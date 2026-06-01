Standing by Maine KAMPF! Jessica Tarlov's BUT TRUMP Defense of Graham Platner Goes REALLY WRONG (Watch)

We knew Jessica Tarlov was vote blue no matter who, but woof. She really thought somehow blaming Trump would make it ok to support Graham Platner, a sexist, bigoted, perverted Nazi? Trump may be a lot of things, at least in her empty head, but pretending that Republicans electing Trump somehow makes it ok for Democrats to elect a guy with an SS tattoo on his chest is stupid, even for her.

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There are Democrats who have concerns about Platner, but the idea that we’ll be lectured by folks that support Donald Trump and want Texans to choose Ken Paxton is ludicrous. The man’s wife left him on biblical grounds!



Mainers know who Platner is and chose him anyway. They want… pic.twitter.com/w3E34Wc9vP — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) June 1, 2026

Post continues:

... to win that seat and think Platner is best suited to do it.

Sure. The Nazi is totally the guy for the job.

Totes.

Jessica defending a guy who has a Nazi tattoo and was on a kiddie porn app is truly hilarious. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 1, 2026

And sadly completely on brand for her.

Nazi tattoos won't deter leftist lunatics, it seems. They'll even defend them. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) June 1, 2026

So, you're gonna keep goosestepping along with Maine Kampf, huh? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 1, 2026

Looks like it.

Nazis and Islamists.

Great party you got there, Jess. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) June 1, 2026

Aces, even.

Mainers know who Graham Platner is:



A silver spoon Nazi fan who wishes death on American soldiers and sexts double digit women…



Totally trustworthy dude — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) June 1, 2026

Totally.

Totally totally, even.

It was inevitable that "vote blue no matter who" would elect a Nazi.



Dem's motto is "we'll do the thinking - you just vote as your told." — GGross (@GrossSeven) June 1, 2026

Dems & their media allies lost your freaking minds over Elons “nAzi sALuTe” for weeks, Trumps MSG rally was “hitleresk, ICE are facists on a daily, Epstein! This guy has a literal Nazi tattoo & was on a kiddie porn site. Never wonder again why your hypocrite asses keep losing. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 1, 2026

What she said.

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