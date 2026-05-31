Dems Are Twisting Themselves Into DESPERATE Pretzels Defending Platner, HERE Are Some of the DUMBEST

Are we surprised the party that elected Jay Jones (you know, the a-hole who openly fantasized about shooting a Republican and wished for his kids to suffer and die as well) is bending itself into pretzels defending the pervert Nazi in Maine?

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Nope.

But it does make us laugh ...

There are so many on X that we grabbed some of our favorites; on that note, if you see some we should include, send them our way.

Platner could’ve sexted my mom and I’d still vote for him — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) May 30, 2026

Dude, gross.

No.

At this point I’m convinced that Platner was offered a deal he wouldn’t take and that’s why the uniparty is so obsessed with him.



They simply cannot allow an actual dissident into the Senate. Not as long as the filibuster still exists. — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) May 30, 2026

YES CRAZY WOMAN, IT'S ALL A PLOT.

The only part that matters here. pic.twitter.com/hVmYZZDj7s — Alexander McCoy (@AlexanderMcCoy4) May 30, 2026

Except no, the part that really matters is Platner's character, and clearly it sucks.

When Graham’s nudes inevitably leak will that make him the first senator with public d pics or am I forgetting someone? Scott Brown had some sexy pics but don’t recall full nudes. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 30, 2026

Can always count on our friends at The Bulwark to be on the wrong side of every issue.

Hey, that's what happens when you're a Democrat.

Absolutely love Sarah Longwell calling me a creep while she happily sits on stage next to this shit for nickels. pic.twitter.com/Kd7nFpkLAt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2026

So on brand for Bulwarkers.

And speaking of being on brand ...

Israel is in the building. Telling us Americans how we have to vote for Israel’s assets inside the Senate. They hate real American families. Why do you think the media is attacking Platner non-stop? Because Israel is in the building. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 31, 2026

Cenk, is Israel in the room with you right now? Under your bed?

Made a career screaming about toxic masculinity. Now it's fine because it might cost her party politically. Just incredible stuff. pic.twitter.com/pgfbK2JRNQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2026

Ahem.

I'd just say that if the reason you don't want to support a candidate is because he and his wife chose not to share that they went through marriage counseling to deal with infidelity, that's your choice. But I do think there are other factors in the race that will have more of a… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 30, 2026

I am proud of @grahamformaine for having the character to stand up against the war in Iran, against genocide, and against an unfair & lopsided economy. I am proud of him for having a vision for a new deal for our time. Excited to campaign with him June 5! — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 30, 2026

He’s not quitting. He’s up nearly double digits in the polls vs Collins. He consensually sexted some women years ago and his wife and him worked it out privately in marriage counseling. Such a nothing burger scandal.



This election is going to be a referendum on Trump’s… https://t.co/Ti5MF8lTXk — Michael (@Socdem_Michael) May 30, 2026

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Platner is a bad candidate, and also the presumptive nominee. It will be a binary choice between him and Collins. Hold your nose and vote for him if you live in Maine, if you don't live in Maine wait till after the election to shit on him. https://t.co/t01Mh1fvPn — Joe (@JoePostingg) May 31, 2026

Yeah, just vote for the Nazi who's a total creeper. EL OH EL.

Maine was bluer than Virginia in 2024. Jay Jones won by almost seven points despite saying he wants to shoot Republicans. Donald Trump is less popular now than he was last November.



If y'all think Graham Platner isn't winning in November you're insane and delusional. — Rashida Tlaib superfan (@LeftyTaurus89) May 31, 2026

There's an account that's a Rashida Super-fan? Gross gross gross.

The Platner situation is tough because he’s clearly an idiot and probably a bad guy, but the alternative is letting Trump continue to ruin the country



Our Supreme Court nominees and our budget (particularly ICE and Medicaid funding) are more important than Platner’s creepiness — Jason Dean (@_Jason_Dean_) May 31, 2026

Keep in mind, these are the same mouth-breathing morons who elected Jay Jones even after we saw texts of his fantasizing about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his children to die.

This is who they are.

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Platner fits right in.

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Related:

What I Read About Platner's Wife AFTER She Defended Her Scumbag Husband Makes Me Feel So SAD for Her

Just INSANELY Creepy: GUESS Which Democrat Thought Posting His Texts With a 13-YEAR-OLD Was a Good Idea

HA! NO WAY? Forget Nazi Tat, Cheering Troops' Deaths & Sexting: THIS May Finally Get Dems to Boot Platner

It's REAL: Graham Platner MAINTAINS Sexually-Suggestive Profile on Site Nicknamed 'Predator's Paradise'

Think Graham Platner's Sexting Is Bad? Check Out This Facebook Page Where He's INFAMOUS With the Ladies

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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