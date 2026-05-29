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Bless Her HEART: Martina McBride SHREDDED After Her Own Posts Expose ‘Nonpartisan’ 250 Bail As Total BS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on May 29, 2026
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

You know that old saying about how the cover-up is worse than the crime? 

Well, Martina McBride just handed us Exhibit A with a side of sweet tea and a heaping helping of hypocrisy. 

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The country superstar announced she’s bailing on performing at the Great American State Fair — part of America’s 250th birthday bash on the National Mall — because organizers supposedly misled her about it being a 'nonpartisan' event. 

Oh honey, bless your heart. 

Turns out her own old tweets (posts?) tell a completely different story, one where she had zero problem showing up for events and causes that leaned hard the other way. 

Funny how 'nonpartisan' only becomes a dealbreaker when it’s not your team throwing the party.

And that's what really sucks about so many of these performers; they're not bailing on Trump, they're bailing on America and our 250th birthday. The fact that patriotism and love of country is somehow partisan says so much about people on the Left, and it ain't good.

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Not to mention McBride is herself very partisan.

Her own timelines says so.

But that was different and stuff.

Guess who McBride voted for?

We sort of agree with this sentiment and yet we sort of don't. See, the Trump administration sees this event for what it is, a birthday party celebrating America.

Not a Trump event or a rally.

So, of course they didn't look at who people voted for, they just looked at talent for the show. And it's unfortunate that McBride and other losers are dropping out because Americans see how little our country means to them.

Sure, they likely fear the Left but disappointing the rest of the country is such a bad look.

And speaking of a bad look ..

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Psh. The Democrats can have her.

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2026 ELECTIONS WHITE HOUSE AMERICA 250

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