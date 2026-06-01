Bulwark Founder FANGIRLS Over 'Brand New to Politics' Graham Platner Who She Claims Has PTSD and HOOBOY

It's wild watching some people on the Left calling Graham Platner out for being a total skeeze while some on the supposed Right (heavy on the supposed), defend and even fangirl over the Nazi pervert.

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Case in point, Magdi Jacobs is not on the Right, and yet she has been a consistent voice when it comes to calling Platner out.

Platner supporters always act like every new story in a string of negative stories is the end of the overall story. With every new revelation, over the course of several months, they're like, "Well that's it!" Maybe a "drip, drip, drip" entails there could be something more? https://t.co/GpOjF64IO7 — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) May 31, 2026

And then you can't help but notice Bulwark founder Sarah Longwell seemingly coming to Platner's defense and even fangirling a little.

This is the thing about Platner. He’s brand new to politics (which is what people like about him) but that also carries the risk of being completely unvetted. People will forgive insane things from your 20’s, especially when you apologize and have PTSD. Less so stuff from the… https://t.co/mBdbou29Ri — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) May 31, 2026

Post continues:

... last couple of years, because it means that you haven’t actually left the dark stuff behind. And it’s closer to the moment of potential governance. Will be interesting to see if the new revelations shake voters opinions of him. Because the voters in Maine we’ve listened to really did not care about Platner’s sorted past, taking him at his word that he’d grown up into a different person.

What?

Grown up? The guy is like in his mid-30s. She's talking about him like he's a teenager or something.

It's just weird and off.

Remember when Democrats were all about Hegseth’s Jerusalem Cross tattoo? It was a real problem even though he was “new to politics.”



Mind boggling hypocrisy. https://t.co/8hOhOl6ZtY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 31, 2026

Aww yes, they were so convinced Hegseth's tat was FASCIST.

These people.

Translation: I still love him. He's a very authentic Nazi, p€do, groomer, cheater, stolen valor, traitor, pervert. Here's 200 words why my support of this sicko wasn't my fault.https://t.co/4KLD7Xer5f — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) May 31, 2026

Founder and EDITOR, no less.

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