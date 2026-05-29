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'You're BOTH Commies'! Kennedy SAVAGES Karen Bass for Bragging About Hanoi Jane's Endorsement and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on May 29, 2026
AP Photo

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass thought she was scoring points with Hollywood by touting an endorsement from Jane Fonda ahead of the June 2 reelection primary. In her announcement, Bass hailed the need for 'leaders willing to stand up and speak out,' calling Fonda fearless in that department and pairing it with a cozy photo that screamed progressive solidarity.

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 It did not land softly or go well for her, like at all.

The ratio was nuclear.

Especially from Kennedy who chimed in with straight-fire:

What she said.

What others said as well:

Hey, one good commie deserves another.

With Bass’s reelection on the line and memories of Fonda’s photo-op still burning bright for a generation of service members, this feel-good Hollywood boost has morphed into a brutal reminder: some ghosts from the past refuse to stay buried—and voters are watching.

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2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM HOLLYWOOD KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

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