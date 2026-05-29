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Mary Katharine Ham's Mockery of No Kings Losers Protesting on Trump's Birthday Is Simply SPECTACULAR

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on May 29, 2026
Twitchy

Aww, would you look at that? Our pals in the No Kings movement are planning a special event just for Trump's 80th birthday! What a bunch of givers.

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From The Hill:

The “No Kings” movement announced a nationwide event set for June 14, which is President Trump’s 80th birthday.

“The next 250 starts with us. As America approaches its anniversary about what story we tell. We can let strongman politics and corruption define the moment,” the movement’s website states. “Or we can make the story of America about people coming together — across race, background, identity, belief, and community — to defend our rights and build a future rooted in people’s power.”

Can't help but wonder which idiots paid for this shindig, and how much.

Mary Katharine Ham's take is so good:

Post continues:

“And people will have watch parties for the birthday concert? Kinda like a reality show dedicated to him?”

“No!”

“Will there be cake?”

“I hate you.”

It's funny because it's TRUE.

Imagine hating a politician so much, a politician who does not give a single damn about you, that you spend your entire life trying to find ways to show him how much you don't like him.

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And he still doesn't care.

You guys know Trump will just giggle that a bunch of haters and losers hate him enough to mark his birthday this way. It's just so typical and sadly hilarious.

Hey, maybe they'll make him mad THIS TIME...

HA HA HA HA HA HA

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