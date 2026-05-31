Just INSANELY Creepy: GUESS Which Democrat Thought Posting His Texts With a 13-YEAR-OLD Was a Good Idea

You thought it was going to be Graham Platner, didn't you?

We know, we feel like we're spending a lot of time covering a dirty, ugly, skeezy, pile of garbage, even the garbage men don't want to go near, which means you're reading a lot of that, so that's probably where your mind went.

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But no.

It's the other weirdo Democrat trying to convince Texans he's good for their state.

Trying to help my former students pick the best high school. The job never ends. #OneDay pic.twitter.com/STEewBa8ry — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) November 13, 2013

Ummm.

It's one thing to brag about going the extra mile for your students; it's quite another to literally post texts with a 13-year-old on social media. This guy is only slightly less creepy than Platner ... but only slightly.

Wow. Who posts something like this? Somebody that wants to get caught. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) May 30, 2026

This is insanely creepy — Mark (@UncoverFacts) May 29, 2026

The entire Democratic Party is insanely creepy and power hungry. They've spent so much time basing their entire platform on hating and opposing Trump, they're an empty shell of cringe and creepy. That's it.

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Related:

HA! NO WAY? Forget Nazi Tat, Cheering Troops' Deaths & Sexting: THIS May Finally Get Dems to Boot Platner

It's REAL: Graham Platner MAINTAINS Sexually-Suggestive Profile on Site Nicknamed 'Predator's Paradise'

Think Graham Platner's Sexting Is Bad? Check Out This Facebook Page Where He's INFAMOUS With the Ladies

Clay Travis Uses Ken Paxton Ad and a Sideways Jasmine Crockett 'Compliment' to End James Talarico

'You're BOTH Commies'! Kennedy SAVAGES Karen Bass for Bragging About Hanoi Jane's Endorsement and DAMN

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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