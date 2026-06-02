NOOOO! OUR EYES! Jesse Watters 'Exposes' Another Little Graham Platner Tidbit We NEVER Wanted to Know

Just when we think we've maybe written the grossest story possible about Graham Platner, we find out something new about him that we never needed to know.

Thanks, Jesse Watters, for putting these visuals in our minds.

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WOW: NIPPLE NAZI PLATNER HAS THREE THERAPISTS, A TOILET SELFIE, AND A MOMMY-FUNDED OYSTER FARM— WHERE DID THE DEMOCRATS FIND THIS GUY!? 🚽🦪😂 pic.twitter.com/rdxh8dxm30 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 2, 2026

Three therapists- that reads.

A TOILET SELFIE?

NIPPLES?

STAAAAAAHP.

But his question is valid. Where did Democrats find this guy? Is he really the best they can do in Maine? Yikes.

Was? Hey, we're just asking questions.

He is a typical Democrat prototype. He is mentally ill, he is a Nazi and a communist. He hates freedom and loves criminals. The only thing missing is if he was gay or trans which still could come out that he is 😂



He is the perfect leftist candidate for them. — American Alpha (@AmericanAlphaX) June 2, 2026

We suppose he could be gay or trans.

That would win him some extra points in Democrat circles - we're only sort of kidding.

At the bottom of the pile. https://t.co/RxuDCDbmHL — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 2, 2026

Accurate.

Yet another thing we'll put in our 'May Never Be Unable to Stop Seeing This' column.

Bleh.

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Related:

'Sit This One OUT, Jakey': Jake Tapper Quotes Jill Biden Pretending He Didn't Cover for Joe and HOOBOY

Just Gets WORSE! Turns Out Graham Platner Isn't JUST a Perverted Nazi Scumbag, He Can't Do THIS Either

ATTA BOY, TIMMAY! Tim Kaine Just Accidentally Helped Virginia Gun Stores Sell a BUTTLOAD of Guns and LOL

SHOCKER! Guy Nicknamed 'Hamas' BIG MAD That Democrats Marched in NYC's Israel Day Parade

Bulwark Founder FANGIRLS Over 'Brand New to Politics' Graham Platner Who She Claims Has PTSD and HOOBOY

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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