'You're BOTH Commies'! Kennedy SAVAGES Karen Bass for Bragging About Hanoi Jane's Endorsement and DAMN

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass thought she was scoring points with Hollywood by touting an endorsement from Jane Fonda ahead of the June 2 reelection primary. In her announcement, Bass hailed the need for 'leaders willing to stand up and speak out,' calling Fonda fearless in that department and pairing it with a cozy photo that screamed progressive solidarity.

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Angelenos need leaders willing to stand up and speak out.



Jane has never been afraid to do either pic.twitter.com/9LEsAR9XJx — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) May 28, 2026

It did not land softly or go well for her, like at all.

The ratio was nuclear.

Especially from Kennedy who chimed in with straight-fire:

When American POWs tried to sneak her notes with their personal information to tell their families they were still alive, she gave them to the North Vietnamese. Some of them were beaten to death. You are both commies and you can both f**k off. https://t.co/IrCo3oZMf5 — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) May 29, 2026

What she said.

What others said as well:

Just to refresh memories. Imagine seeing these after receiving that dreaded knock on the door informing you that your loved one won’t be coming home. It wasn’t a little slip up that you apologize for. It was a planned trip and photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/mzl8Ukujze — JordanRN (@jordanrn96) May 29, 2026

Yes, right off! We have been familiar with Hanoi Jane endorsements for decades. pic.twitter.com/ggn33bM2r4 — Bill 🇺🇸 (@BillinWV) May 29, 2026

Hey, one good commie deserves another.

With Bass’s reelection on the line and memories of Fonda’s photo-op still burning bright for a generation of service members, this feel-good Hollywood boost has morphed into a brutal reminder: some ghosts from the past refuse to stay buried—and voters are watching.

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