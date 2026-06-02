Wanna See Just How WARPED Democrats Really Are? Check Out This Thread of Graham Platner Supporters

Want a peek into the minds of Democrats, more specifically Maine Democrats who are still supporting Graham Platner even with all of the crazy and bizarre things we've learned about him?

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Look no further than this thread from Matt Berg:

New: More than a dozen Maine voters told me that their support for Graham Platner isn't wavering after his latest scandal.



“I want a senator, not a saint. I want policy action, not gossip,” one voter said.



🧵🧵🧵 of their reactions: — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

Nutty people.

1. "As a Mainer, I would have to say I am more concerned with our hospitals closing and our tax dollars going to genocide then I am someone else's marriage." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

2. "This was a recent betrayal of his marriage and shows a disturbing character flaw. However, I am not ready to give up on his candidacy, because he is a potential change agent -- much needed in a time when the government has forsaken working people." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

Continued: "We Mainers are sick to death of outsiders interfering with our elections. Over the years we have elected outstanding political leaders from both parties to represent our state. Trust Mainers to get the facts and vote their conscience." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

'Outsiders'.

3. "Graham may not be a perfect human. I don’t know one. He has done amazing work of pulling himself from the brink of despair. I admire that. I admire the incredible work he’s put into this campaign... I’d never consider Mills who sent out one attack ad and quit. She’s too old." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

4. "It’s hard to find a politician who is free of scandals these days ... Susan Collins pretends to care, but she says what she thinks we want to hear and then votes straight along party lines. We really need to get some democrats in the senate, so there is no other choice." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

Susan Collins is far far far from a Right-wing extremist.

5. "We aren't electing a saint, we are electing someone who will speak loudly and incessantly about improving the lives of Mainers and all Americans." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

6. "On the ground in Maine, the story is incredibly different than the national media. I’m a volunteer for the campaign… This sexting story was not the topic of conversation, the conversations between Mainers is about policy, affordability." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

7. "He's not perfect but he has a great platform. His policies are great and he understands how power works. I don't condone his sexting but I support his candidacy." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

His platform was written for him by someone else.

He is clueless how policies work. Just FYI.

8. "This latest revelation will not change my opinion ...

I’m not a fan of his behavior but really, compared to Trump, today’s GOP, and most of Congress, this stuff is bullcrap. We are losing our democracy to oligarchs and corporate money." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

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This is the same ignorant nonsense Virginia Democrats said when they found out Jay Jones openly texted about murdering a Republican.

9. "I would rather the candidate I support did not sext, certainly while he was married. I find such behavior almost indefensible... Nevertheless, I’m supporting Graham because he has a vision of a more just and equitable future." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

10. "I’ve already cast my vote for Platner and would do so again, even after the alleged sexting incident... I see all of his 'controversies' as part and parcel of his journey through PTSD." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

PTSD.

K.

11. "If Graham’s wife says they have dealt with this in therapy, I believe her." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

12. "You’re thinking this is an issue? Have you looked around you and seen what is happening now by the people elected in Washington?" — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

See what we mean? The same idiocy again ... BUT TRUMP.

13. "He has made bad decisions. Those decisions pale in comparison to the terrible decisions made every day by the Republicans in power... Mainers can ignore Platner's sins and elect someone who will stand up and work for all people and for our democracy." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

14. "Considering the depths of federal corruption and moral incompetence on display daily, this feels like a drop in the bucket. I'm not marrying Graham Platner ... I'm voting for him to stop being such a doormat for clear aberrations of democracy." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

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The feds. K.

15. "I was shaken this weekend like many of us as volunteers, but after much thought and reflection, I am able to step back, get out of the weeds and seize this moment. I am in solidarity with Graham and Amy." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

The things Democrats will ignore and even forgive because they hate Trump just that much ... wow.

16. "Graham Platner is going to be our next Senator in Maine. We, as volunteers, have not stepped away from him due to this latest 'scandal.'" — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

It's a cult.

Three voters, however, told me that they felt dejected after the news broke. — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

Sanity! Say it ain't so!

1. "Knowing full well that democracy is on the line in our country, I was prepared to hold my nose and vote for Platner after Mills dropped out... now I have to decide whether to vote for him or to vote for Mills." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

Continued: "My vote for Mills is most likely wasted at this point. But frankly, a vote for Platner may well be also, since I can't possibly imagine this is the last scandal we'll hear about him." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

From what we're hearing, there is a whole lot more to come.

2. "Since the news broke, I’ve seen a complete tone switch amongst my close friends, family, and coworkers... I fear he is completely torched now." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

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3. "I could forgive him more easily for that if he had some legislative experience... I cast my primary vote for Mills, although I’m pretty sure Platner will win. Mills is definitely too old, but at least I’m sure that she’s not going to betray us or screw it up." — Matt Berg (@mattberg33) June 2, 2026

Blue no matter who, right?

Even when it's wrong.

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Related:

NOOOO! OUR EYES! Jesse Watters 'Exposes' Another Little Graham Platner Tidbit We NEVER Wanted to Know

'Sit This One OUT, Jakey': Jake Tapper Quotes Jill Biden Pretending He Didn't Cover for Joe and HOOBOY

Just Gets WORSE! Turns Out Graham Platner Isn't JUST a Perverted Nazi Scumbag, He Can't Do THIS Either

ATTA BOY, TIMMAY! Tim Kaine Just Accidentally Helped Virginia Gun Stores Sell a BUTTLOAD of Guns and LOL

SHOCKER! Guy Nicknamed 'Hamas' BIG MAD That Democrats Marched in NYC's Israel Day Parade

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