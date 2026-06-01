Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker BODIED After Blaming Israel for UK Ban (Real Reason for the Ban's a DOOZY)

The UK has banned both Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker from entering the country.

And of course, they're blaming ... Israel.

We can't make this nonsense up.

First, here's Cenk's post whining about FREEDOM:

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I’ve been banned from the UK. I tried to get on a flight to London to attend SXSW London and give a speech at Oxford. I’ve been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore? This is oppression of Western citizens by our own governments on behalf of a different country! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 31, 2026

And then there's Hasan babbling about a fascist foreign government.

the uk has revoked my visa as well. all at the behest of israel. the west is betraying "liberal values" for a genocidal fascist foreign government. soon we will all become israel. https://t.co/UqQG1dogOI — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 31, 2026

Beyond the fact both men are nutball antisemites, they're both irretrievably stupid.

They weren't banned from the UK over Israel.

Not even close.

Pretty interesting that the whole Woke Right is out here blaming Israel for the UK banning Cenk even though that's laughably false given the person in the UK who did the ban is a vocal pro-Palestinian named Shabana Mahmood. — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) June 1, 2026

But that won't stop people who think Israel is out to get them 24/7 from believing their nonsense and of course, clicking and tapping to further the insanity. This is what the Woke Right movement has truly become.

Not that it was ever a good movement ... this is who they have always been.

Also, neither of them is special. Not even a little bit:

So Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker have been banned from entering the UK and the first thing they did is to… blame Israel (???)



How utterly pathetic. By all means, ignore that half of the people slated to speak at Tommy Robinson’s recent Unite the Kingdom march were ALSO banned… https://t.co/p6afVfse14 — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) May 31, 2026

Post continues:

... from traveling to the UK. Reason given was the same: these individuals are not conducive to the public good Those banned from Tommy’s march: - Valentina Gomez - Joey Mannarino - Eva Vlaardingerbroek - Ada Lluch - Filip Dewinter (Belgian politician, Vlaams Belang). - Dominik Tarczyński (Polish MEP/politician). - Don Keith Also don’t forget, the UK also recently banned Kanye West from entering the country. Personally, I don’t think any of these people should be banned, but every nation must have the sovereign right to decide who it lets in, based on its own interests. This reflexive knee-jerk reaction to blame Israel is embarrassing - because it’s so obviously not the reason here.

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We're almost embarrassed for Uygur and Piker for thinking they matter so much.

Almost.

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