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NOOOO! OUR EYES! Jesse Watters 'Exposes' Another Little Graham Platner Tidbit We NEVER Wanted to Know

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:15 PM on June 02, 2026
Twitchy

Just when we think we've maybe written the grossest story possible about Graham Platner, we find out something new about him that we never needed to know.

Thanks, Jesse Watters, for putting these visuals in our minds.

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Three therapists- that reads.

A TOILET SELFIE?

NIPPLES?

STAAAAAAHP.

But his question is valid. Where did Democrats find this guy? Is he really the best they can do in Maine? Yikes.

Was? Hey, we're just asking questions.

We suppose he could be gay or trans.

That would win him some extra points in Democrat circles - we're only sort of kidding.

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Sam J.
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Accurate.

Yet another thing we'll put in our 'May Never Be Unable to Stop Seeing This' column.

Bleh.

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Related:

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JESSE WATTERS

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Wanna See Just How WARPED Democrats Really Are? Check Out This Thread of Graham Platner Supporters Sam J.
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