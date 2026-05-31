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Just INSANELY Creepy: GUESS Which Democrat Thought Posting His Texts With a 13-YEAR-OLD Was a Good Idea

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on May 31, 2026
Twitchy

You thought it was going to be Graham Platner, didn't you?

We know, we feel like we're spending a lot of time covering a dirty, ugly, skeezy, pile of garbage, even the garbage men don't want to go near, which means you're reading a lot of that, so that's probably where your mind went.

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But no.

It's the other weirdo Democrat trying to convince Texans he's good for their state.

Ummm.

It's one thing to brag about going the extra mile for your students; it's quite another to literally post texts with a 13-year-old on social media. This guy is only slightly less creepy than Platner ... but only slightly.

The entire Democratic Party is insanely creepy and power hungry. They've spent so much time basing their entire platform on hating and opposing Trump, they're an empty shell of cringe and creepy. That's it.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS GRAHAM PLATNER JAMES TALARICO

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