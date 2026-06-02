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Wanna See Just How WARPED Democrats Really Are? Check Out This Thread of Graham Platner Supporters

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on June 02, 2026
Twitchy

Want a peek into the minds of Democrats, more specifically Maine Democrats who are still supporting Graham Platner even with all of the crazy and bizarre things we've learned about him?

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Look no further than this thread from Matt Berg:

Nutty people.

'Outsiders'. 

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Sam J.
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Susan Collins is far far far from a Right-wing extremist.

His platform was written for him by someone else.

He is clueless how policies work. Just FYI.

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This is the same ignorant nonsense Virginia Democrats said when they found out Jay Jones openly texted about murdering a Republican.

PTSD. 

K.

See what we mean? The same idiocy again ... BUT TRUMP.

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The feds. K.

The things Democrats will ignore and even forgive because they hate Trump just that much ... wow.

It's a cult.

Sanity! Say it ain't so!

From what we're hearing, there is a whole lot more to come.

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Blue no matter who, right?

Even when it's wrong.

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Related:

NOOOO! OUR EYES! Jesse Watters 'Exposes' Another Little Graham Platner Tidbit We NEVER Wanted to Know

'Sit This One OUT, Jakey': Jake Tapper Quotes Jill Biden Pretending He Didn't Cover for Joe and HOOBOY

Just Gets WORSE! Turns Out Graham Platner Isn't JUST a Perverted Nazi Scumbag, He Can't Do THIS Either

ATTA BOY, TIMMAY! Tim Kaine Just Accidentally Helped Virginia Gun Stores Sell a BUTTLOAD of Guns and LOL

SHOCKER! Guy Nicknamed 'Hamas' BIG MAD That Democrats Marched in NYC's Israel Day Parade

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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Muriel Bowser Learns the Hard Way That Calling Her City the GAYEST City in the World Is NOT a Win, At All Sam J.
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