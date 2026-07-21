Even Trans Host Can't Stop Making Faces As Trans Dem Ashley Webb Explains How He's MEDICALLY a Woman

A bizarre (ewwwww) video of Democratic candidate Ashley J. Webb has exploded online, putting the long-shot contender under an even more unflattering spotlight.

Webb, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman from Farmington, describes experiencing a 29-day cycle involving leakage (sorry, we know, yuck) that doctors supposedly cannot explain.

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The host, who seems as visibly grossed out as we are, really should advise his fellow man to see a doctor if he's leaking this way.

Just sayin'.

Watch:

Trans Democrat Maine Senate candidate Webb: "I also leak, like, a mucus, which they can't really explain."

pic.twitter.com/MSR9diKbdn — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 20, 2026

Ummm ... what?

For many peeps, the viral moments underscore a broader issue with the modern Democratic Party: its willingness to platform candidates whose public personas lean heavily into extreme gender ideology and biologically implausible personal narratives rather than focusing on kitchen-table concerns like inflation, energy costs, or border security.

Democrats really lean into the loonies, you know?

is this real life? — Jerry Smith (@JSmith_Actual) July 20, 2026

Fair question.

In a serious race against incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins, elevating such figures risks turning elections into sideshows.

With the Democratic convention looming on July 25, the attention on Webb provides fresh material for critics who argue the party has lost touch with average voters. Whether the exposure helps or hinders the already uphill campaign, one thing is clear—it has delivered plenty of head-scratching entertainment value in an otherwise crowded and chaotic primary replacement process.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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