Squire
Advertisement

===========================================================

Related:

HOOBOY! New (DAMNING) D.C. Circuit Court Ruling AGAINST Joe Biden Proves That Karma Is REAL

Let's GOOO! Lily Tang Williams, Who Grew Up Under Mao Zedong, Challenges Hasan Piker to Debate Marxism

He Said WHAT About ICE?! Ted Lieu Hits New Self-Awareness LOW Just One DAY Before NYC ICE Attack

WHOA: Old David Hogg Video Right After Parkland Shooting Surfaces and X Peeps Have Questions (WATCH)

Hot DAMN! Tom Homan Goes OFF on Democrats After 'Anti-ICE Stuff' Found on NYC Bomb Suspect (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame for Fiery NYC ICE Attack
Warren Squire
TICK TOCK! New (DAMNING) D.C. Circuit Court Ruling AGAINST Joe Biden Proves That Karma Is REAL
Sam J.
Renter Says She’s the Reason Her Landlord Doesn’t Have to Get a Real Job
Brett T.
Dead Teen Discovered Inside $1M Home of Ayanna Pressley's Ex-Con Husband — Media Largely Silent
justmindy
DSA Loser Brigade Meltdown: 'Noooo, Iran Can't Bankroll Hamas, Hezbollah & the Houthis Anymore'
justmindy
'Best Thing Going': Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Socialist Movement in Dem Party Is Gift to GOP
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame for Fiery NYC ICE Attack Warren Squire
Advertisement