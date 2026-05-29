Receipt-Filled Post Taking Democrats' Fake Narrative About Ken Paxton APART Is a Brutally BEAUTIFUL Thing

No-nonsense constitutionalist Sarah Fields shredded the fake outrage over the Adam Hoffman child abuse case — pointing out the hung jury, the victim’s family refusing a second traumatic trial, the local DA’s recusal, and the judge who actually stiffened the plea deal into real jail time served — while blasting James Talarico as the guy who’s argued in hearings for exposing kids to porn and backed the mutilation of minors.

Advertisement

Ouch — nothing says “desperate Dem talking point” like weaponizing a victim’s pain while your own record screams the opposite.

🚨 The FAKE narrative about Ken Paxton and the Adam Hoffman case is pure election-year smear material:



• The case went to a FULL TRIAL → resulting in a hung jury (7–5 leaning toward guilty).



• The child victim refused to testify again - the parents prioritized his mental… pic.twitter.com/qRNrH3INpI — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) May 28, 2026

Post continues:

... health. • After the local DA recused himself, Paxton’s office negotiated a plea agreement to misdemeanors. • The JUDGE rejected the initial terms and imposed 60 days in jail. Hoffman ultimately served approximately 29–30 days with good time credit. Paxton did not “personally” cut some secret sweetheart deal. Prosecutors were forced to make a difficult call in a case involving a reluctant victim. No s*x offender registry requirement was imposed, but jail time was still served.Stop twisting victim-centered prosecutorial decisions into conspiracy theories. Focus on facts, not attack ads from John Cornyn allies and James Talarico talking points. James Talarico supports the abuse of children. I have personally been present during committee hearings where he argued in favor of p0rn in front of children under the guise of “the First Amendment”. He also supported the mutilation (transition) of children. Talarico would be devastating for Texas. Paxton has filed more lawsuits aimed at protecting children than almost any attorney general in the country. There is no comparison.

So much WOMP WOMP WOMP for Texas Democrats, so little time.

Good luck with all that, Democrats, because clearly we have the receipts on your vile claims and defamation of Ken Paxton.

============================================================

Related:

*SNORT* Love It! Democrats Are 'Quietly FURIOUS' the Biden Crime Family Won't Just Shut Up and Go Away

'Gayer Version of Beto' James Talarico DEFENSIVE Over the Whole Being a VEGAN Thing and We're Here FOR IT

Holy TONE-DEAF, Batman! Ben Rhodes PANTSED for Trying to Accuse Susan Collins of 'Sending Platner to War'

Martina McBride's OWN Old Tweets TORPEDO Her 'Nonpartisan' Excuse for Ditching America's 250th Birthday

Deep Blue Dem Candidate Drops Truth Bomb on Boys in Girls’ Sports (GASP!) and Cue the Lefty IMPLOSION

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.