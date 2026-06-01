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Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker BODIED After Blaming Israel for UK Ban (Real Reason for the Ban's a DOOZY)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on June 01, 2026
Meme

The UK has banned both Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker from entering the country.

And of course, they're blaming ... Israel.

We can't make this nonsense up.

First, here's Cenk's post whining about FREEDOM:

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And then there's Hasan babbling about a fascist foreign government.

Beyond the fact both men are nutball antisemites, they're both irretrievably stupid.

They weren't banned from the UK over Israel.

Not even close.

But that won't stop people who think Israel is out to get them 24/7 from believing their nonsense and of course, clicking and tapping to further the insanity. This is what the Woke Right movement has truly become.

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Not that it was ever a good movement ... this is who they have always been.

Also, neither of them is special. Not even a little bit:

Post continues:

... from traveling to the UK. 

Reason given was the same: these individuals are not conducive to the public good

Those banned from Tommy’s march: 

- Valentina Gomez

- Joey Mannarino

- Eva Vlaardingerbroek

- Ada Lluch 

- Filip Dewinter (Belgian politician, Vlaams Belang).

- Dominik Tarczyński (Polish MEP/politician).

- Don Keith 

Also don’t forget, the UK also recently banned Kanye West from entering the country. Personally, I don’t think any of these people should be banned, but every nation must have the sovereign right to decide who it lets in, based on its own interests.

This reflexive knee-jerk reaction to blame Israel is embarrassing - because it’s so obviously not the reason here.

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We're almost embarrassed for Uygur and Piker for thinking they matter so much.

Almost.

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ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL PRO-PALESTINIAN UNITED KINGDOM WOKE

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