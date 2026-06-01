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Bulwark Founder FANGIRLS Over 'Brand New to Politics' Graham Platner Who She Claims Has PTSD and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:00 PM on June 01, 2026
Twitchy

It's wild watching some people on the Left calling Graham Platner out for being a total skeeze while some on the supposed Right (heavy on the supposed), defend and even fangirl over the Nazi pervert.

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Case in point, Magdi Jacobs is not on the Right, and yet she has been a consistent voice when it comes to calling Platner out.

And then you can't help but notice Bulwark founder Sarah Longwell seemingly coming to Platner's defense and even fangirling a little.

Post continues:

... last couple of years, because it means that you haven’t actually left the dark stuff behind. And it’s closer to the moment of potential governance. Will be interesting to see if the new revelations shake voters opinions of him. Because the voters in Maine we’ve listened to really did not care about Platner’s sorted past, taking him at his word that he’d grown up into a different person.

What?

Grown up? The guy is like in his mid-30s. She's talking about him like he's a teenager or something. 

It's just weird and off.

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Aww yes, they were so convinced Hegseth's tat was FASCIST.

These people.

Founder and EDITOR, no less.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS JESSICA TARLOV MAINE MEGYN KELLY GRAHAM PLATNER

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