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Dems Are Twisting Themselves Into DESPERATE Pretzels Defending Platner, HERE Are Some of the DUMBEST

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on May 31, 2026
Meme

Are we surprised the party that elected Jay Jones (you know, the a-hole who openly fantasized about shooting a Republican and wished for his kids to suffer and die as well) is bending itself into pretzels defending the pervert Nazi in Maine?

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Nope.

But it does make us laugh ...

There are so many on X that we grabbed some of our favorites; on that note, if you see some we should include, send them our way.

Dude, gross.

No.

YES CRAZY WOMAN, IT'S ALL A PLOT.

Except no, the part that really matters is Platner's character, and clearly it sucks.

Can always count on our friends at The Bulwark to be on the wrong side of every issue. 

Hey, that's what happens when you're a Democrat.

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Sam J.
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So on brand for Bulwarkers.

And speaking of being on brand ... 

Cenk, is Israel in the room with you right now? Under your bed?

Ahem.

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Yeah, just vote for the Nazi who's a total creeper. EL OH EL.

There's an account that's a Rashida Super-fan? Gross gross gross.

Keep in mind, these are the same mouth-breathing morons who elected Jay Jones even after we saw texts of his fantasizing about shooting a Republican in the head and wishing for his children to die. 

This is who they are. 

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Platner fits right in.

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Related:

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It's REAL: Graham Platner MAINTAINS Sexually-Suggestive Profile on Site Nicknamed 'Predator's Paradise'

Think Graham Platner's Sexting Is Bad? Check Out This Facebook Page Where He's INFAMOUS With the Ladies

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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