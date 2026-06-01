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Standing by Maine KAMPF! Jessica Tarlov's BUT TRUMP Defense of Graham Platner Goes REALLY WRONG (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on June 01, 2026
Townhall Media

We knew Jessica Tarlov was vote blue no matter who, but woof. She really thought somehow blaming Trump would make it ok to support Graham Platner, a sexist, bigoted, perverted Nazi? Trump may be a lot of things, at least in her empty head, but pretending that Republicans electing Trump somehow makes it ok for Democrats to elect a guy with an SS tattoo on his chest is stupid, even for her.

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Post continues:

... to win that seat and think Platner is best suited to do it.

Sure. The Nazi is totally the guy for the job.

Totes.

And sadly completely on brand for her.

Looks like it.

Aces, even.

Totally.

Totally totally, even.

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What she said.

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REVOLTING: Megyn Kelly Didn't Just Let Her Mask Slip on Israel; She Pulled It Off and SHREDDED It (WATCH)

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WOOF: DEEP-DIVE Into Graham Platner’s Handler, Morris Katz, Explains SO MUCH & Ain't None of It Any GOOD

Peak Cope ACHIEVED! Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker Blame Israel for UK Ban ... by a Pro-Palestinian Minister

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Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JESSICA TARLOV KEN PAXTON GRAHAM PLATNER

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